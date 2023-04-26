18 Refillable Beauty Products You’ll Actually Want To Repurchase

All the best makeup, skincare and haircare products to make your routine a little greener.

The beauty industry’s toll on the environment is well documented, but what you may not know is that only nine percent of plastic ever gets recycled. Unfortunately, that means the bulk of the beautifully packaged products currently on your bathroom shelves will end up in landfills.

There’s been a big push towards more sustainable beauty options recently, with solid products and refillable packaging gaining in popularity. And while a switch to refill-friendly formulas isn’t going to single-handedly save the planet, every action helps. Bonus: You’ll save a few dollars with each re-up. Read on for all the deets on refillable beauty products that are actually worth the splurge.

Dove Coconut & Pink Jasmine Refillable Deodorant

Deodorant is one of those items that get repurchased over and over again, so switching to a refillable option is a great way to save a few dollars, not to mention cut down on plastic waste. This solid formula works just like your current go-to and is housed in a compact stainless steel case that’s perfect to freshen up on-the-go.

$20 for the starter kit, $12 for 2 refills, amazon.ca

Glossier You Solid Perfume

Perfect for stashing in your purse, the solid version of the brand’s delightfully peppery ‘You’ scent comes in a recyclable tin tray that nestles into a luxe metal compact that can be reused over and over again.

$40, or $26 for the refill, glossier.com

Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Renewal Firming Cream

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to soothe sensitive skin, this rich moisturizer comes in a sturdy glass jar that can be refilled with a convenient, mess-free pod that’s widely available on drugstore shelves.

$67, or $56 for the refill, well.ca

Paume Hand Sanitizer Kit

With one of the most aesthetically pleasing reusable pumps on the market, Canadian brand Paume aims to save us from the collection of generic, half-empty hand sanitizer bottles that crowd our bathrooms and entryways—and keep them out of the landfill, too.

$68 for the home bundle, $45 for the 500 mL refill, mypaume.ca

Boscia Probiotic Exfoliating Powder Face + Scalp

We love a multipurpose product, and this gentle, water-activated exfoliating powder made with salicylic acid, charcoal and rice caters to the delicate skin on both face and scalp. The refills come house in easy-to-use recyclable cardboard cylinders.

$54, or $48 for the refill, shoppersdrugmart.ca

RMS Beauty “Re” Dimension Hydra Powder Blush

With its silky, luminous finish and lightweight, barely-there feel, this is a blush you’ll want to keep in your collection. You save a whopping $9 per re-up, and have the freedom to switch up shades throughout the year depending on your mood.

$45, or $36 for the refill, thedetoxmarket.ca

The Body Shop Refillable Bottle

You can now stop by The Body Shop’s refill stations at select locations across Canada to top-up your favourite shower gels, hand washes and haircare products.

From $16 for bottle and refill, or from $13 for the refills (in select stores only), thebodyshop.com

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

One container of this powdered exfoliant—a cult favourite for its ability to smooth and brighten skin—is sold every four minutes. To lighten its environmental impact, the brand updated the packaging so it can be topped up from a recyclable pouch, which uses 95 percent less plastic than the original packaging.

$89, or $77 for the refill, sephora.com

MOB Beauty Eyeshadow

Whether you want just one eyeshadow pan or a whole bunch, MOB Beauty lets you customize your beauty routine with 24 buttery soft and ultra-pigmented options that can be mixed, swapped and refilled. The palettes are made from recycled plastic and come in a range of sizes, which allows you to add the brand’s blushes, bronzers and highlighters to your collection as well.

$23, or $17 for the refill, mobbeauty.com

Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Concealer

Not only is this hydrating concealer a one-stop-shop to cover dark circles, brighten the under-eye area and even out skin tone, but it also features skincare-worthy ingredients, like vitamin C, squalane and hyaluronic acid and a genius roll-on glass applicator. Instead of throwing it out when you’re done, pop in a new cartridge and you’re ready to go.

$37, $32 for the refill, sephora.com

Amika The Kure Bond Repair Conditioner

You won’t be able to get enough of this ultra-hydrating, repairing conditioner that features amino acids-rich vegan proteins and sea buckthorn berry, so opt for the refillable system from the get-go—you’ll thank us later.

$16 for the bottle, $61 for the 500 mL refill, sephora.com

Guerlain Rouge G Refillable Lipstick

Want to treat yourself? Look no further than Guerlain’s cult Rouge G satin formula. The refillable cases are sold separately and adorned with a selection of textures and designs, ranging from embossed leather to velvet houndstooth.

$44 for the lipstick, from $30 for the case, sephora.com

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Sunscreen is a must year-round, but going through bottle after bottle of the stuff isn’t great for the planet. That’s why we love the refillable packaging of this Fenty Skin favourite. (It comes in a fragrance-free version, too.)

$51, or $46 for the refill, sephora.com

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 in Enigmatic Edward

Keep this ultra-nourishing clear balm on hand at all time for soft, plumped up lips. It doesn’t leave any greasy residue, so it’s the perfect base to prep your pout for lipstick. Plus, the refill is $15 cheaper than the original—a steal!

$46, or $31 for the refill, charlottetilbury.com

Tata Harper Refillable Restorative Eye Cream

Reformulated and now available in a container that can be refilled with pods, this eye cream de-puffs tired peepers with red algae and green tea extracts, among other all-natural ingredients.

$173, or $153 for the refill, sephora.com



Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream

This gentle, soothing moisturizer—formulated with lipids, peptides and hyaluronic acid—can be re-upped via a pod.

$70, or $58 for the refill, sephora.com

L’Occitane Shea Ultra Rich Body Cream

This rich shea butter concoction is a classic for a reason—it deeply hydrates, without feeling sticky or heavy. According to the brand, its refillable packaging saves 28 tons of plastic per year.

$59, or $49 for the refill, loccitane.com

Kérastase Chroma Absolu Bain Riche Chroma Respect Shampoo Refill Bundle

Six of the brand’s bestselling lines now come in eco-friendly refill pouches, which you can use to top up a reusable and recyclable 100% aluminum pump bottle.

$89 for the set, or $80 for the refill, kerastase.ca

While the product in this piece has been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.