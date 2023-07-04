Your Weekly Horoscope: July 5-11, 2023

Don’t allow the winding of your path to make you feel as though you’re failing; just because you can’t see the destination doesn’t mean it’s far from you.

June 22-July 22

You don’t need to go on the attack or try to force things to happen in order to achieve some measure of control in your life. Instead, strive to let go, Moonchild. Let go of your attachment to the story you’re telling yourself about your past; let go of your attachments to what you believe you need in order to be happy. The wisest way to move into your future is by accepting your present this week, my tender-hearted friend.

July 23-Aug. 22

There is an art to rest and reflection. Because so much of life is demanding, it’s easy to prioritize the things you do over your emotions and the internal conditions that propel you to do them. This week, it’s important that you slow down and tend to your insides, Leo. If you don’t, you’re likely to feel overwhelmed and uncomfortable because somewhere along the way, you’ve lost track of yourself.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Boundaries are tricky for just about everybody, but if you are being too perfectionistic, it can lead to defensiveness, and when you try to express or hold a boundary from that place, it comes off, well, defensive. That tends to put others on the defensive too. Before you put yourself out there this week, get grounded so that you can be clear and secure in what you’re offering or asking, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s hard to be open to something new—even the best of things—when you’re holding on too tightly to your version of what’s happened. You need a break, Libra. Take space in which you can tend to your feelings and honour the good, bad, and the ugly of it all. Sometimes the challenges that you feel are just that: challenging feelings. Strive to leave room for something new and better to evolve for you this week.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you don’t sort through your sticky icky emotions, they will congeal into a pool of frustration, Scorpio. Do your best to find some grounding, and tend to what’s happening inside of you this week so that you can identify and address the changes that you need to make for yourself. Don’t wait for people or situations to magically work themselves out—deal directly with what is salient for you and active around you as best you can.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The things that are pulling at your heartstrings are what need your attention this week. This will require you to stay emotionally present with sadness or anxiety, which is pretty hard to do. The key is to first make space for what you’re feeling, then be interested in it, and finally figure out how to nurture and support yourself through it. If you try to power through, you’ll find by the end of the week that you’re dealing with anxiety. Show up for your tender bits, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you’re feeling stressed or dealing with complicated things that are really important to you, this week is likely to be a bit trying. Strive to do your best to have healthy boundaries with yourself, Capricorn. That looks like taking responsibility for what habits you indulge, what thoughts you linger on, and even the tone and language with which you talk to yourself. Do your best to take responsibility for cultivating equilibrium within. It will help in all aspects of your life.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “Whatever you do will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it.” This week, you’re likely to be struggling with feelings of futility, discouragement, or just generally the paradoxical nature of life. While it’s no walk in the park, it is an invitation to check in with what’s truly important to you so that you can make sure that your actions accurately reflect your values.

Feb. 19-March 20

Do you trust yourself? This week it’s important that you have some faith in identifying your own big-picture plans and more immediate preparations. Things don’t have to be perfect (or even very far along) in order to be just right. Don’t allow the winding of your path to make you feel as though you’re failing; just because you can’t see the destination doesn’t mean it’s far from you.

March 21-April 19

Take a chance on yourself this week by investing more wholly in your relationships, Aries. Whether that looks like bringing more of yourself to a connection to make it deeper or more vibrant, or acknowledging that you’re already done and need to transition your relationship, the time is now to be true to yourself and clear with others. It doesn’t have to be easy to be the right thing.

April 20-May 20

In the words of K. Ancrum, “There is a difference between being nice and being kind. Being nice is about being polite. It gets the job done, clean and orderly… Being kind is different. Harder. It means doing what is best even when the cost is high. It’s saying something that hurt and hurt and hurt right now, so it wouldn’t have to hurt ever again.” Take on the task of doing what’s best, even if it hurts this week, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

When you look for a solution to how you feel instead of a solution to your problem, you’re not gonna figure out the answer. Tend to your emotions, even if they feel chaotic or too pressing to decode. Invest in the kind of self-care that allows you to find a sense of balance or equilibrium within yourself so that you can start to address your concerns, emotions, and most pressing needs. Take it slow and steady, Twin Star.

