There are many things that are hard for you to accept and that are not going the way you wish they were. This can make you feel stressed out, anxious and burdened—or you can allow these things to motivate and catalyze you towards change. This is, in many ways, a test of your ability to accept what is without attaching to what you wish it was. Instead of focusing on what isn’t working, tap into that big heart of yours so you can start to make some much-needed changes.