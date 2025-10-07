Your Weekly Horoscope: October 8-14, 2025

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Things are changing deeply and quickly, and regardless of how you feel about it, it's important that you accept it. This week is a good one for reflection and introspection because the assignment is ultimately for you to find and maintain alignment with your beliefs and values. This is really hard to do when you're looking outside of yourself for answers or validation. Do the vulnerable work of choosing yourself, Libra.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It's best if the way that you hold a thing is proportionate to its importance, Scorpio. If you obsess and fixate on something really small, you are holding it disproportionately to its weight in your life, and that can drag you down. Strive to sit with things instead of obsessing on them this week. Not only will you be able to cope with them better, but you will also leave room for a broadened perspective to emerge within you.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This is a great time for you to connect to your agency and to mobilize to get things done. That said, if you act without fully considering the needs of others, you will end up creating opposition to your efforts that in turn might make you feel pretty defensive. As challenging as it may be, navigate your desires and needs slowly and with consideration for the big picture this week, Sagittarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You may be feeling sad or stressed this week, but that's not the end of the story. Instead place your focus on how you meet this moment and navigate its challenges. You don't have to have the answers or be certain of what to do in order to engage with your worries and concerns in a healthy way. Sit with your emotions long enough to understand them. In this way, you can accurately identify what needs more from you versus what needs less, Capricorn.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Having boundaries is so healthy and empowering—and it also allows other people to know where they stand with you. The problem is that boundaries are yours alone to maintain. You may find yourself having to communicate them with your words and actions over and over again. If other people don't respect your boundaries, it's on you to then adapt your expectations of those people or yourself this week and every week, Aquarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

There are patterns running through your relationships this week that should be pretty familiar to you. The best way to cope with them is by taking accountability for what you've done and who you are, Pisces. This isn't about blame or letting others off the hook; instead this is a practice in authenticity and self-reliance. By owning your part, you are showing up better, and you are creating the space for others to reveal themselves to you more authentically too.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

March 21-April 19

This week you may find yourself feeling burned out, overwhelmed, and unclear on where to go or how to get there. Do your best to tend to your emotions before you go about making any major changes or proclamations. You are almost in the right place to be setting foundations for future growth, but first it's important that you reflect on your motivations and nurture your intentions, Aries.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

April 20-May 20

As a Venus-ruled earth sign, security is really important to you. That said, there can be a fine line between security and a rut. If you allow fear to consciously or subconsciously motivate your convictions and behaviour, you might find yourself feeling pretty stuck this week. Take the time to explore what you really believe and the possibilities inherent in your nature and your situations. Dare to centre those beliefs and possibilities in what you say and do, Taurus.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

Tend to your insides! When your ego takes over, you are likely to be acting out of a place of defensiveness. Defensiveness not only pushes other people away, but it also pushes you further out of alignment. This week it is far better that you connect with what is authentic to you internally rather than trying to prove something of yourself to others externally. You won't find peace by focussing on what other people think or feel, Twin Star.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

June 22-July 22

Relationships are super tricky for everybody, but your emotions run so deep that at times it can be hard for you to communicate what is happening for you or what you need in a way that others can understand. This week it's important that you take the time and energy required to slow down so you consider not only what you want to say, but also what you need the other person to hear, Moonchild.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

Don't let your impatience mess up a good thing. This week it's in your best interest to get grounded and reflect on what has and hasn't worked for you in the past. Taking the energy to actually reflect on the lessons you've learned can sometimes be a drag, but it's always worth it. The choices you make at this time will have a big impact; do your best to make sure it's a positive one, Leo.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You may find yourself struggling with feelings of futility this week. Even though you’re not alone in feeling this, it doesn't necessarily make it feel easier. Now is a powerful time to let go of habits that aren’t working for you, especially those in your thinking (which includes communication and listening skills). Whether you loosen your grip or you make a radical change, strive to be open to new perspectives, Virgo.