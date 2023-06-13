Your Weekly Horoscope: June 14-June 20, 2023

May 21-June 21

Having a healthy ego is so important. When it’s too weak or it’s too strong, it inclines you to think too much about yourself, which skews your ability to consider the needs and perspectives of others. This inevitably leads to feeling out of step with the people around you. Seek balance in your sense of self by taking an intentional approach to all you do, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

It’s time to deal with your relationships, Moonchild. This week you may find yourself embroiled in power struggles with people you truly care about. Make sure that you are taking the time to get present and grounded before getting into it. You likely need to clarify your boundaries and make sure that you’re respecting those of the people in your life. It’s okay if things are messy along the road to getting tidier, my tender-hearted friend.

July 23-Aug. 22

You can’t run away from your own emotions, Leo. This week, you may be struggling with challenging situations that are making you feel every kind of way. Instead of recoiling from your pain, step into it with kindness, empathy and curiosity. In this way, you can figure out what you need in the short term and engage in the process of healing and self-discovery that your life is calling for.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You may have a clear vision in your head of what you want or how things should go, but if you listen to your gut instincts, you’re likely to feel a little less sure. Things are changing in and around you, Virgo, and it’s not the best time to seek stability or answers. Instead, investigate what’s true for you—even if it’s ugly or messy. Evading or avoiding it will only make you feel worse. Take an explorative approach this week.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s really hard to tap into and trust your intuition when you’re distracted or just unwilling to feel your feelings. You need your gut instincts, Libra; they are a resource that can help you in countless ways. Be brave enough to tap into your vulnerabilities, because so much wisdom lives in those raw and nuanced spaces. If you’re going to go through something challenging, do your best to rise to the occasion.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This is one of those times in which it’s not just about what you do, but about the energy with which you do it, and the motivations deep in your heart. If you can’t get that stuff worked out you may find that other people react to your energy and actions in unexpected ways. What are you centring, and what are you allowing to drive you this week, Scorpio?

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s important that you consider your foundations, Sagittarius. Whether you’re thinking about your plans, your mental health, your relationships, or anything else, determine where you’re starting from and what immediate steps are needed in order to get or stay where you want to be. This means being willing to collaborate with your insecurities and fears so that you can extract the wisdom they hold.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You need some time alone, Capricorn. This doesn’t indicate anything negative about your relationships, but it is important for you to create time and space in your life in which you can connect with your own instincts and extract the opinions, needs, and vibes of others from your thinking. It’s time to tend to your insides. This can help you to manage anxiety, uncertainty, and the little things that, when unattended, can really build up.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

There’s no substitute for open, clear, and kind communication. If you’re going to argue with others, be clear about what your goal is. If you’re going to avoid necessary conversations, know that opting out of participation brings with it other consequences. In other words, show up for yourself and for the people in your life, even when it’s challenging, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

This is one of those times when you have to let go in order to hold on. Take the time to get grounded and reflect upon the path you have taken to get here, Pisces. Consider the lessons, patterns, struggles, and wins that you’ve gone through and how it has brought you to where you are today. Taking greater ownership of your path will empower you in the best possible ways as you navigate your life.

March 21-April 19

If you allow your ego to get in your way, you’re likely to put up roadblocks or make massive changes for all the wrong reasons. And you’re likely to feel really weird about it. Try to keep your happiness and emotional welfare (and that of others) at the forefront of your thinking, even when your hackles are raised, Aries. Operate from a place of abundance, especially when your inner voice says there’s just not enough.

April 20-May 20

If you’re trying to make decisions by looking around you and following the lead of others, you’re likely to feel pretty unmoored. Take the time to clarify your values, Taurus. It will help you to better assess what’s good on paper versus what’s good for you. And likewise, what’s good for you on Sunday versus what’s good for you now. Do your best to silence the noise so you can listen to your inner voice this week.