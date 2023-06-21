Beauty

14 New Sunscreens You’ll *Actually* Want To Wear

Our top picks for a safe, sun-soaked summer.

A selection of the best sunscreens for summer 2023 on a teal background.

(Background: iStock)

Ready for a sun-soaked summer? At home or away, SPF is a must. While slathering on sunscreen every day can feel like a chore, soaking up the sun—even on short errands or through a window—can lead to serious potential skin issues, from sunburn and premature signs of aging to cancer.

Thankfully, sunscreens have come a long way from the thick, chalky and heavily scented formulas of years past. Chemical sunscreens (which contain ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone that work by absorbing harmful rays) and mineral sunscreens (which contain filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to physically block them) now come in an array of ultra-comfortable and often invisible innovative formulas.

Whether you’re looking for a lightweight, everyday option or a quick solution for on-the-go touch-ups, these new formulas have such luxurious textures that you’ll want to drench yourself in them.

A white squeeze tube with a grey cap of Dermalogica Porescreen SPF 40 sunscreen.

Dermalogica Porescreen SPF 40

Worn alone or under makeup, this mineral SPF has a sheer, primer-like finish that blurs pores and boosts radiance.

$77, sephora.com
A white, yellow and blue bottle with a dropper of Supergoop! Daily Dose Hydrating-Ceramide Boost SPF 40 sunscreen.

Supergoop! Daily Dose Hydrating-Ceramide Boost SPF 40

This innovative sunscreen oil (!!!) contains a cocktail of hydrating ceramides, squalane and hyaluronic acid, and leaves no sticky residue behind.

$59, sephora.com
A yellow tube with grey cap of Dr. Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30 sunscreen.

Dr. Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30

Surprisingly lightweight and invisible on a wide range of skin tones, this oil-free mineral formula is a one-of-a-kind wonder.

$54, sephora.com
A beige lip balm tube with a black cap of Nudestix Nudescreen Lip Primer with sunscreen.

Nudestix Nudescreen Lip Primer SPF 30

A tinted lip primer with SPF preps and protects your pout in one easy step. Plus, the rosy hue looks good on everyone.

$22, sephora.com
A white bottle with a yellow cap of E.l.f. Skin Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30 sunscreen.

E.l.f. Skin Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30

Infused with aloe, squalane and hyaluronic acid for a boost of hydration, this sunscreen-primer hybrid gives skin a covetable glow.

$18, shoppersdrugmart.ca. (Available in mid-July.)
An orange and pink ombré spray can of Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Body Mist SPF 50+ sunscreen.

Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Body Mist SPF 50+

Perfect for on-the-go application, this spray-on body sunscreen is weightless and completely clear upon application. Throw this non-greasy formula into your beach bag for easy touch-ups.

$23, shoppersdrugmart.ca
A white squeeze bottle of Belif Aqua Bomb Broad Spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen.

Belif Aqua Bomb Broad Spectrum SPF 50

A summer-friendly twist on the brand’s bestselling Aqua Bomb moisturizer, Belif’s two-in-one cream offers all the benefits of the original, with the addition of a high dose of SPF.

$50, sephora.com
A round pump bottle of La Roche-Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF 50+ sunscreen.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF 50+

Made with plumping, hyperpigmentation-busting and skin-refining ingredients, this fast-absorbing sunscreen also boasts serious skincare benefits.

$55, shoppersdrugmart.ca
A white bottle with a yellow cap of First Aid Beauty Weightless Liquid Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide SPF 30 sunscreen.

First Aid Beauty Weightless Liquid Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide SPF 30

Formulated with mineral pigments to give it a sheer tint, this zinc oxide sunscreen is safe for sensitive skin.

$48, sephora.com
A white and green squeeze tube of Burt's Bees Sensitive Solution Gentle Day Lotion SPF 30 sunscreen.

Burt’s Bees Sensitive Solution Gentle Day Lotion SPF 30

Inspired by her and her sisters’ experience with other mineral sunscreens, cosmetic chemist Abena Antwi spent two years developing one that doesn’t leave a white, ashy cast on dark skin. The resulting formula absorbs fast and is also incredibly hydrating.

$28, amazon.ca
Coola A purple pearlescent bottle next to a box of Dew Good Illuminating Serum Face SPF 30 sunscreen.

Coola Dew Good Illuminating Serum Face SPF 30

For an instant glow that doesn’t skimp on sun protection, try this sheer, lightweight serum loaded with chemical filters.

$70, well.ca
A white bottle with orange writing of Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42 sunscreen.

Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42

This sunscreen goes on clear for a seamless finish.

$48, sephora.com
A yellow squeeze tube of Sun Bum Glow 30 Moisturizing Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 30 sunscreen.

Sun Bum Glow 30 Moisturizing Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 30

Infused with a slight rosy tint, this sunscreen leaves skin glowing.

$23, amazon.ca
A while bottle with a teal label of Garnier Ombrelle Daily UV Anti-Dry Moisturizer Sunscreen.

Garnier Ombrelle Daily UV Anti-Dry Moisturizer SPF 60 Sunscreen

Spending time in the sun dries out skin. Fight the problem before you even step outside with this moisturizing SPF 60 formula.

$18, walmart.ca

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

