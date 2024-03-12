With the Sun and your ruling planet sitting on top of each other in your sign this week, you may be feeling pretty off. That doesn’t take you off the hook for the things you do and the way you do them, Pisces! This week you may find yourself dealing with power struggles or hurt feelings in your relationships. Do your best to consider the impact of your actions or inactions as they play out on the people you’re connected to.
Relationships are changing, and it may be uncomfortable. It’s also time for them to change, Aries. Do your best to consider not just what feels good and what’s possible but also how you show up and participate in the dynamics that aren’t really working for you. This is one of those moments that's offering an invitation to consider whether or not you need to change. Strive to be honest with yourself about what that means, even if it’s scary.
You may find yourself wanting to avoid interpersonal drama at all costs. This week, however, you’re more likely to get into it if you don’t show up with honesty—even if what’s true for you ruffles feathers. You don’t need to engage with people you don’t trust, but if you do want to invest in any of your connections, it’s going to require that you are forthright and honest. Don’t let fear stop you from showing up, Taurus.
This week, it’s important that you consider your priorities, Twin Star. This isn’t a theoretical thing. Wherever you focus your thoughts or repetitively re-enact your behaviours, there you will find the strongest reflection of your priorities. If you slow down and consider these most entrenched habits, you may come to find that you need to change your behaviour or shift your focus in order to better reflect what’s most important to you.
Your anxieties sometimes have something to teach you, but this week, they may be more a reflection of exhaustion and overwhelm than inner wisdom. When your thinking gets fixated on narratives that make you feel bad or small, do your best to stay with the feelings. This is challenging because it takes real vulnerability and a whole lot of effort and energy. Tap into your perseverance, and have faith in your inner strength, Moonchild.
If you’ve taken in too much information and been in a tender emotional state for too long, you’re going to need to re-up your energy this week. This may mean taking a pause so that you can tend to your baseline needs. It might also require you to turn your attention away from yourself so that you can share your abundance with others. Whatever you do, it’s important to centre gratitude in your thinking, as it will bolster you and everything you touch.
When things change in your relationships or the world around you, it is in some ways a test of how well you know yourself. The better you know yourself, the clearer you can be about how to show up and engage with others. This week, Virgo, it's important that you stay connected to your sense of self and your will so that you can act in ways that reflect who you are and not just the situation that you find yourself in.
This is a terrible time to allow yourself to be driven by your fears. Whether you’re feeling authentically insecure or you just don’t have enough information to know where you stand, it’s important that you don’t allow scarcity-based thinking to steer you. Honour your fears while embracing your own agency in how you hold them. What you do or don’t do will have meaningful consequences this week, Libra.
The things that aren’t satisfying you are the same things that need your care and attention this week, Scorpio. Instead of ignoring your problems or even trying to "fix" them, do your best to try to understand the origins of your upset. By taking a more foundational approach, you will actually be solving your problems rather than fixating on the symptoms.
It’s important that you spend time alone with yourself, Sagittarius. You've likely been pushing pretty hard lately while not taking that vital space. You need to catch up with yourself. Sometimes the most challenging action you can take is to slow all the way down and sit with your emotions. Do your best to invest in your emotional welfare without adding more things to your plate this week.
If you truly believed in your ability to effectively cope with your fears and problems, what would you be doing differently? This week, you are on call to tap into your emotions so that you can identify and investigate what’s keeping you stuck. Making and sustaining change requires more than actions—it also takes clarity and will. Work on the beliefs and feelings that are tangibly holding you back, Capricorn.
Action without reflection and introspection can be exactly what’s needed in a situation—or the perfect way to get yourself into some real trouble. This week, it’s important to seek balance between looking within and mobilizing based on your self-awareness. There may not be perfect solutions to your problems. In some ways, this may introduce more questions than it answers, but it is the way to be more authentic and honest with yourself, Aquarius.
