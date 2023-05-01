How To Apply Press-On Nails Like A Pro

Here’s the easiest way to nail your next mani.

Cutting down on time, money and potential UV damage from curing lamps—there are many reasons to try press-on nails. (They’ve come a long way since the ’80s, we promise!) Pro nail artists Courtney Guerin, owner of Winnipeg-based custom press-on brand Fingernails Are Pretty, and Gina Edwards, KISS Nails ambassador, share how to nail your next press-on mani.

1. Ensure the press-ons fit properly on your nails

“You don’t want the pressie to go beyond your natural nail bed,” says Guerin. If you can’t find the perfect fit, size down. “If the nail is too big, you can also trim the sides,” adds Edwards.

2. Prep your nails for application

Wash and dry your hands. Edwards swabs nails with alcohol, while Guerin swears by a different method: She skips the alcohol and buffs, then leaves the dust behind. “It acts as a bond,” she says.

3. Apply press-ons one fingernail at a time

Choose between glue (which lasts about two weeks) or adhesive tabs (which last up to a week). Working on one finger at a time, apply one drop of glue on your natural nail and one on the back of the press-on. (Or, prep glue tabs.) Bring the pressie right up to the cuticle, then lay it down at a 45-degree angle, from cuticle to tip. Press for 20 seconds. Once done, be sure to file the tip of the press-on for a smooth, natural look. Don’t be afraid to file drugstore nails to your desired shape and length.

Pro tip Need a temporary mani? Try this genius Trust Issues base coat ($30) from Fingernails Are Pretty. It’s a rubber polish that creates a barrier between your natural nail and the glue, so you can easily peel off your pressies after a few hours.

4. Remove your press-ons with warm, soapy water

When reusable nails start to loosen, massage them with cuticle oil, soak in warm, soapy water and gently pop them off. (Avoid acetone; it will damage a reusable set.) To remove single-use press-ons, Edwards recommends cutting the nails short and then soaking them in a solution of acetone and baby oil.

5. Clean reusable press-ons with rubbing alcohol

To make a reusable set new again, buff off any leftover glue and swipe with rubbing alcohol to restore sheen.

Ready to try press-on nails for yourself? Here are some of our favourite styles.

KISS ImPRESS Premium Press-On Manicure in Ice Crystals

3-D designs are a hit for spring.

$16, walmart.ca

Sally Hansen Salon Effects Perfect Manicure in What the Shell

Try a tortoise shell pattern for a simple look that’s not basic.

$12, amazon.ca



Fingernails Are Pretty Press-On Custom Set in Chatelaine

Created especially for Chatelaine, this eclectic and colourful set is available to purchase in an array of length and shapes.

$65, fingernailsarepretty.com



Revive ‘Wa áynexwi7’ Day Spa Boujee in Pink Set

This set by Indigenous artist Santana Walker features traditional Northwest Coast elements.

$150, instagram.com/waaynexwi7dayspa



Facile Nails Almond Mani in Cloud 9

Press-on nails are an easy way to dabble in intricate nail art.

$24, facile-nails.com

Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit in Olive You

A light sage green hue bordered with gold gives this affordable set a sophisticated edge.

$20, sephora.com

While the product in this piece has been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.