Stay with your emotions even if they’re overwhelming, because this week, with the full moon in Aries on the 29th, you are going through some deep changes. It’s not only important that you show up for others in your relationships but also that you show up as yourself and for yourself, Libra. It’s far better that your relationships struggle based on what’s real than be “successful” based on inauthenticity.

Make the expression “what you resist shall persist” your mantra this week. When you’re feeling upset or activated, do your best to stay with the emotions so that you can better understand what they’re actually about. If things are going sideways in your life, try to better understand both what’s happening and your reactions to those things. There’s so much that’s out of control in your life, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Ride the wave; don’t try to dominate it, Scorpio.

If you’re going to fight, it’s important that you’re fighting for something, Sagittarius. This week you may have to deal with power struggles, and you may have to confront dynamics that have been getting worse over time. Do your best to stay present and inquisitive so that you can somehow learn from what’s happening right now. Whether you stand to learn something about yourself, someone you’re connected to, or the world at large, don’t allow your ego to get in the way.

If you’re in too big of a rush to change, the adjustments you make are likely to be lateral instead of actual inducers of progress. This week’s full moon in Aries is meant to jolt you in such a way that you dig deep, sit with yourself, and reflect on where you’re at and how you’re handling it. This is not the time to try to control matters. Instead, just show up for them. The best way to do this is by keeping your metaphorical house clean, Capricorn.

If you can accept the compromises that you need to make, you may find that you are in a better position than you thought. Do your best to tap into the full potential inherent in what you already have, Aquarius. Slow down and get grounded into the abundance that you have access to and the things that you’ve already cultivated for yourself. In order to progress in the ways you most want, you’re going to need to integrate some changes within your own sweet self.

This full moon on the 29th marks a time to let go, Pisces. Do your best to dear-diary out your thoughts and feelings this week. In doing so, you’ll cultivate clarity around what is and isn’t working for you, what you need to press forward, and what’s better left in the past. You are on the verge of powerful shifts and potentially life-affirming beginnings, but you do need to get out of your own way first. Let go of the habits, attitudes, and dynamics that are holding you back.

The full moon in your sign on the 29th is likely to be pretty emotionally triggering, Aries. Do your best to sit with your impulses instead of jumping on them when you feel most activated. This isn’t a good time to call it quits or start something new because of how hot your emotions are likely to be. Strive to be present and watchful of your own impulses and the behaviour of those around you. Let others reveal themselves to you—and trust what you see.

It’s hard to feel vulnerable and still put yourself out there, but that’s exactly what you need to do this week. Instead of shutting down when conflict arises with others, do your best to stay grounded in yourself so that you can respond in ways that reflect your values and priorities, instead of your insecurities or defenses. On the path to having healthy boundaries, you will inevitably have to deal with some discomfort. Don’t let that stop you, Taurus.

It’s time to release your fears and insecurities, Twin Star. If you’ve lost track of what’s important to you, or you can’t locate the motivation behind the things you’re doing, you’re likely to end up feeling pretty anxious when you succeed at things that don’t actually matter that much to you. Strive to find a balance between informed concerns given your circumstances and your real-deal priorities. An all or nothing approach will just lead to more frustration this week.

This is the time to be considering healthy foundations instead of trying to rush towards completion. Your ruling planet, the moon, is full on the 29th, and that’s likely to have you extra in your feels. Carve out space and time in your life to sit with and sort through your emotions this week. In doing so you will reduce your anxieties and empower yourself to engage with life in ways that are more productive and nurturing, Moonchild.

You may be feeling inspired or restless to get things going or to push them to the next level, but patience, my fiery friend, patience. While you may be in a vacuum, ready to go to the next level, there may be surprises and upsets in your relationships that slow down your progress. Don’t ignore the needs of the people that you’re close to in efforts to get ahead. Slowing down does not mean that you are being derailed. Collaborate with the flow of your life, Leo.

If you allow yourself to get caught up in power struggles, you’re likely to lose track of what you’re actually fighting for. If you’re just trying to protect your pride or you’re jockeying for control, it’s unlikely that you’re going to feel good, even if you technically win a fight. Do your best to stay aligned with your priorities and convictions so that you can act in ways that reflect them instead of your triggers, Virgo.

