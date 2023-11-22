The year drawing to a close brings both nostalgia and anticipation. Let this milestone be an opportunity for reflection. Remember, new insights and perspectives emerge with the passing of time, and out of winter’s darkness comes spring: The winter solstice in the northern hemisphere means daylight will soon start increasing slowly but surely. But don’t forget to continue learning and broadening your mind, because, as always, flexibility and adaptability will be key. Even failures teach humility and can foster growth and newfound wisdom. The key dates to note are:

December 1: Mercury enters Capricorn December 4: Venus enters Scorpio December 6: Neptune stations direct at 24° Pisces December 12: New Moon at 20° Sagittarius, Mercury stations retrograde at 8° Capricorn December 21: Sun enters Capricorn/Winter Solstice begins December 26: Full Moon at 4° Cancer December 29: Venus enters Sagittarius December 30: Jupiter stations direct at 5° Taurus



I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Focus on tending to your needs so you can be more available to others and the causes you truly care about. You cannot help water the collective garden from an empty well. Take stock of the resources at your disposal—your strengths, skills and support network. Understand that making mistakes is part of progress. Learn from them and use those lessons to propel yourself forward. Be kind to yourself in these moments—they’re opportunities to grow.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Amid the extroverted buzz of December, embrace the beauty of solitude. Sometimes, the greatest gift is the space to rediscover your centre. Allow yourself ample moments of meaningful hermit time, a refuge from the whirlwind outside. It’s a chance to regroup, to reflect and to gather the strength needed for what lies ahead. Let this quiet time be a beacon guiding you toward deeper understanding and renewed resilience.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

As December unfolds, expect a flurry of social engagements. Yet as the year’s end approaches, a desire for quieter surroundings may emerge. Seize this time to reflect. Anticipate new community collaborations that are aligned with your values and beliefs. Conclude pending tasks and work projects, clearing the path for fresh beginnings. Embrace this transition, harmonizing introspection with eagerness, heralding a phase of renewed aspirations and meaningful connections.

Feb. 19-March 20

This is your time to be brave and be seen. Have the audacity to express yourself and share your thoughts in a more public way. Support the communities that mirror your values. Get ready to feel inspired in new ways as you welcome different approaches to creativity. Remember, you actively shape your legacy. Embrace this moment with courage, inspiration and purpose.

March 21-April 19

In December, expand your worldview through learning. Embrace this season of education and the importance of using your platform in your corner of the world, no matter how small or big. It’s important that you show who you are as authentically as possible. But remember to prepare with intention, ensuring each word carries thought and purpose—hastily spoken words may need to be corrected later on.

April 20-May 20

In the rhythm of life, honour the potency of silent progress—not every step needs public acknowledgment to be considered real and true. And cherish truths nestled within your heart—not all require unveiling to the wider world. The objective? Evolving and transcending limiting belief structures. Welcome this phase of personal growth and expansion as you shed the constraints of old worldviews. Some of the most profound transformations occur quietly. Move in silence.

May 21-June 21

All of life is relationships. Despite the heavy focus on individualism in society, it’s your connections that weave the fabric of your life’s purpose. December urges you to prioritize the people who are most important to you. Share your burdens with trusted beloveds who are capable of sharing—and perhaps lightening—your load. Some work may lose its lustre; focus instead on nurturing bonds that matter. Seek solace in the presence of those who offer care and love.

June 22-July 22

It’s always ideal when purpose harmonizes with play. But responsibilities may clash with the demands of your personal relationships this month ahead. Find equilibrium by using your time wisely. Set aside moments for both, honouring only the important obligations while nurturing relationships. As you navigate this busy time, remember: It’s in this balance that the melody of your life resonates, creating harmony between duty and cherished connections.

July 23-Aug. 22

December is a whirlwind of joy and responsibility. Amid the hustle, find solace in a creative outlet and recharge your tired body. Look ahead, too, and feel the winds of change. You’re rounding a corner—whether it’s in a personal, career or other kind of journey. Keep moving forward. Balancing pleasure and commitments isn’t easy, but by grounding yourself, you’ll discover the strength to navigate this hectic season, ensuring your well-being and progress remain steadfast.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

In early December, a tranquil vibe will envelop and draw you homeward. Embrace this introspective phase and nurture your need for quiet time. As the month progresses, a creative flame will spark and grow, inviting more exploration and innovation. You might notice shifts or outgrow what was once familiar. Remember that evolution is part of the natural flow of life.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Take the time to empower your corner of the world to counteract any helplessness you’re experiencing. Resist despair by connecting with others—isolation often makes your problems seem bigger than they are. Cherish home moments for anchoring your spirit. And remember that evolving beliefs are natural—you’re human and you’re allowed to change your mind. Lean into your passion and support local actions in your communities to contribute to the fabric of change.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You may be going through some growing pains. Assess your resources now, and understand your capacity for anything beyond your daily requirement for survival. Right now, it’s important that you find the precise words to express yourself. Find the exact language to convey your genuine intentions; in this juncture of change, clarity becomes the beacon.

