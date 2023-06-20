Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: June 21-June 27, 2023

This week is a good one for grounded reflection. Make space for yourself so that you can sort through the thoughts and feelings that are overwhelming you.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Sometimes, the very things that hurt the most point you toward greatness. If you are willing and able to explore your own reactions to determine what they say about you, you will be able to come up with a coping mechanism that doesn’t just help your situation but also improves your life. Don’t waste your energy fixating on what other people are or aren’t feeling, thinking, or doing. Focus on your own homework this week, Twin Star.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You may be feeling really restless and eager to make changes this week, but anything worth doing is worth doing well. Strive to cultivate a sense of stability within yourself by getting grounded and aligning with your values and guiding principles. By doing this, it’s more likely that you will act in ways that reflect your best intentions instead of your most impatient impulses, Moonchild.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

Sometimes you need to fight, and that’s just real. The key is to make sure that you’re fighting for something and not only against something or someone. Don’t allow your defensiveness or pride to compel you to act out, especially if it’s at the expense of authenticity. As vulnerable as it may feel, slow down, get right with your ambitions, and clarify your next moves from there.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s time to get real without getting critical, Virgo. You may find yourself worried about real or potential scarcities, how things are going to turn out, or just plain old failing. While it’s good to be concerned with 3-D reality, conflating these things with fear creates confusion, and it becomes really hard to grow when you are simply shutting down and holding back. For best results, nurture yourself through your concerns this week.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

As you find new ways of asserting yourself and pushing your goals and dreams forward, it’s important that you leave room for the complexity of your relationships, Libra. This means making space for others’ emotions as they adjust to whatever changes that you’re trying to enact in your life. You don’t need to be or do less, but it is important that you make space for others in your plans and process.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

When you feel bad, it’s tempting to want to blame yourself or others as a way to explain away or distract from bad feelings. This isn’t necessarily the worst thing in the world, but on the heels of this, it can be very tempting to start to believe that your narrative is the truth and to cease all further investigation. Don’t be in such a rush to feel better this week that you gloss over why you feel bad to begin with, Scorpio.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Things are changing, and it’s likely to feel pretty chaotic for you, Sagittarius. Strive to cultivate some cushioning or space for yourself so that you can sort through the thoughts and feelings that are overwhelming you. This is not a time for trying to control or contain conditions in your life. Instead, clarify your wants and needs as informed by both your past experiences and your values in the present.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

This week, it’s essential that you align with your truth. That doesn’t mean it’s time to make decisions or proclamations based on it. Essentially, you are in a position to do meaningful inner work, but it will take your willingness to be in conversation with yourself—while not quickly converting your discovery into projects or tasks that need to be done. Your inner life is the foundation to your vitality; cultivate it this week, Capricorn.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you allow your anxieties to guide you, you’ll be missing out on some pretty meaningful opportunities this week. You’re moving through some brambly emotional terrain, and it’s likely to be uncomfortable at the very least. Do your best to navigate that discomfort and to tap into your feelings because your emotions and your integrity are connected, Aquarius. Pair your vision for the future with acceptance of your present.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

The truth of the matter is that if you never have arguments or conflicts arise in your intimate relationships, it’s unlikely that both parties are being consistently honest. Nobody likes to have interpersonal drama, but it is an inevitable and necessary part of navigating the complexities of being close with people. Even if you feel really sad, continue to rise to the occasion and promote healing in your relationships, Pisces.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

Sometimes there’s a difference between your truth and the truth, and being humble enough to know it is so important. If you find yourself projecting your worldview or perspective onto others this week, it’s likely to get you into some hot water. Do your best to ask questions and really listen to the answers that people give you, Aries. Sometimes two people can have a radically different experience of the same situation. Having empathy for others doesn’t negate your experience.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

This week is a good one for grounded reflection. Take some time to think back on the path you’ve traveled in recent months and the recognizable patterns that have been playing themselves out in your life. By doing this, you will not only get present, but you will be able to see how your own participation is or is not in concert with your needs. Make well-informed adjustments and take heartfelt risks this week, Taurus.

