Your Weekly Horoscope: July 30-August 5, 2025

July 23-Aug. 22

It's important to remember that responsibility is simply the ability to respond—a thing that you are very well suited to do when you decide to. Your fears and insecurities are valid, and also, this isn't the time to act on them. Check in with your obligations and what you've put on offer, and set the intention to either communicate with others about what has changed or make sure that you are nurturing your goals and supporting your self-worth by honouring your word, Leo.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Chaos and frustration are not your favorite vibes, but this week you are on call to dig deep and find healthier and more effective ways of coping with them. Strive to identify the truth at the centre of the matter instead of tracking all of the details that might ultimately waste your precious energy and further confuse the situation. The good news is that you don't have to do this all alone. Seek support and perspective from trusted advisors for best results, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It may feel like everything is falling apart or somehow getting more intense and demanding this week, and while that may be true, it's important that you track how you respond and engage more closely than your projections or theories about what other people are or aren't doing. Reflect on your habit of anchoring your sense of self or safety through other people so that you can tap into your sense of agency and self-worth, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you allow fear or perfectionism to drive you, you are likely to act impulsively and without enough consideration this week. The trick is to be able to sit with your feelings and fears, cultivating curiosity about what they are really about at their core. By doing this, you can identify what needs nurturance, what needs change, and what needs to be left alone for now. Take a big picture approach to the little things that trigger you most, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The difference between boundaries and rules is subtle but super important. Boundaries are about self-management and are based on embodied self-awareness; rules, by contrast, are about control. They seek to restrict, punish, or define bad behaviour and delineate "correct" behaviour. Strive to have and hold clear and healthy boundaries for yourself, and let people and situations reveal themselves to you in their time.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

This week it’s wise that you slow down and recoup your energy. Do your best to identify your priorities, making sure that they are a healthy reflection of your values and making adjustments as needed. If you are pouring a ton of energy into things that do not fill you with a sense of purpose or meaning, you're likely to feel like you don't have the spoons to make it through. Commit yourself to living the life you want to live instead of the one that is expected of you, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

As the old saying goes, "You have to feel it to heal it.” It’s the very things that have you tied up in knots that need your care and attention. Strive to understand the patterns playing out in your life as opportunities for you to engage in more effective ways with your emotional responses, Aquarius. You don't need to be perfect or to fix anything; simply strive to be kinder and more effective in how you engage with whatever comes up this week.

Feb. 19-March 20

The keyword for your current horoscope is investment. What are you investing your time and energy into, Pisces? Does it reflect your values? Is it a cost-efficient use of your time and energy? Are you investing in things that appreciatively make your life or the world better? And are you invested in your own happiness and well-being? Reflect on where your energy is most consistently applied so that you can be more conscious and intentional about what you're building.

March 21-April 19

As you move through some pretty sticky emotional terrain, you have the opportunity to evolve. Strive to be intentional about how you metabolize your emotional reactions. This will require that you sit with and consciously process your feelings and reactions, even when it would be easiest to spring into action or go on autopilot. Don't allow the comfort of repetition to inhibit you from growing into a more patient and caring person, Aries.

April 20-May 20

It is by finding alignment within yourself that you can cultivate a sense of peace and even strengthen your self-worth. One of the keys to achieving alignment is by being emotionally honest and present with yourself. Grief is a really hard emotion to metabolize—it's hard to sit with sadness and loss and accept that there's nothing to do except be in it. This week it is wise for you to sit with your emotions instead of trying to change them, no matter how uncomfortable it is, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

This is a good time for you to plant seeds and be intentional about where you invest your precious energy, Twin Star. Prioritize the people, projects and things that provoke a yes within you. There is a season and a time for prioritizing your obligations, and then there is a season and a time for investing in your values and the things that enhance your vitality. Mobilize towards the latter this week.

June 22-July 22

Being confronted with what you don't know can too easily trigger an anxiety response. Resist the urge to create quick fixes to things that you simply don't understand. What you need more than anything this week is a willingness to sit with what you don't understand and the feelings that come up when you feel a lack of security. Through understanding comes clarity, and that clarity is the best foundation upon which you can develop a strategy for making things appreciably better, Moonchild.