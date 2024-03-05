Relationships are all about give-and-take, and if you give something to another with resentment in your heart, it doesn’t only feel bad but it also corrodes the relationship. This week, it’s wise to be self-protective enough to be able to identify what you can and cannot do in a healthy way. Then determine what your best course of action is. If you’re going to step outside of your comfort zone, make sure that you consent. Remember that you have a choice, and take responsibility for the ones you make, Scorpio.