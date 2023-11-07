Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The new moon in your sign on the 13th is meant to shake things up, so do your best to be open-minded and adaptable! This is the time to change or be changed, Scorpio, and it’s important that you prioritize the needs of your heart over the impulse to defend your pride. This will require the ability to sit with your emotions, even when they make you really uneasy. Try to focus less on what needs doing and a little bit more on your own motivations and mental health so that you can build upon a foundation of greater self-awareness.



Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It may feel like your relationships are pulling you in multiple directions, and it’s pretty uncomfortable. This week, it’s time for you to hold the line. In other words, identify your boundaries, and communicate them clearly to others. Remember, it’s no one’s job to manage your boundaries but you, Sagittarius. Be a good caretaker of your own best interests.



Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Fear comes in many shapes and forms. Sometimes it represents anxiety; other times it shows up to keep you safe. The key is to be able to sit with overwhelming or scarcity-based impulses long enough (and with enough curiosity) to be able to determine the message. You may have to sort through a bunch of hay to get to that needle in the stack this week, Capricorn.



Jan. 20-Feb. 18

While yours is an open-minded zodiac sign, it’s also fixed energy, which basically means that it’s hard for you to be adaptable when you’re not in the mood. This is a powerful time for you to explore what change would look like and to be open to sitting with challenging emotions instead of obsessing or fixating on ideas. Do your best to explore possibility; don’t just double down on probability this week, Aquarius.



Feb. 19-March 20

When you invest in a practice of turning outside of yourself for answers, it will eventually leave you feeling empty. This week, it’s important that you reconnect with your raison d’etre so that you can better clarify what’s important to you and why. Invariably, you have to make compromises and concessions, but if you make them with intention, it can actually be quite life-affirming. Tap in to tune up, Pisces.



March 21-April 19

The precarious energy you’re feeling is highlighting what’s important, Aries. Don’t allow distractions to throw you off-kilter so that you end up abandoning the things that are most important to you. Your ability to prioritize and follow through is being tested, so do your best to discern what’s important at this time versus what can wait. Don’t be in such a rush that you miss out on the here and now.



April 20-May 20

Things are moving so fast and in such unpredictable ways, so it’s likely that you’re feeling pretty destabilized, Taurus. Instead of digging in your heels or, conversely, giving up altogether, do your best to stay grounded and present with your vulnerabilities this week. In doing this, you’ll be able to cultivate the heart you need to show up for the things that matter most and act in ways that reflect your very best parts instead of your most defensive ones.



May 21-June 21

Things are changing organically, and while that might be super exciting, it may also be a little bit chaotic. Do your best to be collaborative in your approach to shaking things up. If you don’t, you may find that people oppose your plans just because they don’t have a clue where you’re coming from. It may be challenging for you to slow down your brain long enough to include others, but I promise it’s worth it this week.



June 22-July 22

The new moon on the 13th is bound to be a bit destabilizing, and as your ruling planet shakes things up, you may be feeling extra rattled. The key is to identify and cultivate healthy boundaries within yourself. This will help you to approach people and situations in ways that progress matters rather than spark unnecessary turmoil. Take it one step at a time, Moonchild.



July 23-Aug. 22

There are so many things that are likely to frustrate you this week, and at the end of the day, the best you can do is practice getting and staying grounded. Strive to learn from your past and apply that wisdom to your present situation. You can’t really control the way dynamics develop and other people behave. How you show up and engage is a reflection on you.



Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should—at least not yet. This week, it’s wise for you to take your time and make sure that the things you’re doing and the way that you’re doing them are aligned with your values, Virgo. What you need now, more than anything, is to take heart. Whenever you can, make choices that are supportive to your most tender parts.



Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Because of the chaotic nature of the November 13th new moon in Scorpio, everyone is likely to be pretty rattled this week, and that may be a bit destabilizing to you. It’s important that you do your best to centre the kind of self-care that will empower you to sort through your mixed impulses, Libra. There’s only so much that you can take on in a healthy way. Show up for yourself and others patiently this week.

