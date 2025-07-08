Your Weekly Horoscope: July 9-15, 2025

June 22-July 22

The July 10th full moon in your relationship house is likely to kick up some big emotions and activate dynamics between you and others that are a bit sticky. You may find yourself feeling defensive or maybe dealing with somebody else's defensiveness. Either way, it's important that you strive to be open and honest with others, as well as with yourself. Letting go of the past allows space for people and situations to change, Moonchild.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

Pick your battles wisely, Leo. If you find yourself engaged in power struggles with other people, it's important that you are clear about your motivations so that you don't end up projecting onto others and creating unnecessary drama as a result. This is a time for you to be clear-eyed about what is important to you and why, so that you can approach conflicts and troubles with clarity of intent. Don't indulge reactive impulses without first checking in with yourself this week.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

As you let go of parts of yourself that you have outgrown, it's time for you to do the emotional work of releasing your attachments and reflexive habits around them. It's not enough to do change, Virgo—you must also be change. Create space to feel the messy and complex emotions that are an authentic and inevitable part of real growth and change this week. While you're not likely to see immediate results for doing so, you will feel the shift.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

As you evolve, this full moon offers you the opportunity to release what no longer serves you. This sounds good on the surface, but it requires that you sit with those very same things, which can be challenging and even make you feel like you’re backsliding. Nurture the things that are hard for you this week. That way, you will support yourself through them instead of trying to force change that you're not quite ready for, Libra.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

When you're burned out and overwhelmed it's easy to lose track of your own agency and catch a serious case of the sads, Scorpio. This week your best move is to align with your values so that you can act in ways that reflect what you believe and care about instead of simply acting out of habit. As you honour your needs, you can also better show up with and for others, as being true to yourself is foundational to being true in all situations.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Dream big, Sagittarius. Dream not so that you may rush to apply your fantasies to your current reality, but instead so that you may be actively working towards cultivating a vision of what could be. This is an important step towards building or co-creating conditions in which you can be truly happy. The work of imagination is an important step towards releasing the old and manifesting the new.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The challenges that you face are invitations to reconnect with yourself, Capricorn. When you're feeling chaotic, it's a reminder to get grounded and reset your system. The full moon in your sign on the 10th is meant to pick up a lot of big feelings, so as uncomfortable as it may be, rise to the occasion by actually feeling them. By honouring your emotions, you are investing in your ability to show up for both yourself and the people and things that matter most to you, Capricorn.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Your nervous system may feel way too engaged this week, and it's important that you check in to see if the reason why is actually because it's easier to be stressed than to be sad. Instead of trying to control how you feel, the things that stress you out, or your ideas about what happens next, lean into your emotions and whatever it is that they need from you. This is the time for reflection and not fixation, Aquarius.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

Pursuing habits, situations and relationships that make you feel good is a wonderful thing. Hiding from difficulties by needing everything to be fun or feel good is an escapist thing. Pursue joyfulness while understanding that not everything needs to be pleasurable day by day. This will help you to understand how to best approach the problems that you are struggling with this week, Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

March 21-April 19

The full moon in Capricorn is likely to have you feeling way too many feelings all at once. Instead of trying to figure out what to do, do your best to get grounded so that you can connect with what's important to you, Aries. What you do now will be very consequential, so make sure that your actions reflect the contents of your heart instead of your loudest emotions, fears and triggers, Aries.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

April 20-May 20

The more you know, the more you realize how much you don't know. While this may be perfectly reasonable to you in practice, you are a zodiac sign that loves certainty, and so when it comes up in real life, it can be pretty triggering, Taurus. This week it is wise to stay aligned with what you know about yourself—what you can and can't handle, who and what you are—while you navigate the unknowable, the yet undiscovered, and the still developing.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

The July 10th full moon in Capricorn is likely to stir up some big feelings, which may make you feel a bit scattered. Take your time to explore possibilities and potential in your life, Twin Star. You don't need to look for answers and nothing needs fixing. Open your mind up to the potential inherent in the situations that you're in, whether they feel exciting or worrisome. It's by exploring your emotions that you can develop the healthiest relationship to them, and thereby, yourself, Twin Star.