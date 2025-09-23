Your Weekly Horoscope: September 24-30, 2025

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The more energy you put into clarifying, communicating and upholding your boundaries, the less energy you need to put into processing or fighting with other people. When you are clear about what you can and can't do in a healthy way, other people don't magically meet your needs, but you succeed in carving out a path of accountability and self-reliance that feeds you and your relationships.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If your old ways of navigating problems aren't working, that's because you need new ones. You may be feeling pretty overwhelmed this week, and it's important that you find a healthy way to work through it. You can strive to make a change while also cultivating acceptance for where you're at in the here and now. Acceptance is simply self-awareness, and it emotionally empowers you to be better resourced for whatever struggles you are contending with, Scorpio.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you're going to fight, fight for greater freedom, closer allyship with the truth, and a way of holding it all with grace, empathy, and care. This week you are being challenged to get in there and make things happen. This will challenge you to be both strong in your convictions and kind to yourself and others in how you hold and deliver what you believe in. This is your time to rise to the occasion, Sagittarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

No matter how emotionally trying it is—and we both know it can be emotionally trying—it is wise to keep your attention focused on the big picture instead of the little annoyances that are coming your way moment by moment. There may be a time for pettiness, but it is not now. Do your best to break with your habit of pushing people away when you need them close this week, Capricorn.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week’s astrology is going to test your ability to centre your values. When you act in ways that reflect your deepest cares, it has a ripple effect on your sense of wellbeing. While you can't control what's happening around you or how other people behave, you can strive to centre your ethics in how you approach the things you choose to do or not do, Aquarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

You may be feeling pretty vulnerable this week, and that is no fun. That said, the places that feel tender to the touch are the very same that need attention from you, Pisces. Don't try to control your emotions—that’s a losing game; instead, strive to adapt in ways that help you to be more present, empathetic, and introspective so that you can meet this moment with grace.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

March 21-April 19

To paraphrase the Serenity Prayer: this week, may you have the serenity to accept the things you cannot change, the courage to change the things you can, and the wisdom to know the difference. There are some things that need your attention and others that need to be left alone. Do your best to explore your relationship to what you do and don't like and what is and isn't working for you so that you can respond with as much care as you know how, Aries.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

April 20-May 20

When you have self-awareness and empathy for yourself, it is significantly easier to extend that grace to others. This week it's important that you learn that while you don't need to agree with others, you also don't need to waste your energy refusing to accept who they are or even trying to change them. If you feel called to change your situation, your boundaries, your expectations, or your behaviour, those are all excellent ways to use your precious energy, Taurus.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

If you accept that the truth is what it is, you will be in a much better position to also accept what it means for you, Twin Star. This week it's important that you apply the lessons you've learned through your own patterns of behaviour. This may look like making a big change or a subtle one, but whatever it is, it is all about you honouring both your boundaries and the boundaries of the people around you this week.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

June 22-July 22

As you navigate through fear you inevitably are going to bump up against insecurities and possible defensiveness. This week it is in your best interest to reflect on what motivates the intensity of your reactions, Moonchild. By doing so, you can let go of the parts of you that are unintentionally engaged in self-sacrifice and tap into your capacity to be creative and loving, even in the presence of fear.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

The more that you fight, the more that you're going to feel like you need to. Take a beat and touch in with your wiser impulses. Your reactions may be at a ten, but the situation may only be at a seven. Strive to act in ways that reflect not only your circumstances, but your conviction in your own capacity to deal with what comes your way. Make choices that make the most sense given your situation this week, Leo.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week you're likely to not only be navigating through your own stress but also having to work through other people's as well. While it is kind and sometimes necessary to be there for others, there is a limitation on how much you can affect, what's yours to manage, and what's realistic. Do your best to show up in ways that reflect the contents of your heart instead of a perfectionistic drive to fix everything for everyone all at once.



