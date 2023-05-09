Your Weekly Horoscope: May 10 - 16, 2023

This week, it's important that you tend to your own garden, and let others tend to theirs.

April 20-May 20

Where are you investing your energy? Are you clear about your priorities? If not, this is the time for you to clarify or update your raison d’être. The more solidly connected you are to your goals, the easier it will be to access your motivation and actually apply your energies in the right directions. This week is one in which you can make some major progress and receive some much-needed support, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

You may find yourself involved in power struggles this week, but it’s important to ask yourself how you’re participating and why. You have old ways of coping that you’ve already learned don’t really serve you; but when you get triggered enough, you’re likely to fall back on them. Reflect on your own reactions so that you can choose to centre your wisest impulses while holding healthy boundaries with old triggers.

June 22-July 22

This is an important week for reflection. Do your best to tap into your emotions, whatever they are. Don’t try to fix them, but make an effort to avoid vilifying what you’re feeling or abandoning yourself. You do not need to control or even necessarily direct the flow of events in your life. Instead, you need to show up for them with as much authenticity as you can. Proceed with intention and take it slow and steady, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

Sometimes letting go is the best way to hold on. This week, the more that you strive to be present—without gripping too tightly to the past or reaching too far into the future—the better equipped you’ll be to manage your challenges and chances. An opportunity is likely to emerge for you, but if you’re not paying attention, you may just miss it. Be open so that you can make the best use of your time, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week, you’re likely to feel that your coping mechanisms are being tested, and you’re not wrong. Instead of pushing yourself, strive to take a moment to slow down and actually feel your feelings. Otherwise, your fears may take the driver’s seat, which will meaningfully impact your perception of what’s happening and your options for coping with it. Honour your feelings so that you can consider what’s possible, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you can accept that so many of your greatest stressors are out of your control, you can actually start to gain more control over your inner landscape. You may need to change your attitude, your perspective or your actions, Libra. I know that you can be indecisive, but this is less about making choices or acting on them and more about tapping into and honouring your emotions.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

When you feel down or frustrated, it may be tempting to stop everything and either deal with your emotions or actively disassociate from them. This week, that behavior will get you in real trouble. If you need to take a step back from your commitments, personal or otherwise, make sure to first communicate to others that you won’t be available in your regular ways, Scorpio. In doing so, you won’t unintentionally create secondary problems on top of the troubles that you’re trying to cope with.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s time to prioritize, Sagittarius. You can do so many things well, but if you try to do too many things at once, you may be unconsciously self-sabotaging. Putting certain things to the side for now is not the same as losing them forever; it’s simply an acknowledgement of what you can do successfully at this moment. Cultivating acceptance of your current limitations actually promotes greater freedom, my love.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

When you allow your fears and insecurities to drive your decision-making, you end up unconsciously investing in the very things you wish to avoid. Have the strength to acknowledge those feelings and fears without centring them in your deliberations. This may require that you go out of your way to cultivate more optimistic or neutral perspectives, but I promise that it’s totally worth it, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Your greatest struggles and most daunting challenges are also the things that require your care and attention this week. There is a lot happening astrologically that is pushing you to change, but within that you have free will. Sit with your thoughts, and release whatever attachments you hold to old beliefs that have been challenged by new information.

Feb. 19-March 20

When you spend too much time disassociating from your emotions or centring other people’s thoughts, feelings and needs, you end up losing track of yourself. This can lead to anxiety and demoralization. This week, it’s important that you tend to your own garden, and let others tend to theirs. Find your truth in this moment as a foundation upon which you can build a life that reflects who you are and what’s most important to you.

March 21-April 19

You have major decisions to make. That may be a little scary, but those decisions will help you to get your life aligned and organized. In order to say yes to the things you want, you have to be willing to first say no to the things you don’t. This may sound overly simple, but consider how many relationships, habits and commitments you maintain with people and things you know in your heart of hearts you’ve outgrown. Be brave enough to say no, Aries.