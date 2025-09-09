  • Newsletters
Your Weekly Horoscope: September 10-16, 2025

Post-lunar-eclipse you may be feeling both restless and ready to make some moves, as well as overstimulated and ready for a nap.
By Jessica Lanyadoo
September 9, 2025
An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You can make all the preparations and have all the information and still you will have to deal with the stress of not knowing how it will turn out. This week your task is to do more than tolerate stress—you are meant to nurture and protect what you are investing in while navigating your anxieties. This will be easiest if you can practice being present with your challenging emotions. Strive to find healthy ways of hanging out with uncertainty, Virgo.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

As you struggle with people or situations that make you feel trapped or small, you can go into fight or flight mode or you can tap into empathy and nurturance—and I recommend the latter. Practice having healthy boundaries inside of you by being intentional about what you give your energy and attention to. Next, meet people and situations as honestly as you can by embodying those boundaries this week.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You may be feeling defensive, but that doesn't mean that you actually need to defend yourself from anything or anyone. Strive to understand your emotions so that you can navigate them with greater wisdom this week. You are moving through some important emotional landscape and it is triggering all your defenses, which can really backfire on you if you're not careful. Practice aligned embodiment instead of being reactive, Scorpio.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Even when things are as you wish they were, you still have choices. This week it's important that you explore what's possible, even as you acknowledge what's probable, Sagittarius. This means acknowledging the patterns that are running through your life and your participation in them, for better or worse. You're not meant to be perfect, nor are the people you're in relationships with. Do your best to meet your relationships and situations where they're at with an open heart.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallion has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Things can't always go the way you want them to, and your assignment this week is to consider how you emotionally sort through and process disappointment or loss. Instead of powering through or trying to create “fixes,” now is the time to find ways of nurturing and caring for yourself and the people and things important to you. Experience the lows as well as the highs in such a way that you are able to learn and grow from them, Capricorn.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Post-lunar-eclipse you may be feeling both restless and ready to make some moves, as well as overstimulated and ready for a nap. It's not important that you move rapidly; it's important that you move wisely. This week, do your best to reflect on the patterns that are weaving their way through your life and how you are participating with them. The things you give your energy to are a reflection of your priorities, Aquarius.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

The lunar eclipse in your sign last week stirred up a lot of big emotions, and this week it's wise to do some cleanup. Let go of what doesn't serve you and what you've outgrown, and strive to observe your attachments with curiosity. In the words of Octavia Butler, "All that you touch, you change. All that you change changes you." Strive to create progress through the instability this week, Pisces.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

What does freedom really look like to you? Are the dynamics that you're investing your precious energy and time into a healthy reflection of what and who you are? Do you believe in the things that you are doing, saying, and fighting for? Ask yourself the tough questions and strive to be clear-hearted and intentional about what you do and why you're doing it this week, Aries.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's also wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Not knowing exactly what's right or what's coming next can be really unnerving. This week your assignment is to invest in the things and people that bring you joy, while understanding that nothing is always easy or happy. Take a big-picture perspective on your life and reflect on what needs greater nurturance and care, Taurus. Strive to make choices that reflect what's most in alignment with you.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You are ready to make some important and meaningful changes in your life, so do yourself a favour and move at the pace of your emotional capacity as you change things up. This might mean that you move much more slowly or that you actually feel the awkward vulnerability of change, but trust me when I say that it is totally worth it. The only way to achieve alignment is by being present while you do what you do, Twin Star.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You have some meaningful decisions to make this week and you are unlikely to get swift affirmations about whether the approach you're taking is working in the way you want it to or not. Take this as an opportunity to reflect on your relationship to perfectionism, Moonchild. Life is a journey, and wherever you're at on your path, it's important to remember to do what you believe is right—not for the outcome, but instead because it is in alignment for you.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

It's hard to sit with your emotions, and of course, some emotions are harder to sit with than others. This week you don't need to know what's going to happen next in order to rise to the occasion in the here and now. Care, nurturance, empathy, and patience are needed from you right now, and that may be really trying for you. No matter how messy it is, this is the time for prioritizing approach over speed, and alignment over certainty, Leo.

Jessica Lanyadoo
Jessica Lanyadoo

Jessica Lanyadoo is the host of the twice weekly Astrology + Advice show, Ghost of a Podcast, and the author of Astrology For Real Relationships.

