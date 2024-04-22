Life is all about relationships—the connections that shape your sense of self, past and present. This area of life might be both exciting and challenging at the moment, especially when you're starting afresh or dealing with acute loss. Take the time to grieve, heal, and support yourself through it all. Whether it's reaching out to loved ones or spending meaningful solitude. If it resonates, please remember that belonging is the medicine and core plot of life. You are not meant to survive and thrive alone.