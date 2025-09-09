Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You can make all the preparations and have all the information and still you will have to deal with the stress of not knowing how it will turn out. This week your task is to do more than tolerate stress—you are meant to nurture and protect what you are investing in while navigating your anxieties. This will be easiest if you can practice being present with your challenging emotions. Strive to find healthy ways of hanging out with uncertainty, Virgo.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

As you struggle with people or situations that make you feel trapped or small, you can go into fight or flight mode or you can tap into empathy and nurturance—and I recommend the latter. Practice having healthy boundaries inside of you by being intentional about what you give your energy and attention to. Next, meet people and situations as honestly as you can by embodying those boundaries this week.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You may be feeling defensive, but that doesn't mean that you actually need to defend yourself from anything or anyone. Strive to understand your emotions so that you can navigate them with greater wisdom this week. You are moving through some important emotional landscape and it is triggering all your defenses, which can really backfire on you if you're not careful. Practice aligned embodiment instead of being reactive, Scorpio.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Even when things are as you wish they were, you still have choices. This week it's important that you explore what's possible, even as you acknowledge what's probable, Sagittarius. This means acknowledging the patterns that are running through your life and your participation in them, for better or worse. You're not meant to be perfect, nor are the people you're in relationships with. Do your best to meet your relationships and situations where they're at with an open heart.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Things can't always go the way you want them to, and your assignment this week is to consider how you emotionally sort through and process disappointment or loss. Instead of powering through or trying to create “fixes,” now is the time to find ways of nurturing and caring for yourself and the people and things important to you. Experience the lows as well as the highs in such a way that you are able to learn and grow from them, Capricorn.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Post-lunar-eclipse you may be feeling both restless and ready to make some moves, as well as overstimulated and ready for a nap. It's not important that you move rapidly; it's important that you move wisely. This week, do your best to reflect on the patterns that are weaving their way through your life and how you are participating with them. The things you give your energy to are a reflection of your priorities, Aquarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

The lunar eclipse in your sign last week stirred up a lot of big emotions, and this week it's wise to do some cleanup. Let go of what doesn't serve you and what you've outgrown, and strive to observe your attachments with curiosity. In the words of Octavia Butler, "All that you touch, you change. All that you change changes you." Strive to create progress through the instability this week, Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

March 21-April 19

What does freedom really look like to you? Are the dynamics that you're investing your precious energy and time into a healthy reflection of what and who you are? Do you believe in the things that you are doing, saying, and fighting for? Ask yourself the tough questions and strive to be clear-hearted and intentional about what you do and why you're doing it this week, Aries.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

April 20-May 20

Not knowing exactly what's right or what's coming next can be really unnerving. This week your assignment is to invest in the things and people that bring you joy, while understanding that nothing is always easy or happy. Take a big-picture perspective on your life and reflect on what needs greater nurturance and care, Taurus. Strive to make choices that reflect what's most in alignment with you.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

You are ready to make some important and meaningful changes in your life, so do yourself a favour and move at the pace of your emotional capacity as you change things up. This might mean that you move much more slowly or that you actually feel the awkward vulnerability of change, but trust me when I say that it is totally worth it. The only way to achieve alignment is by being present while you do what you do, Twin Star.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

June 22-July 22

You have some meaningful decisions to make this week and you are unlikely to get swift affirmations about whether the approach you're taking is working in the way you want it to or not. Take this as an opportunity to reflect on your relationship to perfectionism, Moonchild. Life is a journey, and wherever you're at on your path, it's important to remember to do what you believe is right—not for the outcome, but instead because it is in alignment for you.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

It's hard to sit with your emotions, and of course, some emotions are harder to sit with than others. This week you don't need to know what's going to happen next in order to rise to the occasion in the here and now. Care, nurturance, empathy, and patience are needed from you right now, and that may be really trying for you. No matter how messy it is, this is the time for prioritizing approach over speed, and alignment over certainty, Leo.