This Pretty Pastel Hue Is Summer’s Must-Try Nail Colour

Get the look at home with these light blue nail polishes.

There’s been a slew of eye-catching nail trends on TikTok recently—from Hailey Bieber’s shimmery glazed donut-inspired tips to the minimalist “naked” manis that forego polish altogether—but our favourite yet has to be the pretty pastel blue shade that’s taken social media by storm.

Nicknamed “blueberry milk nails” after the colour’s creamy base and cool-toned hue, the trend is nothing new; rather, the appeal is that it makes a big impact while also being incredibly easy to achieve at home—all you need to get the look is a bottle of polish.

From pearlescent iterations to barely-there jelly-like lacquers, celebs like Kate Hudson and Zendaya have adopted light blue, cementing it as the summer’s must-have nail polish colour.

Here, eight baby blue nail polishes to add to your roster.

OPI Nail Lacquer in It’s A Boy

The epitome of the blueberry milk nails trend, this muted blue polish is perfectly opaque for a creamy, smooth finish.

$13, amazon.ca

Essie Nail Polish in Bikini So Teeny

A long-time summer bestseller, this sparkly baby blue polish catches the light beautifully and looks especially great pool-side.

$10, amazon.ca

Gucci Nail Lacquer in Lucy Baby Blue

This polish may be a splurge, but it’s cheaper than a single trip to the nail salon. Consider us sold.

$42, holtrenfrew.com

Bkind Nail Polish in Tea Party

From Montreal-based beauty brand Bkind, this nail polish features a slight pearlescent sheen that gives it a luminous finish.

$16, bkind.com

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Cotton Candy

Ease yourself into the trend with the palest of blue. This formula boasts 10 days of gel-like wear, so you don’t have to worry about chips.

$24, shoppersdrugmart.ca

CND Vinylux in Climb To The Topaz

The perfect balance of blue and grey tones, this polish is ideal for those who want to partake in the trend without making a big statement.

$16, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Olive & June Long Lasting Polish in BP

Icy as can be, this pastel shade will keep you cool all summer long.

$12, oliveandjune.com

Quo Beauty Flash Dry Nail Colour in Twilight

A hint of shimmer gives extra dimension to this ocean-blue hue.

$12, shoppersdrugmart.ca

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.