April 20-May 20

In many ways, the truth is simply the truth, and in other ways, the truth is relative, based on perspective. With the full moon happening in your solar relationship house on the 12th, you are likely to feel confronted by some sticky relationship dynamics. Instead of defending your position, make sure to stay open and truly listen to others’ perspectives. You may not agree, but it would be kind to consider their truth alongside your own, Taurus.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

This is an important time for you to mobilize, Twin Star. Take responsibility for what you want by taking steps to make it happen. The trick is to do this with clean motivations, otherwise, you will come across as defensive and elicit weird and uncomfortable reactions in others. Explore not just your goals but the beliefs you hold about yourself, your situation, and your potential this week. These are the steps that, if you take them, will empower you to let go of the attitudes and beliefs that are blocking your blessings.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

June 22-July 22

You may be struggling with anxiety or avoidant impulses this week, and that’s likely to be because you are scared of feeling sad. Instead of trying to force yourself to do, think or feel any one kind of way, aim to nurture yourself in this moment and where you’re at. This is a powerful time for you to break habits that keep you small or hold you back, which is a vulnerable but important process. Be brave enough to engage with it, Moonchild.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

This is a good time to remember the truism: “What you resist shall persist.” It’s important that you deal directly and honestly with yourself this week. You may find yourself feeling really activated and triggered, which can lead to defensive feelings, upset and all-around unhappiness. You likely need to change, or at least evolve your thinking in a meaningful way, and it’s okay if it feels hard. Just don’t let your defenses or insecurities block you from growing, Leo.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You may be having a pretty hard time tapping into your intuition or trusting your instincts this week, and that’s a pretty uncomfortable position. The best way to navigate your way out is by going in. In other words, slow down and sit with your feelings, as vulnerable as that may be, and actually listen to what they have to tell you. This is an important time for you to navigate your emotions instead of the stories you tell yourself for others. Start with your foundations, Virgo.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The full moon on the 12th marks a fertile time to reflect on your actions, Libra. What have you done in recent months to end up where you are, for better or for worse? This is a particularly good time to do some personal accounting. This may help you to feel really good about the choices you’ve made, or you may decide that some adjustments are needed. Either way, cultivating self-awareness and reflecting on the path you have taken and its consequences is well starred this week.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The full moon in your sign on the 12th is your time this year to release attachments and help get yourself free, Scorpio. Instead of fixating on what you don’t want, what isn’t working, or struggles from your past, point your energy towards your yeses. What do you care about? What do you feel needs more nurturing? What would you like to cultivate for yourself with others in the short and the long term? Explore these questions to generate more momentum this week.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The energy of this week’s transits is really challenging, and what’s likely to have you struggling is that it may feel like restrictions and limitations are being imposed upon you, curtailing your freedom in some way. It would be easy to react in a knee-jerk way, but your best bet is to slow down, get grounded, and come up with a strategy, Sagittarius. If you allow yourself to be motivated by scarcity, then you’re not likely to see the whole picture. When you feel stuck is a powerful time for exploring possibility.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you catch yourself ruminating this week, it’s likely to be because you don’t know how to sit with your emotions. The Scorpio full moon on the 12th is inviting you to make some pretty deep changes, and changes are scary, even if they are objectively for the better. Do your best to brave your own messiness so that you can evolve in a direction of your own best interest and release your attachment to perfection, Capricorn.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Emotions are running high this week, and if you have been pushing yourself too hard or are feeling burnt out, you’re more likely to struggle to deal gracefully with petty noises and frustrating dynamics with others. Even if you don’t like what’s happening in a relationship or situation, it’s important that you consider that your actions this week will have an impact on the long term. Consider how you can both deal with the short-term dynamic and advocate for your long-term and big-picture needs, Aquarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

The full moon on the 12th is an intense one, and you may be feeling the pull to make a deep change. If you can align yourself with your values and priorities, it will be significantly easier to figure out what needs nurturance versus what needs to be let go. This process is meant to be one of cultivating internal clarity instead of making material changes. In other words, if you change on the inside, it will make it easier for you to navigate choices and shifts on the outside, Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

March 21-April 19

You may be feeling overwhelmed or burned out this week, and that is perfectly fair. This is not a good time for you to add anything new to your plate if it can be avoided. Instead, consider how you can relate differently to and engage with what you already have going on. The problem with burnout, other than how it feels, is that it makes it much harder to be creative in your thinking and adaptable in your approach. Nurture your insides so that you can better navigate the things that are important to you, Aries.

Advertisement

Love our horoscopes from astrologer Jessica Lanyadoo? Check out some of our editors’ favourite zodiac-themed jewellery, candles and more.

Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $128

Jenny Bird Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $94

Get stars in your eyes (and around your neck) with more picks for the best zodiac necklaces.