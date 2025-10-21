Your Weekly Horoscope: October 22-28, 2025

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Whether you are facing a problem or dealing with fears about potential problems this week, the best thing you can do is prioritize getting your grounding solidified before you make any changes. You don't need to know what's going to happen next in order to orient yourself in the present or make plans for your future. Make plans based on what you know now, Scorpio.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

No matter how restless you are feeling, this is not a good time to act impulsively or defensively. Instead, challenge yourself to sit with your ideas and reflect on your plans. In this way, you will be working intentionally with your potential instead of being caught up in a reactive feedback loop that ultimately keeps you stuck, Sagittarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Things don't need to be perfect to be exactly where they're meant to be, Capricorn. This week is a good one for setting down roots, making choices, and generally collaborating with your circumstances. For best results, strive to regard imperfections or problems as places that need your attention and nurturance instead of things to squash or overcome.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

As you change, you will encounter old parts of yourself that tell you that what you're doing is wrong or dangerous. In order to act with wisdom, you've got to apply the lessons of your past, informed by the context of your present. This week is a time for being brave and integrating the work you've done on yourself in order to be the person you most truly want to be.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

No matter how motivated you are feeling to get things moving, this isn't the time for being reactive, Pisces. Make sure that you are prioritizing finding your truth within a situation before striking out. Otherwise you'll find yourself feeling anxious and having to navigate not just what you did, but why you did it. Make sure that alignment or your truth are your primary motivations this week.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

March 21-April 19

No matter how frustrated and over it you're feeling, this isn't the time to act out defensively. Carve out space to reflect on what you're feeling, and how it fits into the larger tapestry of your life, Aries. From this perspective, you may find that you are ready for change, or that it's more important that you tend to your insides before going about changing your outsides.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

April 20-May 20

If you allow your ego, defences, or worse, your resentments, to guide you, you won't be happy with what you get, even if you achieve what you were seeking. This week it's important that you revisit your goals and make sure that they are aligned with your values, Taurus. It's a great time for making well-intended changes.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

What you do, and even what you focus your thinking and plans on, is deeply consequential this week. Because of this, you may be feeling overwhelmed, or wishing for escape, but the best approach for you to take is to get present. Align yourself with the person you are and the intentions you hold dear for yourself and your life. Prioritize acting in alignment with these things, and even if you have problems, you will be better off for dealing with them.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

June 22-July 22

Your emotions tend to be big and it can be easy for you to justify just about any idea if it aligns with your feelings. This week your assignment is to sit with your emotions with patience and curiosity. Strive to truly understand the layers of what you're feeling instead of rushing to attach a story to them. By listening to yourself, you can better clarify where you're at, what you have to offer, and what you need.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

There are a lot of things happening in your life that are important, and there's a lot of things that can be viewed as filler. Where you give your attention this week truly matters. Challenge yourself to prioritize giving your energy and time to the things that actually reflect your priorities. This may be easier said than done, but if you find that too much of your energy goes to things you don't truly care about, you can use that knowledge as a call to action, Leo.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You're letting go of so much right now that it's important that you remember to fill your cup as well, Virgo. As you engage with loss or endings, you are also engaging with great potential for new beginnings. This week it's important that you move yourself through the hard stuff and make room for the kind of change that feels like an improvement.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week is all about rising to the occasion. Trust yourself and step up so that you can act in ways that both reflect what's important to you, and can also move the needle forward in your life in a meaningful way. This form of progressive action is going to come from your heart and the strength and power that you have within you, sweet, sweet Libra.