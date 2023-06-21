14 New Sunscreens You’ll *Actually* Want To Wear

Ready for a sun-soaked summer? At home or away, SPF is a must. While slathering on sunscreen every day can feel like a chore, soaking up the sun—even on short errands or through a window—can lead to serious potential skin issues, from sunburn and premature signs of aging to cancer.

Thankfully, sunscreens have come a long way from the thick, chalky and heavily scented formulas of years past. Chemical sunscreens (which contain ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone that work by absorbing harmful rays) and mineral sunscreens (which contain filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to physically block them) now come in an array of ultra-comfortable and often invisible innovative formulas.

Whether you’re looking for a lightweight, everyday option or a quick solution for on-the-go touch-ups, these new formulas have such luxurious textures that you’ll want to drench yourself in them.

Dermalogica Porescreen SPF 40

Worn alone or under makeup, this mineral SPF has a sheer, primer-like finish that blurs pores and boosts radiance.

$77, sephora.com



Supergoop! Daily Dose Hydrating-Ceramide Boost SPF 40

This innovative sunscreen oil (!!!) contains a cocktail of hydrating ceramides, squalane and hyaluronic acid, and leaves no sticky residue behind.

$59, sephora.com



Dr. Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30

Surprisingly lightweight and invisible on a wide range of skin tones, this oil-free mineral formula is a one-of-a-kind wonder.

$54, sephora.com



Nudestix Nudescreen Lip Primer SPF 30

A tinted lip primer with SPF preps and protects your pout in one easy step. Plus, the rosy hue looks good on everyone.

$22, sephora.com



E.l.f. Skin Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30

Infused with aloe, squalane and hyaluronic acid for a boost of hydration, this sunscreen-primer hybrid gives skin a covetable glow.

$18, shoppersdrugmart.ca. (Available in mid-July.)



Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Body Mist SPF 50+

Perfect for on-the-go application, this spray-on body sunscreen is weightless and completely clear upon application. Throw this non-greasy formula into your beach bag for easy touch-ups.

$23, shoppersdrugmart.ca



Belif Aqua Bomb Broad Spectrum SPF 50

A summer-friendly twist on the brand’s bestselling Aqua Bomb moisturizer, Belif’s two-in-one cream offers all the benefits of the original, with the addition of a high dose of SPF.

$50, sephora.com



La Roche-Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF 50+

Made with plumping, hyperpigmentation-busting and skin-refining ingredients, this fast-absorbing sunscreen also boasts serious skincare benefits.

$55, shoppersdrugmart.ca



First Aid Beauty Weightless Liquid Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide SPF 30

Formulated with mineral pigments to give it a sheer tint, this zinc oxide sunscreen is safe for sensitive skin.

$48, sephora.com



Burt’s Bees Sensitive Solution Gentle Day Lotion SPF 30

Inspired by her and her sisters’ experience with other mineral sunscreens, cosmetic chemist Abena Antwi spent two years developing one that doesn’t leave a white, ashy cast on dark skin. The resulting formula absorbs fast and is also incredibly hydrating.

$28, amazon.ca



Coola Dew Good Illuminating Serum Face SPF 30

For an instant glow that doesn’t skimp on sun protection, try this sheer, lightweight serum loaded with chemical filters.

$70, well.ca



Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42

This sunscreen goes on clear for a seamless finish.

$48, sephora.com



Sun Bum Glow 30 Moisturizing Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 30

Infused with a slight rosy tint, this sunscreen leaves skin glowing.

$23, amazon.ca



Garnier Ombrelle Daily UV Anti-Dry Moisturizer SPF 60 Sunscreen

Spending time in the sun dries out skin. Fight the problem before you even step outside with this moisturizing SPF 60 formula.

$18, walmart.ca

