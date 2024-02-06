If you’re willing to look at your own patterns—how your own participation has played out over time and throughout situations—you stand to do a lot of growing this week. Instead of fixating on what other people should or shouldn’t do or are or aren’t thinking, bring your attention and energy to yourself, Taurus. In this way, you will make meaningful headway in your own evolution. There’s so much that you cannot control, and if you stop trying, you’ll have so much more energy to devote to what you can.