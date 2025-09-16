Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The September 21st solar eclipse is likely to be pretty rattling for you at your core. This is a time when you are likely to be confronted with big fears and concerns around the sustainability and plausibility of what you're doing and how you're doing it. Remember that while you are capable and are ultimately responsible for what you do and how you do it, you don't have to go it alone. Connect, collaborate, and show up with and for others this week, Libra.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You may be feeling restless and like you want to return to old relationship dynamics and revisit the past with others, but this truly is not the time for such things. Your relationships are in a sensitive state, and the best thing you can do is allow matters to develop. If you try to force your perspective, or worse, other people into sharing your point of view and feeling your feelings, you won't solve any old problems, but rather just create new ones. Take a collaborative approach this week, Scorpio.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s eclipse season, and there is nothing that you can analyze or figure out that doesn't require your open heart this week. Wisdom isn't just the accrual of information; it is information paired with emotional accountability and integration. In other words, synthesis can only occur when the mind and heart are both present. Honour what's most important this week, Sagittarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As overwhelmed as you may be feeling, this isn't the time for making impulsive decisions, Capricorn. Instead, strive to get clear about what's important to you, what you value, and what sparks joy in your life. Your clarity is the emotional and mental foundation upon which you can navigate the highs and lows of your life this week. You are not meant to control yourself or your circumstances—you are only meant to meet the moment with care and integrity.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You may be feeling pretty frustrated or like the things you want to do just cannot be done. This week you are being challenged to show up in ways that best reflect what's authentic to you instead of what's hard for you, Aquarius. Do your best to sort through your reactions and defenses so that you can reflect on what's really happening for you and where alignment rests.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

How you engage with fear, obligation, responsibility, and accountability is so incredibly important, but you can't guilt or pressure your way into it—not in a sustainable or healthy way, anyway. Take an honest and metered approach to your feelings, duties, and needs this week, Pisces. Freedom can be found by accepting your reality and working with it both intentionally and with care. Adjust your attitude as a foundation for adjusting your approach.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

March 21-April 19

An anxious mind is not going to find the path to peace. As you circle the drain of your worries, you may be tempted to try to find a cure for the problems that you are fixated on. This is not a good idea, as when you are terribly stressed out, the thing you need first and foremost is to tend to your feelings. After doing this, your mind will be clearer and your ability to navigate your problems will follow.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

April 20-May 20

How you show up and what you do are very in your control this week. If you allow your reactions to derail your values, you are likely to betray your own boundaries and code of ethics. Do your best to meet the moment with an open heart and self-awareness. Don't let what other people are or aren't doing steal your peace or undermine your willingness to do what you believe to be correct, Taurus.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

The only way to truly change is to release your attachments to what you want. This isn't meant to be an easy time, but it can certainly be a transformative one for you, Twin Star. Instead of trying to get to a specific place or create specific outcomes, focus on the path. Recognize the things you need to do, big and small, in order to be the person that you want to be.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

June 22-July 22

The September 21st eclipse is just another example of your ruling planet, the Moon, stirring the pot, and it's not easy for you. You are likely to be pretty activated by your emotions this week, and it's really important that you seek the pattern, Moonchild. Strive to understand what patterns are activated inside of you or in your life and your own participation within them. By understanding your patterns, you understand yourself and your assignment, which is what it's all about this eclipse season.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

There's no way to feel good about a bad situation, even if you're doing your absolute best. Feeling bad in and of itself is not an indicator that things necessarily are bad. Sometimes your feelings follow the path of events and are not a clear indicator of things being right or wrong, but they require nurturance and care nonetheless. Don't be so quick to assign outcome to emotion this week, Leo.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

There is a solar eclipse in your sign on the 21st, and it's meant to change you from the inside out. This isn't the time for looking outside of yourself for answers, as doing so is likely to distract you from what you already know. This is a time for integrating what you've learned and being accountable to your feelings, needs, commitments, and what you believe to be important. Rise up to meet the moment with your whole heart, Virgo.