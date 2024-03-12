Advertisement
Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: March 13-19, 2024

You’re more likely to get into it if you don’t show up with honesty—even if what’s true for you ruffles feathers.
By Jessica Lanyadoo
March 12, 2024
An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

With the Sun and your ruling planet sitting on top of each other in your sign this week, you may be feeling pretty off. That doesn’t take you off the hook for the things you do and the way you do them, Pisces! This week you may find yourself dealing with power struggles or hurt feelings in your relationships. Do your best to consider the impact of your actions or inactions as they play out on the people you’re connected to.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

Relationships are changing, and it may be uncomfortable. It’s also time for them to change, Aries. Do your best to consider not just what feels good and what’s possible but also how you show up and participate in the dynamics that aren’t really working for you. This is one of those moments that's offering an invitation to consider whether or not you need to change. Strive to be honest with yourself about what that means, even if it’s scary.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may find yourself wanting to avoid interpersonal drama at all costs. This week, however, you’re more likely to get into it if you don’t show up with honesty—even if what’s true for you ruffles feathers. You don’t need to engage with people you don’t trust, but if you do want to invest in any of your connections, it’s going to require that you are forthright and honest. Don’t let fear stop you from showing up, Taurus.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

This week, it’s important that you consider your priorities, Twin Star. This isn’t a theoretical thing. Wherever you focus your thoughts or repetitively re-enact your behaviours, there you will find the strongest reflection of your priorities. If you slow down and consider these most entrenched habits, you may come to find that you need to change your behaviour or shift your focus in order to better reflect what’s most important to you.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your anxieties sometimes have something to teach you, but this week, they may be more a reflection of exhaustion and overwhelm than inner wisdom. When your thinking gets fixated on narratives that make you feel bad or small, do your best to stay with the feelings. This is challenging because it takes real vulnerability and a whole lot of effort and energy. Tap into your perseverance, and have faith in your inner strength, Moonchild.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

If you’ve taken in too much information and been in a tender emotional state for too long, you’re going to need to re-up your energy this week. This may mean taking a pause so that you can tend to your baseline needs. It might also require you to turn your attention away from yourself so that you can share your abundance with others. Whatever you do, it’s important to centre gratitude in your thinking, as it will bolster you and everything you touch.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

When things change in your relationships or the world around you, it is in some ways a test of how well you know yourself. The better you know yourself, the clearer you can be about how to show up and engage with others. This week, Virgo, it's important that you stay connected to your sense of self and your will so that you can act in ways that reflect who you are and not just the situation that you find yourself in.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This is a terrible time to allow yourself to be driven by your fears. Whether you’re feeling authentically insecure or you just don’t have enough information to know where you stand, it’s important that you don’t allow scarcity-based thinking to steer you. Honour your fears while embracing your own agency in how you hold them. What you do or don’t do will have meaningful consequences this week, Libra.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The things that aren’t satisfying you are the same things that need your care and attention this week, Scorpio. Instead of ignoring your problems or even trying to "fix" them, do your best to try to understand the origins of your upset. By taking a more foundational approach, you will actually be solving your problems rather than fixating on the symptoms.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s important that you spend time alone with yourself, Sagittarius. You've likely been pushing pretty hard lately while not taking that vital space. You need to catch up with yourself. Sometimes the most challenging action you can take is to slow all the way down and sit with your emotions. Do your best to invest in your emotional welfare without adding more things to your plate this week.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you truly believed in your ability to effectively cope with your fears and problems, what would you be doing differently? This week, you are on call to tap into your emotions so that you can identify and investigate what’s keeping you stuck. Making and sustaining change requires more than actions—it also takes clarity and will. Work on the beliefs and feelings that are tangibly holding you back, Capricorn.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Action without reflection and introspection can be exactly what’s needed in a situation—or the perfect way to get yourself into some real trouble. This week, it’s important to seek balance between looking within and mobilizing based on your self-awareness. There may not be perfect solutions to your problems. In some ways, this may introduce more questions than it answers, but it is the way to be more authentic and honest with yourself, Aquarius.

