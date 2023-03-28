Your Weekly Horoscope: March 29 - April 4, 2023

This week is a good one to put yourself out there—as long as you’re willing to take responsibility for what you do and how you do it.

March 21-April 19

The role that fear plays in your decision making is a crucial consideration this week, Aries. Creating the conditions that you want in your life requires that you acknowledge your concerns. However, make sure to not let those concerns dominate your thoughts. Whether or not it feels beyond your control, take the chance to consider what you truly want and what’s motivating that this week. Internal clarity is foundational to what comes next for you.

April 20-May 20

It’s challenging to honour your past while also staying in the present as you plan for the future, but that’s exactly what you must do this week. Staying in the present requires returning to and checking in with your body. Honouring your past requires reflecting on your own behaviour and patterns and the lessons you’ve learned from them. And planning for the future should reflect your hopes as well as your concerns. And repeat.

May 21-June 21

Feeling frustrated, disappointed or annoyed are all normal parts of life, even if they aren’t fun. This week, what’s important is how you cope with and respond to those feelings, so try to redirect your focus away from the situations that triggered them. Sometimes life isn’t fair and that’s just the way it is, but within that you have agency. Be conscientious about how you show up, especially when you’re upset, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

This week’s astrology is likely to present you with some genuinely wonderful opportunities. However, there’s also a risk of misinterpreting what’s happening and the energy with which it arrived in your life. Do your best not to project your thoughts or feelings onto others; instead, ask questions and listen to what people tell you of themselves. In this way, you will be able to understand not only where they are coming from but also what’s truly happening in the here and now.

July 23-Aug. 22

This isn’t the time to be shy or hold yourself back, Leo, but it is time to be mindful about the energy with which you approach things. This week is a good one to put yourself out there—as long as you’re willing to take responsibility for what you do and how you do it. That might mean you need to slow down and be a little more conscientious in your approach, but it shouldn’t dampen your enthusiasm or your drive.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s important that you tap into your inner wisdom and make some decisions. This week you may be feeling burnt out or uncertain of which of your duelling drives to centre. It’s important that you clarify your priorities and shake off the cobwebs so that you’re not motivated exclusively or even primarily by scarcity. Align yourself with what’s important before you act out in defensiveness. Anything worth having is worth fighting for, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

You are being challenged to move through some pretty deep and intimidating patterns right now. This isn’t the time for excessive optimism—fight the urge to gloss over things that are upsetting or that you don’t quite know what to do with. Learn from your fears, Libra. The things that you’re most scared of say a lot about you, and they indicate what needs more attention and care, not avoidance or condemnation.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You are outgrowing some old ways of being, and it’s likely to be challenging at times, Scorpio. Take the time to find your balance, and when you lose track of it, realign so you can still hold firmly in your own self even if the ground beneath you rumbles. Learn from your past and take responsibility for your present, and you’ll be setting yourself up for the unknowable future.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

You may be outgrowing some people or things that have been with you for quite some time. This is inevitable, but how you take stock of these changes and respond to them is not. Consider taking a slightly more tempered approach to what you’re doing, Sagittarius. You may be capable of doing it all and all at once, but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily in your best interest. Adopt a pace that works for the whole of your life.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As you deal with some pretty intense emotions, it can be challenging to stay present. When this happens, you may find yourself engaged in some self-destructive behaviours or distractions that pull you away from what needs tending. Strive to find a balanced way of indulging your need for distractions while also coping with what’s in front of you. This is a time that requires leaning into your wisdom, not away from it.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It’s time for you to let go. You have grown and changed, but in the presence of challenges, it’s now time to embody those changes. You don’t have to prove yourself; you only need to stay emotionally present for what’s truly important to you in the current moment. This will require letting go of habits and attachments that have guided your coping mechanisms for a long time. You don’t need to know what will happen next in order to be doing the right thing, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

Taking up more space in your life, holding boundaries and saying no when you need to aren’t selfish acts. This week may find you struggling with boundaries, so here’s a pro tip to help you through: it’s nobody’s job but your own to identify, communicate, and define your boundaries. It’s okay if other people are uncomfortable with your limits and needs. As long as you are being kind and clear with how you express them, you’re on the right path.