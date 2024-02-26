March is the start of eclipse season. But before the eclipses bring us necessary epiphanies and pivots, the Sun will first enter Aries on March 19—which is also the start of the spring equinox. For astrologers, this is the equivalent of a New Year’s Day celebration. And in the northern hemisphere, it’s a day to celebrate the return of warmth after the frigid and isolating winters. So, for this month, thawing is the theme. And remember—the more things melt, the more new features and details come to view that were previously obscured. Take it all in as you warm up your stiff joints (physical, or metaphorical!). The dates to remember are: