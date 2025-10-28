Your Weekly Horoscope: October 29-November 4, 2025

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This week it may feel concerning to think about how things will turn out. Or you might more broadly be plagued by worry, masquerading as practical thinking. You may need to let go of your attachment to how things are, or to loosen your grip on the process. Either way, it's time for you to strive to create what you yearn for in collaboration with the realities you are facing, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

As you embrace the potential inherent in yourself and your relationships, you may bump up against limitations this week. The question for you to ask yourself is whether you need to push through or yield. Sometimes the best thing for you to do is to pause, get curious, and come to a better understanding of what the holdup is. Other times your enthusiasm and vision are the best guides available to you. Choose your strategy wisely, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you don't have the answers that's okay, Capricorn. This is a time for nurturing and protecting what you hold dear, but holding your attachment to how you believe things should go should be held very lightly. You are in a period of great change and not knowing what comes next or what to do is absolutely part of it this week.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you have been burning the candle at both ends of the wick you are likely to feel really pressed and distressed this week, Aquarius. Do your best to seek more balance in how you approach the things you do, and, importantly, the energy with which you do it. This is a time for gathering emotional intel and applying what you learn about yourself so that you act in ways that reflect your emotional intelligence.

Feb. 19-March 20

Trust yourself, Pisces. This week you don't need to be perfect in order to be on the right path. Tap into your own wisdom by applying the lessons you've learned throughout your life. Have faith in your capacity to respond to the nuances of your current situation and to honour your big picture needs as you show up for and with your priorities.

March 21-April 19

The way to combat anxiety and uncertainty this week is by striving to find your centre. In other words, this is a powerful time for you to identify what you're feelingand why. Cultivating clarity about where you're coming from is the best strategy for identifying how to engage with the situations and people around you, Aries.

April 20-May 20

It’s time for you to make some decisions, Taurus. In order to do this, you must also be willing to take some risks. As you align your actions with your values, you inevitably end up distancing yourself from some people and situations. There is the pain of breaking and the pain of healing—and they both hurt just the same. Be wise enough to know the difference.

May 21-June 21

If you've been grappling with burnout, this is a really good week to tap into your agency, Twin Star. You have choices. How you engage with and approach them is a reflection on you, way more than it is a reflection on your circumstances. As vulnerable or uncomfortable as it may be, this is a time for you to show all the way up.

June 22-July 22

Change can be really exciting, or it can be disruptive. The key is to be stable in who you are so that when your circumstances or conditions evolve, you don't lose clarity about what's important to you. When you have greater connection to your values, identifying the best possible response is not too heavy of a lift.

July 23-Aug. 22

This week it's wise to take an exploratory and curious approach to your relationships. You are likely to be in a really emotional state and within that, there comes the need for you to get clear about what is true for you in the here and now versus what may be activated inside of you from the past. Treat your connections with others with the patience and care they deserve, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Everything you do is a collaboration, on one level or another, Virgo. It's important to consider how you are working with your circumstances, with other people, and even with your own goals and expectations. As you rise to meet this moment, you must also engage caringly with others. Do your best to prioritize the truth this week.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Rumination is essentially practicing attachment to thoughts and worries that you would rather keep at bay. This week you may find yourself struggling with negative fixations. The best way to rein that in is by nurturing yourself. Cultivate abundance in one small part of your life as a way to use your energies creatively–just when it might feel easiest to focus on scarcities, Libra.