Your Weekly Horoscope: October 15-21, 2025

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

With the new moon in your sign on the 21st, you may be feeling pretty jumpy and like you're living in a pressure cooker. This may lead to you feeling bold and ready to take some chances, or you may be feeling defensive and restless to make meaningful changes as soon as possible. Either way, this isn't the time for centring your largest feelings without first considering the wisdom behind them. You have the chance to change and grow—don't miss out on it by being so quick to react that you miss out on opportunities for healing, Libra.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Navigating a restless mind is an emotional project. This week, do your best to centre the emotions that are underpinning your obsessive thinking instead of chasing down the subject of your fixations. This is a time for reflection and contemplation, instead of grasping tightly to your theories. Nurture what you want to see grow, especially when you are scared of what’s waiting in the weeds, Scorpio.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It's really hard to tap into your intuition when you are actively engaged in a tug-of-war – whether that's internal or with a person or situation. The very act of tug-of-war means that you are engaging with the person or thing that you're struggling with, but in a really limited way. Let go of the dynamics that are keeping you stuck, and sort through the part that you can control—that's how you engage in the motivations driving you, Sagittarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

How you choose to engage reflects your value system, whether you like it or not, Capricorn. If you act in ways that reflect your situation more than your own code of ethics, you will feel really bad this week. No matter how reactive you feel, this is a valuable time to take a pause and reflect on the patterns that are weaving their way through your life. Do your best to embody the lessons you've already learned instead of playing your own role in a bad vibes cycle.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You've got to believe in yourself enough to be able to sit with yourself and listen to what's happening for you on the inside. This week you may find yourself struggling with consequences of things you've done in the past or your fears of consequences yet to come. Whatever the case may be, the truth is what will set you free. Identify the complexities and nuances of the truth so that you can cope with things head on, Aquarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

If you're not friends with yourself on a baseline level, it can be hard to have healthy boundaries. This week you are likely to be feeling pretty emotional, which can confuse your understanding of where you begin and end. It might also cause confusion as to how to navigate your needs and limits and the needs and limits of others. Do your best to be a good friend to yourself and approach the important things in your life with patience and care, Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

March 21-April 19

The new moon in your solar relationship house on the 21st is likely to kick up some stressy-messy relationship dynamics. You can't know what's going to happen with other people any more than you control how they feel or even how they remember the past. Do your best to really listen to where other people are coming from and to nurture your own emotions. In this way, you can work with the energies of the moment through efforts to co-create the future that you want, Aries.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

April 20-May 20

As you set intentions and attempt to start something new, you will have to adjust and readjust. It's an important time for you to explore alignment and what it feels like when it's either off or on for you, Taurus. This will be easiest to achieve if you take small and metered steps, checking in with yourself as you go. You don't have to do everything all at once in order to make meaningful progress this week.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

You may be feeling pretty anxious this week about how to navigate your present so that you create conditions in the near future that you are happy with. Your anxiety is not an indication that you're on the wrong path—it's just worry. As vulnerable as it may feel, strive to take small, sustainable steps towards being the person you want to be. Navigate through your old fears in new ways, Twin Star.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

June 22-July 22

It can be tempting to look outside of yourself for excuses and explanations of how you came to feel the way you feel, but the most important thing that you can do this week is to take accountability for your role. This isn't about shifting blame as much as it is about aligning yourself with where you have made choices and the efficacy of what you've done. This empowers you to see your present and your future through a more empowered lens, Moonchild.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

You are at the end of a cycle. What you do next will have meaningful consequences, Leo. If you centre your desire for happiness, and allow it to motivate your choices and behaviour, you will be that much closer to it. If what you want is peace and joy, your pride and ego cannot be your strongest motivation. Check your motivations this week.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Your anxieties are not reliable data, though they can yield important information. Your worries this week point to where you need more emotional support for coping with life's difficulties. But they are not telling you that things are bad and getting worse; they are instead telling you where you are feeling scared or out of control in the present. Do your best to slow down so that you can sort through your feelings, thoughts and material circumstances.Then you can determine what kind of attention each of these things require, Virgo.