Brighten up your workday with these (mostly!) quick and filling suggestions.

Hey, working lunches don’t have to be terrible—not when you have something delicious to look forward to, at least.

Here are 15 quick and easy lunch recipes you can (mostly!) prep the night before or pull together relatively quickly.

This tasty grain salad comes together in just 20 minutes. Bonus tip: Pack the cooked freekah and halloumi in a separate container so you can reheat them before adding the veggies and the dressing. Get our freekeh, tomato, cucumber and halloumi salad recipe.

Filling, flavourful and surprisingly easy to make (just 25 minutes of prep!), this healthy soba salad makes a great working lunch companion. Get our sesame-ginger tofu soba noodle salad recipe.

Looking for a quick lunch recipe to prep before heading to work? This fresh, fruity salad is just the thing. Four ingredients, fifteen minutes, and call it done. Just remember to pack the salad dressing separately! Get our fig and radicchio salad recipe.

Loaded up with our favourite superfoods, this vitamin-packed lunch will turn your coworkers green with envy. Get our superfood sandwich recipe.

Take your sandwich game to a new level with this plant-based bánh mì. Just prep the fixings ahead of time and assemble your sammie before you head out the door. Get our five-spice tofu and mushroom bánh mì recipe.

Who doesn’t love a green goddess moment? Wrap each egg salad sandwich in parchment paper to take on the go (bonus: it also keeps them from getting soggy). Get our green goddess egg salad sandwich recipe.

The perfect mix of sweet and savory, these flavourful rice paper rolls might just be the best part of your workday. Even better: they only take 35 minutes to make! Get our chicken and mango rice rolls with peanut sauce recipe.

Like many stews, this dish gets better with a few days in the fridge. Make it for dinner one night, and have the leftovers for a cozy lunch. Get our fast white bean, chorizo, and hearty greens stew recipe.

When a dish gets the Mandy’s Salads seal of approval, you just know it’s going to be good. This lunch recipe—complete with fresh greens, quinoa, and a rich tamari dressing—remains a staple in the homes of Mandy’s Salads co-founders, Rebecca and Mandy Wolfe. Make it ahead of time and tote the dressing separately. Get our Wolfe salad recipe.

Level up this classic meal-in-a-bowl salad with hearty chicken, an ultra-fresh vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, feta, olives and mini cucumbers. Get our Greek chicken salad recipe.

This pad gaprao recipe follows a simpler method than newer variants. Using only a garli-chili paste (which you can prep beforehand), fish sauce, and no extra veggies, it comes together pretty quickly. For an easier takeaway lunch, skip the fried egg—but if you’re working from home, it’s a must! Get this old-school pad gaprao recipe.

Full of flavour and easy to make, this is a salad you’ll want over and over. Get our roasted chickpea salad recipe.

Who says a quick desk lunch can’t be a hearty one? Add some colour to your workday with this filling quinoa bowl. Get our sesame-ginger-beet quinoa bowl recipe.

A light sandwich you can whip up easily with just 7 ingredients—perfect for a quick fix between meetings. Get our apple, camembert and arugula sandwich recipe.

Is the thought of spending lunch by your work desk getting you down? Trust us: a comforting bowl of this colourful soup will instantly make you feel better. Prep it the night before, it tastes even better the next day. Get our Thai sweet potato red curry soup recipe.