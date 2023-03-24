5 Classic White T-Shirts Our Editors Can't Stop Wearing

There’s nothing basic about a classic white T-shirt. Whether you dress it up, dress it down or layer it, it’s any wardrobe’s MVP (Most Versatile Piece) and the blank canvas from which all great outfits are built. But in a sea of white cotton, which tee is worth your hard-earned money? Here are the ones Chatelaine editors wear on repeat.

Everlane Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee, $48, everlane.com

“This T-shirt is made from cotton that’s thick enough not be see-through without being too thick. It’s also the perfect length—it hits right at the top of my favourite high-waisted jeans. I personally dislike shirts with a thin crew neckline, and I like that this one has a wider, classic detail. It’s the perfect boys’ tee that I never successfully found IRL, reimagined for adults.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital

MAS Montréal Porto T-Shirt, $68, masmontreal.com

“This is more money than I would typically spend on a single T-shirt, but I tried it on in the store and liked it so much that I ended up buying it in multiple colours. There’s something about the way that the super soft ribbed bamboo knit drapes and the slightly boxy, oversized fit of the shirt that looks incredibly elevated, even when it’s paired with joggers. But the best part? It’s sustainably made in small batches in Montreal.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor

Uniqlo Oversized Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt, $25, uniqlo.com

“I love the way this shirt fits—it’s purposefully oversized, rather than looking two sizes too big. The fabric is also super soft and breathable, making it perfect for the sunnier weather to come. Bonus tip: Avoid the pink tax and buy the “men’s” version of the shirt. It’s unisex (which is true for all clothing, but I digress) and $5 cheaper!” –Kevin John Siazon, associate editor

Babaton Crew Neck T-Shirt, $35, aritzia.com

“I always find myself coming back to this T-shirt because it’s easy to layer and take from a daytime to a nighttime look. The looser fit pairs perfectly with jeans, or even with a skirt and leather jacket for a fancier look.” —Rachel Aversa, editorial intern

Vince Pima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt, $115, vince.com

“These are pricey, but I usually get my Vince basic white tees from Winners for a fraction of the price. They are made from cotton so soft that it almost feel like second skin. They’re on the sheerer side, but I don’t like thick, heavy T-shirts so they’re perfect for me. (Just make sure you have a good nude bra to wear underneath!)” —Stephanie Han Kim, art director