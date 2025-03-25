March 21-April 19

On the 29th, there will be a solar eclipse in your sign, and it’s a big deal for you as well as for the people around you. This is a potent time to reflect on who you are and how you got here, Aries. You are being called to check your motivations and to reassess whether they accurately reflect what’s important to you and where you wish to go. This will both reveal and obscure, so strive to embrace the process of self-becoming instead of being fixated on outcomes or the things that are outside of your control this week.

April 20-May 20

The solar eclipse on the 29th is likely to kick up emotions that you’ve been repressing and stir up patterns that you had either pushed away or thought were fully dealt with. This may be challenging, but it’s also so that you can heal. Be willing to honestly confront your own motivations and emotions and to reassess your intentions. This will help you navigate forward with integrity and feel a greater sense of purpose with whatever you do or don’t do this week, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

There’s a solar eclipse on the 29th, and it is meant to stir up some pretty big emotions around your sense of belonging. This is an important time to love yourself enough to be honest with yourself about what you feel, what you need, and what you’ve been doing to foster your connections with others. Your relationships may not be in the place you want them to be, and while that’s emotional, it’s important to be honest with yourself about it. This is the time for accepting where things are at so that you can go about making some much-needed adjustments. Be brave enough to try to create the life you want, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

It’s eclipse season, which means that your ruling planet, the moon, is at it again. On the 29th, there will be a solar eclipse in Aries, and it is pushing and pulling on all of your heartstrings. Know that this is a time for you to step into your power, Moonchild. The way to do this right is by making sure that you are not defensive or passive aggressive in how you rise up and take up space. Take responsibility for who you are, what you have done, and where you intend to go.

July 23-Aug. 22

The eclipse on the 29th is meant to rattle you, so if you’re feeling thrown off your centre, you’re right on time. Do your best to simplify whatever you have going on this week so that you can show up for your emotions and whatever messiness is most salient for you. You don’t need to control things or know what’s going to come next in order to find what’s most true for you in the here and now. The future is built on the present, and the present is all that you need to show up for and in, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You are moving through deep emotional terrain as the March 29th solar eclipse triggers old wounds and big feelings. It’s important that you don’t take on too much this week, as what you’re really meant to be doing is processing your emotions, wants, and needs. If you act defensively out of a sense of fear or overwhelm, you’re likely to create more problems for yourself, Virgo. Nurture your insides before you go trying to attend to your situation this week.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The March 29th solar eclipse in your relationship house is likely to have you feeling out of sorts. Instead of trying to “fix” your situation or second-guess how other people are feeling or what they're thinking, strive to get and stay emotionally present. By doing this, you will be able to be kind to yourself and others, which doesn’t always feel easy to do. This is meant to be a time for growth and change, but that doesn’t only need to look one way. Give yourself permission to find your truth and honour it, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

When you strive to achieve equilibrium or balance, you are not meant to be perfectionistic but instead to be engaged in the process of returning to yourself over and over again. This week’s solar eclipse on the 29th is likely to put you in contact with challenging emotions like sadness and grief. Strive to embrace your feelings with empathy and kindness instead of trying to strong-arm yourself into feeling one way or another. True freedom is in being able to be where you’re at without attachment, judgment, or compulsiveness, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The solar eclipse in Aries is meant to kick up major emotions, and within that, it may trigger dynamics that are pretty sticky for you, Sagittarius. Do your best to explore the many sides of your situation and take accountability for whatever ways you may be feeling defensive or projecting your anxieties onto others. Strive to get present so that you can show up for yourself and others. This is your time to clarify your intentions and set yourself on a new path, so make sure not to take unnecessary baggage with you.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

On March 29th, there will be a solar eclipse and it’s bound to hit you pretty hard. Instead of fixating on what may or may not happen and other things that are purely out of your control, strive to cultivate healthy boundaries. The way to do this is by first clarifying boundaries for your own self and then assessing how to best express and hold those boundaries with or to others. It’s time to rise to the occasion, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The solar eclipse on the 29th is an opportunity for you to nurture the parts of yourself and your life that need TLC or that tend to burn out, and to invest in the people that you most value. There are so many things that are hard or need your attention, but the best thing that you can do this week is to feed what you want to see grow and honour your need for change and progress. This is the time for tending to the internal part of your goals so that your intentions and motivations are in alignment with what is most true for you, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

Between the Venus and Mercury retrogrades and the March 29th solar eclipse, it’s time for you to slow down and take inventory, Pisces. You probably know what you do and don’t want, but are you clear about why? Interrogate your value system this week so that you can sort through the things that bring you momentary pleasure and those that bring you lasting joy. You need both in your life, but their value is not equal. Be the change you want to see in your life by striving to embody the principles that you hold most dear.

