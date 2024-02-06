The new moon in your sign on the 9th is going to test your boundaries. When you’re feeling anxious, it’s important that you do not allow yourself to slip into fear-based obsessions. This is a moment when you are meant to have healthy boundaries in your own thinking so that you can keep it constructive—even when you’re feeling overwhelmed or frightened. Find ways of engaging with both your insides and the world around you that reflects who you really are instead of who you’re scared of being.
Things will not always work out well, and even when they do, you will inevitably meet challenges. If you’re seeking perfection, you’re likely to miss out the joys, gifts, and potential along your very imperfect path. Do your best to stay present with the good, the bad, and the challenging this week, as you identify where you’re starting from and what your next best steps are. Plant seeds, and watch them grow, Pisces.
If you’ve been pushing too hard, you are likely to find yourself in a weird position this week. If you’re gonna double down on something, make sure that you really believe in it—otherwise, you may end up unwittingly stirring the pot or picking fights. Give yourself the gift of slowing down and catching your breath, Aries. If you don’t take moments to prioritize your health, you’ll find that everything else suffers.
If you’re willing to look at your own patterns—how your own participation has played out over time and throughout situations—you stand to do a lot of growing this week. Instead of fixating on what other people should or shouldn’t do or are or aren’t thinking, bring your attention and energy to yourself, Taurus. In this way, you will make meaningful headway in your own evolution. There’s so much that you cannot control, and if you stop trying, you’ll have so much more energy to devote to what you can.
While nobody wants to feel sad, it’s a normal and healthy part of being a person. This week, you have decisions to make, not about what you’re going to do but instead about how and why you’re going to do it. Consider your motivations, Twin Star. What is it that you truly want for yourself, and how are your self-talk and the direction of your thoughts helping you to achieve it? The answers lie within you, my friend.
There is such chaotic energy in this week's transits that you are likely to be feeling pulled in too many directions, Moonchild. Instead of trying to fix things (or allowing yourself to obsessively fixate on them), strive to adopt a big-picture perspective. This will empower you to be more generous in your analysis and to tolerate the here and now as you align with possibility. Stay with your feelings, even when they are chaotic, so you can sort through the noise to find inspiration.
The February 9th new moon in your relationship house is an opportunity for you to participate in your close connections in new ways that better express the fullness of your heart. You shouldn’t need to know what other people feel about you in order to express yourself, Leo. Love is a powerful force, and leading with it does not mean that you don’t have boundaries or that you abandon your discretion. It simply means that you are activating from the strength and resiliency that can only come from the power of love.
If you allow yourself to be motivated by fear or scarcity, you will inevitably find yourself in a state of reactiveness that leaves you wanting. Prioritize the cultivation of acceptance this week, Virgo. If you can accept how things are and how you feel about them, then you can identify how to move through them. It’s okay to feel sad or disappointed. Don’t allow challenging emotions to propel you from this moment into a state of future-tripping.
Uncertainty can have a really demoralizing impact on you—if you let it. Instead of seeking to prove yourself to others, focus your energy on getting an alignment with what is true for you. That may take some serious self-reflection. This might require you to take a step back from other people's opinions and expectations. Look within, Libra. This new moon is an excellent time to let go of old ways of being that you’ve outgrown.
The full moon on the 9th is meant to kick up big emotions and help facilitate major progress for you, Scorpio. Check in with your intuition. Your instincts hold so much wisdom, which your fears may have obstructed from you. It’s time to move past the limiting beliefs and situations that have had you feeling so stuck. Trust in yourself, and make bold moves this week.
Communication isn’t just about what you say—it’s about how you say it. This week it’s important that you take stock of how you are communicating your feelings, needs, and ideas, as well as whether or not you’re listening to others when they do the same. The way to have successful relationships in any sphere of your life is by engaging with fair play. Strive to be forthright in how you communicate and open to what others are telling you with their words and their actions, Sagittarius.
Inner work is not a waste of time, Capricorn. You may feel like things are moving really quickly and that you’re rushing to keep up this week. There’s a great deal of chaos happening in the world, and that has an important impact on you. Give yourself the grace of figuring out the pace that you need to adopt in order to both advance your objectives and maintain self-care. You may need to slow down and turn inwards before you can determine your best approach.
