10 Cute Cardigans To Wear This Spring

If you're on the hunt for a versatile layering piece for spring, look no further than the humble cardigan. The best cardigans for women can be worn in a multitude of ways. Thrown on over a dress, tucked into tailored trousers or paired with your favourite jeans, they add texture and colour to any ensemble.
Like a denim jacket, a lightweight knit is the perfect in-between topper for transitional weather, when temperatures routinely go from cool to too-hot and back again without notice. Casually tied around your shoulders, a cardi will look just as chic as it does on.
Whether you're looking for a soft cotton style in a trendy hue or want to invest in a classic wool piece, we've rounded up the cute knits that top our spring wish list.
Adorned with chunky knit tulips, this whimsical cardigan is the perfect way to welcome the early arrival of spring. The pink and green hues create a cheerful contrast to the white knit, and the oversized fit and cropped silhouette are right on trend for the season.
To make sure the 3D crocheted flowers retain their shape, wash by hand in cold water.
You've heard it countless times, but let us say it again: Protecting yourself from the sun's harmful rays is the best thing you can do for your skin. This cardi is made from a smooth blend of cotton and modal that provides UPF 25 (that stands for Ultraviolet Protection Factor, btw).
It comes in eight colours, including bright pink (above), yellow, green and blue.
A long cardigan is a true wardrobe staple you'll reach for over and over again. We love this one's relaxed fit, open front and neutral tone that goes with everything.
It comes in lots of different prints and colours, including a fun leopard pattern. We love that the range of colours includes neutrals and brights. It's available in sizes XS to 5X.
The classic cardigan gets a trendy update with a fresh lavender hue. You can't go wrong with cable knit, plus this one has handy patch pockets to carry all your essentials.
You can choose from 15 colour options, from khaki green to chocolate brown to sky blue.
When shopping for timeless pieces, we recommend looking for natural fibres like wool, cotton, linen or cashmere. This cardigan is made from a traceable, regenerative wool that's kinder on the environment and looks great to boot. (Regenerative wool is produced from sheep that roam freely, which helps to restore grasslands.)
We're obsessed with the chic horizontal ribbing and gold buttons—it doesn't get much more polished than that. Pair this cardi with jeans, kitten heels and a red lip, and you've got yourself the ultimate French-girl outfit. (And if wool is not your thing, we also love the brand's Charlotte organic cotton cardigan.)
Cardigan, sweater—who's to say? This versatile striped piece can be worn two ways. Style it open with the buttons at the front, or wear the opening at the back for a seamless, elevated look.
This soft knit comes in many colours, but the striped version is our favourite. It features a touch of red, the season's hottest colour.
Florals for spring? Absolutely. This graphic white-on-blue take on the ubiquitous pattern feels fresh and modern. It's the perfect piece to add a feminine touch to a simple pair of jeans or pair with a midi skirt.
The cardigan is made from recycled cotton, with stretchy ribbed cuffs and hem.
Looking for a sweater-jacket hybrid to keep you warm when the office AC kicks in? We've got you covered with this structured knit by Canadian brand RW&Co. The cream colour easily pairs with workwear staples, like pleated pants, wrap dresses and midi skirts.
There's a lot to love about this piece, but our favourite details might be the shirt collar and flap pockets, which give it a cool utilitarian vibe.
(Note: While you may be tempted to bring it in for dry cleaning with the rest of your office clothes, this cardigan should be washed by hand in cold water.)
To add a playful hit of colour to your wardrobe without breaking the bank, opt for this royal blue button-up cardigan. The fine cotton-blend knit is ideal for the warm weather we're sure to have in the coming months.
The length and round neckline are flattering on everyone.
Want to bring quiet luxury into your wardrobe on a budget? We've got an affordable, elevated option for you. Made from a blend of wool, alpaca and synthetic materials, this cardigan looks as high-end as a 100 percent cashmere piece.
The ribbed knit, round neckline and organically shaped metal buttons give this knit a certain understated flair.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
