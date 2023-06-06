Your Weekly Horoscope: June 7 – June 13, 2023

You don’t need to rush to figure things out. It’s time to thoughtfully consider the deeper themes that are underlying the situations in your life right now.

May 21-June 21

Nothing you do right now needs to be written in stone. Instead, think of this as a good time for laying foundations, planting seeds, and developing theories. If you push yourself too hard or avoid situations that need your energy in a very real way, you will end up feeling pretty off by the end of the week. Don’t be scared to get real, Twin Star, because that’s how you get free.

June 22-July 22

You don’t need to rush to figure things out no matter how stressed you find yourself this week, Moonchild. If you try to process internally or with others before receiving your activated emotions, you’re likely to make things worse. You may even find yourself in power struggles. Take care of—and responsibility for—where you’re coming from, and soothe your raw emotions before you try to come up with answers this week.

July 23-Aug. 22

You don’t need to take on every challenge that you encounter, Leo. If your self-worth is too reliant on proving yourself, it’s not truly reflective of your value as a person. That puts you on shaky self-esteem ground. Don’t let your ego get in the way of showing up for yourself and others around what matters most this week.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You are likely craving security and stability this week. You may feel a strong pull to know where you’re going, how to get there, and how long it will take. The problem is that there are very few answers, and where they are, there are no assurances. Allow yourself to get comfortable with the unknown and the anxiety that it may spark within you. Instead of distracting from your emotions, find ways of coping, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you can’t trust yourself, it’s going to be a challenge to ever feel peaceful. No matter how impatient or restless you’re feeling this week, do your best to carve out some space to slow down, tune in, and reconnect spiritually. It may seem counterintuitive to slow down as a way to speed up, but rest assured that checking in with yourself is the best way to get aligned with the right energy, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

When we’re engaged in a struggle within ourselves, we’re most likely to act out in ways that counter our best interests. This week you may find that you’re obsessing or fixating on things that tie you up in knots. And while you may not be able to control that, you can strive to manage where you allow your thinking to linger. If you don’t, you may find yourself stirring the pot and initiating conflict unnecessarily.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If any zodiac sign is down to take a risk, it’s you, Sagittarius. This is a fertile time to take chances, but it’s really important that you prioritize the things that give you life, that support your wellness, and that offer room to grow. Not all opportunities that are good on paper are good in reality. And sometimes the right thing comes at the wrong time, and that makes it a no. Be discerning this week.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Having boundaries is a beautiful thing. It’s not about saying no to others, even though it often includes saying no. It’s about knowing who you are and what you can or cannot do in a healthy way. It’s about giving yourself the space to honour that. As a way to invest in self-care, do your best to observe and hold your own boundaries this week, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you’re feeling unsure of where you stand in your relationships, it’s wise to take some time to yourself. Check in with your assumptions, and before you go and do anything about it, foster some acceptance of where things are and how you feel. Your relationships likely need some TLC right now, but not all attention is good attention, Aquarius! Strive to seek mutual understanding and care instead of quick fixes this week.

Feb. 19-March 20

It’s time to thoughtfully consider the deeper themes that are underlying the situations in your life right now. If you allow yourself to get distracted by the details, you may find yourself really frustrated this week. Do your best to reflect on the wisdom you’ve accrued through past experiences, and apply it in the here and now. Trust yourself, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

Choose your battles wisely, Aries. You may be struggling with something in yourself that makes you sensitive or defensive with others this week. If you’re feeling activated, it’s not the time to be having important conversations. If they can’t be avoided, it’s important to take your own emotional reactions with a big grain of salt and return to them when you’re feeling a bit more level headed.

April 20-May 20

This week you’re likely to find yourself feeling stymied, blocked or frustrated. Luckily, it’s not the end of the world! Feelings ebb and flow, and if you’re willing to cope with them, they can help you to grow. Be willing to change, Taurus. Get interested and stay interested in your own reactions. Measure them against your deepest-held values so that you can train yourself to hold things in proportion and give your precious energy only to what deserves it.