Your Weekly Horoscope: October 1-7, 2025

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The full moon in your solar relationship house on the 6th may be kicking up some very important dynamics in your relationships, and it's likely to feel pretty activating, Libra. Do your best to explore your emotions and impulses instead of shutting down or tuning out in reaction to them. When things don't go the way you want is when it is most important for you to maintain equilibrium. It's not about how you seem, it's about what's happening on the inside.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Unfortunately, this week may coincide with some anxious feelings and destabilizing situations. This is a great time for you to hang out with what you don't know so that you can better understand your own feelings, projections, and reactions. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. It's ultimately all about how you show up that ends up mattering the most, Scorpio.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It would be very easy for you to push others away without meaning to this week. If you are going to talk to someone and try to resolve conflicts or misunderstandings, it’s important that you really listen to them before you go in with your ideas and demands. This may be really vulnerable and uncomfortable for you, but that makes it all the more important. Strive to meet others in the middle, and if you find that is too far of a journey, be accountable to that, Sagittarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As you move through some pretty triggering emotional terrain this week, you would be wise to turn to your family life, whether that's your family of origin or your current chosen family. There are patterns playing themselves out here that ultimately require greater clarity and consistency from you about how you hold and care for your boundaries. Be patient enough to do the work of making meaningful emotional change, Capricorn.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week is likely to be pretty people-y, Aquarius. Your relationships are evolving and it's neither a good nor a bad thing, but it is something that you are participating in, and the more conscious and intentional you can be about how you're doing that, the better. Make sure that you are acting in ways that reflect the truth of your heart this week, or you will find that your own duplicity is blocking your blessings.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

The full moon in Aries on the 6th is likely to rattle you, and even though it's not super fun, it's a really good thing. You are likely to be feeling pretty clear about what isn't working for you this week and that the people and situations that don't nurture you in a fundamental way aren't worthy of a whole lot of your emotional care and investment. It's time to get honest with yourself about what is and isn't working, and where you are devoting your precious energy, Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

March 21-April 19

The full moon in your sign is meant to activate awareness of what you need to let go of, Aries. The key is to stay emotionally present enough to be able to explore and unpack your feelings, needs, and reactions. Do your best to honour and respect both your boundaries and the boundaries of the people around you as change inevitably cycles its way through and around you.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

April 20-May 20

When you're anxious it's really hard to be reflective because your worries can too easily turn contemplation into obsession, projection or fixation. This week you're likely to be going through some sticky emotional terrain, and it's important that you first tend to your emotions and then strive to analyze what they mean. In other words, tend to your internal landscape before you go about trying to change your circumstances, Taurus.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

Sometimes when you lead with your values, you must de-centre your personal feelings so that you can act in alignment with your bigger-picture needs. The same can be true when you are striving to respect your or someone else's boundaries. You can have complicated feelings, but keep your intentions at the forefront of your thinking and have them direct your behaviour. Hang out in the messiness, but don't let it derail you, Twin Star.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

June 22-July 22

The full moon on the 6th is likely to have you questioning your direction in life. This is a good time for you to reflect on your goals and how you have been working to meet them. You may determine that some of what you've been doing isn't actually helping. In that case, this isn't the time for trying something new as much as it is the time for endings. Let go of what isn't serving you, Moonchild.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

What you believe in is not only important to you and for you, it is also a blueprint for how you engage with the people and things you care about. This week the full moon is likely to pick up some power struggles and issues that have been lying dormant in your relationships. No matter how tempting it may be to match other people's energies, it's really important that you act in ways that honestly reflect your convictions and principles, Leo.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Stay true to your convictions through uncertainty, Virgo. This isn't the time to look outside of yourself for answers or to cling to a past that you have long outgrown. Instead, hold on to that small and clear kernel of knowing that you have inside of you. Stay connected to what you do know as you navigate the many things that are unclear or just generally unknowable.

