Horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscope: October 22-28, 2025

In order to act with wisdom, you've got to apply the lessons of your past, informed by the context of your present.
By Jessica Lanyadoo
October 21, 2025
An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Whether you are facing a problem or dealing with fears about potential problems this week, the best thing you can do is prioritize getting your grounding solidified before you make any changes. You don't need to know what's going to happen next in order to orient yourself in the present or make plans for your future. Make plans based on what you know now, Scorpio.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

No matter how restless you are feeling, this is not a good time to act impulsively or defensively. Instead, challenge yourself to sit with your ideas and reflect on your plans. In this way, you will be working intentionally with your potential instead of being caught up in a reactive feedback loop that ultimately keeps you stuck, Sagittarius.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallion has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Things don't need to be perfect to be exactly where they're meant to be, Capricorn. This week is a good one for setting down roots, making choices, and generally collaborating with your circumstances. For best results, strive to regard imperfections or problems as places that need your attention and nurturance instead of things to squash or overcome.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

As you change, you will encounter old parts of yourself that tell you that what you're doing is wrong or dangerous. In order to act with wisdom, you've got to apply the lessons of your past, informed by the context of your present. This week is a time for being brave and integrating the work you've done on yourself in order to be the person you most truly want to be.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

No matter how motivated you are feeling to get things moving, this isn't the time for being reactive, Pisces. Make sure that you are prioritizing finding your truth within a situation before striking out. Otherwise you'll find yourself feeling anxious and having to navigate not just what you did, but why you did it. Make sure that alignment or your truth are your primary motivations this week.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

No matter how frustrated and over it you're feeling, this isn't the time to act out defensively. Carve out space to reflect on what you're feeling, and how it fits into the larger tapestry of your life, Aries. From this perspective, you may find that you are ready for change, or that it's more important that you tend to your insides before going about changing your outsides.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's also wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

If you allow your ego, defences, or worse, your resentments, to guide you, you won't be happy with what you get, even if you achieve what you were seeking. This week it's important that you revisit your goals and make sure that they are aligned with your values, Taurus. It's a great time for making well-intended changes.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

What you do, and even what you focus your thinking and plans on, is deeply consequential this week. Because of this, you may be feeling overwhelmed, or wishing for escape, but the best approach for you to take is to get present. Align yourself with the person you are and the intentions you hold dear for yourself and your life. Prioritize acting in alignment with these things, and even if you have problems, you will be better off for dealing with them.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your emotions tend to be big and it can be easy for you to justify just about any idea if it aligns with your feelings. This week your assignment is to sit with your emotions with patience and curiosity. Strive to truly understand the layers of what you're feeling instead of rushing to attach a story to them. By listening to yourself, you can better clarify where you're at, what you have to offer, and what you need.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

There are a lot of things happening in your life that are important, and there's a lot of things that can be viewed as filler. Where you give your attention this week truly matters. Challenge yourself to prioritize giving your energy and time to the things that actually reflect your priorities. This may be easier said than done, but if you find that too much of your energy goes to things you don't truly care about, you can use that knowledge as a call to action, Leo.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You're letting go of so much right now that it's important that you remember to fill your cup as well, Virgo. As you engage with loss or endings, you are also engaging with great potential for new beginnings. This week it's important that you move yourself through the hard stuff and make room for the kind of change that feels like an improvement.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week is all about rising to the occasion. Trust yourself and step up so that you can act in ways that both reflect what's important to you, and can also move the needle forward in your life in a meaningful way. This form of progressive action is going to come from your heart and the strength and power that you have within you, sweet, sweet Libra.

Jessica Lanyadoo
Jessica Lanyadoo

Jessica Lanyadoo is the host of the twice weekly Astrology + Advice show, Ghost of a Podcast, and the author of Astrology For Real Relationships.

