March is the start of eclipse season. But before the eclipses bring us necessary epiphanies and pivots, the Sun will first enter Aries on March 19—which is also the start of the spring equinox. For astrologers, this is the equivalent of a New Year’s Day celebration. And in the northern hemisphere, it’s a day to celebrate the return of warmth after the frigid and isolating winters. So, for this month, thawing is the theme. And remember—the more things melt, the more new features and details come to view that were previously obscured. Take it all in as you warm up your stiff joints (physical, or metaphorical!). The dates to remember are:
I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don't know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To determine these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app or online. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.
The first week of the month will start off slow, but by the second week you may feel as if you’re catapulted in all sorts of directions. Pare back and focus on your overall health. You may trace this motivation back to October 2023, when a major shift impelled you to action, but the need to make a change will likely feel even more urgent. The seeds planted since the fall are starting to bloom as marked by the full moon lunar eclipse.
The first half of March will either be quiet or all-out. If your life is too busy, consider this your invitation to take it easy and to stop overextending yourself unnecessarily. Your important relationships and partnerships may also be going through a turning point as the full moon lunar eclipse takes place. Recuperate early on so you can show up rejuvenated for the important conversations coming up.
For the first half of the month, get out there and spend time with people you consider a part of your bigger community. Organize important actions and have fun while you help uplift causes or people that are meaningful to you. As the month unfolds, you’ll want to wind down and spend some hermit time. The full moon lunar eclipse will highlight situations that started back in October 2023 concerning your work roles, your health and pets. This will require your energy and attention, so rest up when you can.
March is a dynamic month where all eyes seem to be on you. Visibility and recognition are yours for the taking! If you’re more of a behind-the-scenes kind of person, this is an opportunity to practice grace while receiving the praise and acknowledgements you rightfully deserve. The full moon lunar eclipse will mark the halfway point of any fun new ventures you’ve been journeying through since October 2023.
Are you in the process of learning something? Whether officially through educational institutions or through other ways of learning (like travel), this month will prompt you to want to explore unfamiliar places and get you out of your comfort zone. The way you relate to home and homecoming will experience a pivotal shift as the full moon lunar eclipse signifies this area of your life. What makes a place home to you, dear Cancer?
The month ahead could find you feeling a touch melancholic. If so, and you have the space, find catharsis by leaning into it and feeling your feelings—then let them go. The full moon lunar eclipse will make you nostalgic and may even see your oldest friendships and relationships going through major changes. Use those fond memories as an anchor to help you move forward in the present moment with as much grace as possible.
Your most important relationships and partnerships are in the spotlight this month. Most of it will be due to joyful occasions but some might be due to a much-needed restructuring of your connection. Change is the only constant, after all. The full moon lunar eclipse will also clarify any additional transformations required for your financial stability. You had to make tangible decisions back in October 2023 to better support yourself and some of the progress from then will be fully illuminated now.
Work will be dynamic and busy this month ahead. It may be both pleasurable and, at times, demanding as new projects jump off the ground. What’s most important is prioritizing your sense of wellness as your health is also a major focus for this month’s astrology. The full moon lunar eclipse will spotlight the essential adjustments your body requires so you can progress with a sense of renewal. Don’t get so lost in responsibilities that you forget to take care of yourself.
This month, if you can, prioritize play and pleasure. Despite loss and despair, joy is as essential to being human as sorrow. And if you’ve been in the presence of heartache, it’s even more imperative to cultivate joy. So make room for fun and brevity, even if your life currently feels heavy. The full moon lunar eclipse will hopefully illuminate elusive truths and memories that have been buried for too long. May it bring to light a new understanding for you.
Home time is the best time for you this month. That could look like hunkering down and spending as much time at home as you can or perhaps you’re devoting time to the process of figuring out where home is. Wherever you are, hopefully, you experience some much-needed fun times ahead—especially if you’ve been too busy working. The full moon lunar eclipse will clarify more of your future aspirations that may have started to take shape back in October 2023.
The larger and more public version of your life is undergoing a major overhaul. Perhaps it’s career-related, but it can also be about the overall direction in which your life is headed. Last October 2023 something likely changed for you dramatically. Perhaps back then it was quiet rumble, but now it’s more of a full-blown tectonic shift. For now, prioritize spending your days with and around people you’ve chosen to grow alongside. Find the simple pleasures in your daily life so you can feel better equipped to navigate larger-scale transitions.
The month ahead appears deceivingly serene, however underneath all the seemingly calm exterior, there’s a flurry of activities. If you’re feeling particularly existential or questioning your beliefs, this is astrologically sound as the full moon lunar eclipse is prompting you to question pretty much everything. So nourish your body, mind and spirit by making sure you’re eating enough, resting well and have most of your essential needs met so you’re not too disoriented by your worldviews changing.
