The better you know yourself, the less it matters when other people misunderstand you, Taurus. When you're uncertain of yourself, it can feel particularly harsh and destabilizing to be questioned by other people. Stop trying to prove yourself to others and start cultivating greater self-esteem by being honest with yourself—and keeping your word to yourself—this week.
It is easy to lose yourself in grief over what could have been or once was, but this week it’s time to release those attachments so that you can centre and nourish what you do have. You have such great potential, Twin Star, and it would be a waste for you to invest it into your fears. Honour your sadness and actively move in the direction of what you want, doing it in ways that reflect your integrity—even if this means making really big changes.
Letting go of your attachment to the way things should be so that you can start being present for the way they are is a meaningful step towards freeing yourself, Moonchild. This week you may be feeling burnt out or totally overwhelmed by what’s on your plate. Instead of trying to force your way through, do your best to make room for things to not be okay. If you can deal with the truth of how things are, you’re one step closer to being able to transform them.
Your worries and anxieties may be real, but fixating on them isn’t going to help you, Leo. This week it’s important that you have healthy boundaries with yourself, and in particular with where you allow your thoughts and energy to linger. If you are able to tap into your inner wisdom instead of looking outside of yourself for answers, you’ll not only make more progress, but you’ll also feel significantly better.
Your fears and insecurities run the risk of running the show this week, Virgo. This is a good time for getting back to basics and considering what you’re doing, how it’s working and whether any improvements are needed. This isn’t the time for getting it all done, but it is a really good time for mindful reflection on what is and isn’t working—not just with your actions, but with your thinking. You may need a perspective shift in order to get where you’re trying to go, Virgo.
Protect what you love by treating it with patience, Libra. In any kind of relationship, there are times when things are unclear. This is important because it allows changes to develop. Don’t be in such a rush to give or receive reassurances that you end up acting in ways that are controlling or needy. Prioritize cultivating equilibrium within yourself and then nurturing the people and situations that you care about from there.
“What you resist shall persist.” This week you are likely to be struggling with feeling trapped or limited by situations and people, and feeling pretty out of control. Instead of fighting yourself or others, slow down and tap into your inner wisdom, Scorpio. Be aware that fear and insecurity can push you in the wrong direction if you allow them to dominate your thinking and motivations.
One way or another, you have choices to make that will have a meaningful impact on your life moving forward. This is not a time to fixate on your fears or have unfounded trust in things going well. In other words, strive to cultivate clarity about what you want and intend to do about it, and then act in ways that clearly reflect that—even if that means that you need to navigate some complicated consequences, Sagittarius.
You are changing and it’s a really good thing, but, as they say, the devil is in the details. Within large improvements there are likely to be smaller setbacks and that’s okay, Capricorn. Don’t let yourself get so defensive about what isn’t working that you miss out on all the things that are going well. Allow room for your progress to ebb and flow this week.
There are many things that are hard for you to accept and that are not going the way you wish they were. This can make you feel stressed out, anxious and burdened—or you can allow these things to motivate and catalyze you towards change. This is, in many ways, a test of your ability to accept what is without attaching to what you wish it was. Instead of focusing on what isn’t working, tap into that big heart of yours so you can start to make some much-needed changes.
You’re not supposed to have all the answers, and you’re especially not supposed to go it all alone. This week it’s not just okay to lean on others, it’s in your best interest. The key is, of course, to choose the right people to trust, invest in and collaborate with. It’s okay to need help and it’s wise to seek it. Just use your common sense in terms of who you allow to have access to your vulnerable parts, Pisces.
You may have some relationship struggles this week and they are not to be avoided, Aries. The very real issues that are coming up between you and others reflect long developing dynamics that you need to show up for—and participate in—with as much integrity as you can. Don’t allow pride or sadness to stop you from showing up for others with humility and kindness.
