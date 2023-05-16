Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: May 17 - 23, 2023

Do your best to show up for intimidating conversations this week with both a gentle touch and a willingness to change.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You have such creative potential! It’s in your best interest to get out of your own way so that you can make the most of it, Twin Star. This week, you may find yourself frustrated by various things, but it’s important that you stop and ask yourself what is truly important. Don’t give your precious energy to things and people that don’t deserve it. How you approach what you do is just as important as the things you actively engage in, Twin Star.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Do your best to show up for your anxieties so that you can decode what’s helpful and distinguish it from what’s just fear. For the things that are top priorities, make a simple three-point to-do list for this week. You have so much going for you and so much to be grateful for. Don’t let the things that are out of your control upend the beauty and potential in your life, Moonchild.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

This week, you’re moving through some really deep emotional terrain, and it may be a bit of a landmine, Leo. Instead of trying to avoid drama, do your best to get deep into your own healing and transformation—even when it’s messy. Sometimes the things that are the most life-affirming are also scary or hard, so make sure you look beneath the surface as you assess the best place to apply your formidable energy.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You are the person most responsible for clarifying and respecting your boundaries. Now that your ruling planet, Mercury, is no longer retrograde, it’s important that you return to the basics and clarify your needs and your limits. Then, make sure that you are communicating them clearly with others. Once that’s done, it’s important to affirm and reaffirm that you are honouring that self-awareness, even when others can’t, don’t or just won’t.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

As you change, you’re likely to run into interpersonal stumbling blocks. If you need to redefine expectations in your relationships, that’s not a bad thing, even though it may be uncomfortable. Do your best to show up for intimidating conversations this week with both a gentle touch and a willingness to change. Whether it’s in your relationship to yourself or others, being authentic is the most supportive way of showing up, Libra.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you allow yourself to be defined by other people or your assumptions about their perspectives, you may have trouble finding peace. Pull back and take care of your emotions this week, Scorpio. If you don’t, you’re likely to be feeling really overwhelmed and pulled in too many directions. It’s difficult to know what’s real in that situation. Having healthy emotional boundaries will help you remember who you are.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t worry, you’re not alone. This week, you’re likely to be dealing not just with complex situations but a lot of imperfect options as well. Do yourself a favour—don’t look for perfect solutions because they are likely not available right now. Instead, trust your gut and make decisions that reflect what is healthiest and provides the most security for your heart.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You can at times waste a lot of energy focusing on things that are out of your control or antithetical to actually making progress. While fear often has a great deal to teach you, this week it’s wise to focus on your greatest hopes and aspirations instead of your concerns about obstacles. This is a wise time for cultivating collaborations that help you to not only achieve your aims but to feel good about what you’re doing and how you’re doing it.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you’re unclear about what you want for your life or you don’t have a vision for what comes next, now is the time to reflect on that. Sometimes problems hold us back, but this week the problems you’re facing are pointing you towards what needs more attention. Don’t allow your pride to stop you from exploring what’s possible, even if that means changing course, Aquarius.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

The energy out here is wild this week, so if you’re feeling overwhelmed, it’s not for nothing. It is, however, time to call in some boundaries and get grounded. You may have to accept things that you do not like, but it’s important to remember that acceptance is not consent; it’s simply awareness. From that place, you can nurture and support yourself and tend to the things that you care about, Pisces.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

If you feel anxious or overwhelmed by what you don’t yet understand, it’s important that you slow down and get curious about what’s motivating those thoughts and feelings. You are at risk of trying to power through things that actually need your slow care and undivided attention this week, Aries. Don’t allow challenging emotions to stop you from exploring what’s underneath them because that’s where understanding and peace lives.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

This week it’s wise to be protective to the relationships and things that you care most about. Take the time you need to assess what’s important and valuable to you, and make sure that your actions reflect those things. Other people’s opinions are good to consider, but it’s important that you examine the source. At the end of the day, you need to live with your own choices, so honour your heart and your gut, Taurus!

