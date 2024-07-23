It would be easy to shift from clarity and focus of intent to demoralization and confusion this week. The key is to emotionally care for and nurture yourself as you engage with growing pains. This is a time when you are likely to feel that you must take risks, and that is likely to cause some waves. Take it slow and be intentional so that you can make sure that the way you do the things you do reflects what’s most important to you, Aries.