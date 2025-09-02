Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Things are changing in deep ways, and it is likely to be super rattling for you this week. This is a good time to remember the saying "what you resist shall persist." The lunar eclipse in your solar relationship house on the 7th is meant to activate deep emotional honesty about how you feel and what you have to offer in your relationships. Whether you feel called to tend to your feelings, nurture a dynamic with someone, or just touch the grass, this is the time for you to tap in and tune up, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This is a powerful time for investing your energy and actions into the things and people you value. That said, just because you're putting in the energy, it doesn't mean that it's coming back to you. The lunar eclipse on September 7th is stirring up all kinds of messy energy, and you may be feeling a big case of the sads. Don't let slow progress make you feel stuck—things will move quickly soon enough. This is the time for nurturance, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You may be feeling really activated and like you want to lash out or do something big, but this isn't a great time for impulsiveness. Hang out in the uncertainty of this moment, even when it's uncomfortable, Scorpio. There is an eclipse on the 7th, and it is always best to focus on your emotions and to allow situations and dynamics to unveil themselves to you during eclipses. Don't confuse your fears with facts as you figure out how to navigate this moment with patience and kindness.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The lunar eclipse on the 7th is meant to rattle you, but sometimes a little disruption is just what the doctor ordered. Reflect on the ways in which you may have given your power over to other people this week. If you've lost contact with your sense of alignment in the present and your vision for the future, it may feel really hard to make decisions for yourself. Instead of looking outside yourself, sit with your own mixed feelings and chaotic thoughts with curiosity and care. In this way, you will find your truth, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

A lunar eclipse is always a time for staying present with your emotions and releasing what needs to go. There will be a lunar eclipse on the 7th, and it is a time when you can learn from your patterns if you so choose. In order to do this, you will need to be emotionally honest with yourself about the motivations underlying your own patterns of behavior. Be brave enough to feel your feelings and strong enough to make aligned decisions about how to navigate them, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Pick your battles wisely this week, as you're likely to be in a bit of a defensive state of mind. Even if someone is coming for you, that doesn't mean that you need to take the bait. Sometimes the best way to fight for what you believe in and care about is by not engaging. The September 7th eclipse means that it is time for you to get aligned and take a chance on creating something positive, even if it's just something small within you, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

The lunar eclipse in your sign on the 7th is a powerful moment for getting in touch with your emotions and innermost psychology so that you can release what doesn't serve you. The key here is not just being present with your feelings, but practicing healthy boundaries with your thoughts and how you process through your emotions. All of this is meant to help you cultivate greater clarity so that you may act with purpose when the time comes.

March 21-April 19

As things get stirred up inside of you, it's important that you allow yourself to be in a state of uncertainty. If you strike out and make too many waves, you are likely to feel stymied by people or circumstances. Everything has a beginning, and in each beginning are seeds of opportunity—some obvious and some more subtle. Don't rush matters before they're ready—it will be a waste of your energy. Turn within and look for the seeds, Aries.

April 20-May 20

Hope is a practice, and it is one that can fill you with openness and excitement, or some much-needed peace. It is so much easier to imagine what could go wrong or tear things down than to commit yourself to a practice of building things up and creating something better. Release attachments that keep you stuck with the September 7th lunar eclipse in Pisces; point your attention instead towards what is possible, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

The September 7th eclipse is a transformational event that is meant to help you heal, but healing is not a magical thing that befalls you just because of the Moon—it's a thing that you choose and choose again. Strive to be the change that you want to see in your life, Twin Star. Release old ways of being that no longer serve you, no matter how awkward or uncomfortable it is to do so. This is a time for slow and steady change, where you protect the things you love by investing in them with that same energy.

June 22-July 22

It's eclipse season, and your ruling planet, the Moon, is stirring the pot this week. The September 7th lunar eclipse in Pisces is an opportunity for you to change deeply, Moonchild. How you navigate through stress and fear is an important skill—you don't want to repress your emotions any more than you want to hyper-fixate on them. Identifying the best ways of navigating vulnerable and tender emotions without getting too in your head is your assignment this week.

July 23-Aug. 22

You have decisions to make this week, and they are going to be consequential in your life as a result of the September 7th lunar eclipse in Pisces. This is a time to strive for authenticity and to make sure that the ways that you are acting and the motivations that you are prioritizing reflect what's in your heart more than anything else. Things are changing, and with them, you too must change. Be brave enough to sit with your emotions long enough to understand what they're trying to tell you, Leo.