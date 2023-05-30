Your Weekly Horoscope: May 31 - June 6, 2023

Make sure that you're focused on showing all the way up for yourself and others this week.

May 21-June 21

The Full Moon in your house of relationships is likely to kick up important dynamics with the people you’re closest to. But it’s also likely to bring up some identity issues for you, Twin Star. Your relationships and how you engage with them are a meaningful reflection of you, your choices, your actions and where your energy goes. Make sure that as you show up for others, that you don’t do it at your own expense. Collaborate with those you love.

June 22-July 22

There’s no way of getting around it, Moonchild; you need to work on your boundaries. This requires that you identify your needs and limits. Believe in your right to those things so that you can clearly communicate and embody them. If you need to fake it till you make it, that’s just fine. Make sure that you are focused on showing all the way up for yourself and others this week.

July 23-Aug. 22

You love being in control, but this week’s astrology may have you questioning yourself and dealing with cloudiness brought on by anxiety. Don’t be a bully! Be a good friend, and nurture yourself through whatever challenges you are going through. You don’t need to know what’s happening or what will happen all the time; take care of yourself here and now while trusting that you can handle whatever comes next.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

As difficult as anxiety (and its close cousin, overthinking) is to bear, the real problem is your fear of getting stuck in a painful mental health loop. It’s important that to remember this week that you are capable of regaining inner balance, Virgo, although maybe not at all moments and certainly not always with ease. Remember to fix your attention as much on abundance as you do on scarcity, and consider what’s possible when assessing the problems.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s not possible to be honest if you’re not willing to say hard things. This week you may be feeling stuck in a relationship because you don’t want to make waves or upset others. Ask yourself if you’re trying to protect them or you, Libra. You don’t always have to be pleasing, especially in intimate relationships. Show up with honesty and care, especially for the challenges and struggles that are an inevitable part of real relationships.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You may be dealing with some explosive relationship dynamics this week, and it’s important that you don’t lose yourself in the process. If you have the urge to go on the defensive or somebody else is coming at you, it’s important that you listen to what other people are saying with their actions and their words. Don’t let anxiety push you to act in ways without integrity, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

There’s a Full Moon in your sign on the 3rd, and it’s a great opportunity to get real about where things are at, Sagittarius. You are in an excellent position to create or co-create the very conditions you most want, but it will require that you start from where you are right now. When you’re true to yourself, you create a foundation for being able to do the same with others. Get real as a way to get free.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you prioritize it, you are capable of cultivating real and meaningful emotional maturity, Capricorn. The key is to be willing to learn from your emotions. Assess how you feel, how you react, the nature of your inner monologue and then of course, how you engage with others in emotionally charged situations. This week will offer you ample opportunity to learn more about yourself and engage with your inner landscape in ways that better reflect who you are and what you’ve learned.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

To make the best possible use of this week’s astrology, use the inspiration and energy of this week’s Full Moon in Sagittarius to look within and investigate what is deeply true for you. It’s hard to sort through your options and make decisions when you’re not first and foremost clear about where you’re starting from, Aquarius. Take control of your life by going within and investigating the big picture of what is here and now.

Feb. 19-March 20

You don’t need to make things happen right now. You just need to participate in your own life. In other words, make sure that you’re actively accepting all that your life is offering you at this moment. Don’t lose energy on fantasies about the future, the past or anything other than what’s happening in your life currently. You can actually make the most of your opportunities and resources by not trying too hard this week, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

Fear on its own is not a bad thing. There are some moods when you feel on top of the world and capable of taking things on, and there are moods when everything seems impossible or way out of reach. The way you feel is fleeting, but how you hold and respond to those feelings can have lasting consequences. Strive to take a balanced and nuanced approach to any and all of your strong reactions or impulses this week, Aries.

April 20-May 20

This week, the most important thing you can do is invest in the people and situations that you care about. It’s so easy to forget to let others know how you feel and to make sure that your actions reflect what’s in your heart, especially when life gets busy or challenging. Even if it makes you feel emo or particularly vulnerable, put yourself out there and spread some love around, Taurus.