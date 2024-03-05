The new moon in your sign on the 10th is an invitation to get right with yourself, Pisces. Identify your boundaries, let go of what makes you feel bad, and set intentions or make plans that help you to be more right with yourself. In all things, approach matters in a way that’s both sustainable and healthy. This is easier said than done, but the place to start is in clarifying your boundaries, especially when you’re feeling overwhelmed.
This week you may find yourself pretty anxious or returning repetitively to ideas that stress you out. Your best move is to get grounded, Aries. This means tending to the things that are in your control—including but not limited to your home environment and physical health. Creating foundations of emotional strength and resiliency will not only make you feel better but help you to do better when it counts.
As you move through some pretty deep emotional terrain, your primary challenge is going to be your attitude. If you find yourself fixated on what you don’t have and how you can’t do it, you’ll actually be investing in those beliefs. This scarcity mindset may be familiar, but that doesn’t mean it’s true. Invest in what is working, the resources you do have, and the power of possibility, Taurus.
If you’ve been feeling particularly frustrated or stuck lately, then you’re likely to experience an anxiety spike this week. The best thing that you can do is strive to figure out the top three to five things that are important to you and how you can prioritize them over the course of the next few weeks. You need a shift in lifestyle to better support yourself and your goals, Twin Star.
There’ll be a new moon in Pisces on the 10th, and it is a fantastic time to set intentions and check in with your dreams, Moonchild. This isn’t necessarily the time for acting on your plans, but it's great for connecting with your aspirations. You don’t need to know what’s coming next in order to identify what’s best for you and your life in the here and now. Do your best to honour your intuition and whatever pulls at your heart this week.
You may need to take one thing off your to-do list this week, Leo. If you push yourself or others too hard or too fast, you will end up slowing down your progress as you encounter resistance to your plans. Strive to get grounded and be intentional about what you do and how you do it. It’s important that you pace yourself so that you can show up fully for every step. Foster awareness of how your attitudes and approach are affecting the people around you.
The new moon in your relationship house on the 10th is likely to have you thinking about your close connections with others and what is and isn’t working for you. You may even realize that you have acted in ways that have been unintentionally dishonest. The best thing that you can do is prioritize reflection and communication. Talk to the people that you care about if that feels appropriate, or ask a trusted friend to lend an ear this week.
The truth of the matter is that it can feel vulnerable to establish boundaries. They require that you know where you begin and end and that you feel you have a right to set limitations and support yourself around them. Believe and invest in yourself enough to identify what you need, and then prioritize upholding it this week, Libra. You don’t need to control other people's behavior—just take responsibility for your reaction to it.
Relationships are all about give-and-take, and if you give something to another with resentment in your heart, it doesn’t only feel bad but it also corrodes the relationship. This week, it’s wise to be self-protective enough to be able to identify what you can and cannot do in a healthy way. Then determine what your best course of action is. If you’re going to step outside of your comfort zone, make sure that you consent. Remember that you have a choice, and take responsibility for the ones you make, Scorpio.
The new moon on the 10th is meant to put you in contact with the ways in which you feel out of control, Sagittarius. This is not a bad thing! There are some things in life that you can direct and make happen, and there are other things that are outside of your jurisdiction. As you explore possibility, approach the things that are important to you with a creative mindset while staying grounded in the realities that you find yourself in today.
It’s important to know your limits. If you’ve been pushing yourself too hard or are just generally burnt out, you don’t need a quick fix, Capricorn. What you need is a meaningful adjustment so that you can tend to your emotional health in tandem with your goals. Take the time to consider what parts of your life need more TLC and protection and what you can do to move in that direction this week.
Your ruling planet, Uranus, has been really active lately, and it’s likely got you feeling pretty restless yourself. If you’re going to make a change, which is probably a good thing to consider doing right now, it’s important that you don’t do it from a place of anxiety. Consider what’s possible, and explore your options instead of rushing to create change for change's sake. Be intentional in all you do, Aquarius.
