  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe
/
1x
Horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscope: October 1-7, 2025

As you move through some pretty triggering emotional terrain this week, you would be wise to turn to your family life, whether that's your family of origin or your current chosen family.
By Jessica Lanyadoo
September 30, 2025
An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The full moon in your solar relationship house on the 6th may be kicking up some very important dynamics in your relationships, and it's likely to feel pretty activating, Libra. Do your best to explore your emotions and impulses instead of shutting down or tuning out in reaction to them. When things don't go the way you want is when it is most important for you to maintain equilibrium. It's not about how you seem, it's about what's happening on the inside.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Unfortunately, this week may coincide with some anxious feelings and destabilizing situations. This is a great time for you to hang out with what you don't know so that you can better understand your own feelings, projections, and reactions. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. It's ultimately all about how you show up that ends up mattering the most, Scorpio.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It would be very easy for you to push others away without meaning to this week. If you are going to talk to someone and try to resolve conflicts or misunderstandings, it’s important that you really listen to them before you go in with your ideas and demands. This may be really vulnerable and uncomfortable for you, but that makes it all the more important. Strive to meet others in the middle, and if you find that is too far of a journey, be accountable to that, Sagittarius.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallion has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As you move through some pretty triggering emotional terrain this week, you would be wise to turn to your family life, whether that's your family of origin or your current chosen family. There are patterns playing themselves out here that ultimately require greater clarity and consistency from you about how you hold and care for your boundaries. Be patient enough to do the work of making meaningful emotional change, Capricorn.

Advertisement
An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week is likely to be pretty people-y, Aquarius. Your relationships are evolving and it's neither a good nor a bad thing, but it is something that you are participating in, and the more conscious and intentional you can be about how you're doing that, the better. Make sure that you are acting in ways that reflect the truth of your heart this week, or you will find that your own duplicity is blocking your blessings.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

The full moon in Aries on the 6th is likely to rattle you, and even though it's not super fun, it's a really good thing. You are likely to be feeling pretty clear about what isn't working for you this week and that the people and situations that don't nurture you in a fundamental way aren't worthy of a whole lot of your emotional care and investment. It's time to get honest with yourself about what is and isn't working, and where you are devoting your precious energy, Pisces.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

The full moon in your sign is meant to activate awareness of what you need to let go of, Aries. The key is to stay emotionally present enough to be able to explore and unpack your feelings, needs, and reactions. Do your best to honour and respect both your boundaries and the boundaries of the people around you as change inevitably cycles its way through and around you.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's also wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

When you're anxious it's really hard to be reflective because your worries can too easily turn contemplation into obsession, projection or fixation. This week you're likely to be going through some sticky emotional terrain, and it's important that you first tend to your emotions and then strive to analyze what they mean. In other words, tend to your internal landscape before you go about trying to change your circumstances, Taurus.

Advertisement
An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Sometimes when you lead with your values, you must de-centre your personal feelings so that you can act in alignment with your bigger-picture needs. The same can be true when you are striving to respect your or someone else's boundaries. You can have complicated feelings, but keep your intentions at the forefront of your thinking and have them direct your behaviour. Hang out in the messiness, but don't let it derail you, Twin Star.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The full moon on the 6th is likely to have you questioning your direction in life. This is a good time for you to reflect on your goals and how you have been working to meet them. You may determine that some of what you've been doing isn't actually helping. In that case, this isn't the time for trying something new as much as it is the time for endings. Let go of what isn't serving you, Moonchild.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

What you believe in is not only important to you and for you, it is also a blueprint for how you engage with the people and things you care about. This week the full moon is likely to pick up some power struggles and issues that have been lying dormant in your relationships. No matter how tempting it may be to match other people's energies, it's really important that you act in ways that honestly reflect your convictions and principles, Leo.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Stay true to your convictions through uncertainty, Virgo. This isn't the time to look outside of yourself for answers or to cling to a past that you have long outgrown. Instead, hold on to that small and clear kernel of knowing that you have inside of you. Stay connected to what you do know as you navigate the many things that are unclear or just generally unknowable.

Advertisement

The very best of Chatelaine straight to your inbox.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Jessica Lanyadoo
Jessica Lanyadoo

Jessica Lanyadoo is the host of the twice weekly Astrology + Advice show, Ghost of a Podcast, and the author of Astrology For Real Relationships.

FILED UNDER:
Astrology
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copy link
the cover of Chatelaine's fall 2025 issue, with a loaf of fresh baked bread in a cast-iron staub dutch oven and the words "fall is for carbs"

Subscribe to Chatelaine!

In case you haven’t heard, fall is for carbs! Inside our Fall 2025 issue you’ll find the ultimate guide to no-knead bread. Plus an exhaustive guide to sleeping better, the best books of fall and recipes for patty melts, pizza rolls, Dunkaroo trifle and more!