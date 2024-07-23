(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)
You are likely to be dealing with some fears and insecurities this week and that can put you in a negative frame of mind. Be on the lookout for scarcity-based thinking, and if you find yourself in the throes of it, try focusing instead on gratitude and centring the clarity you have around what you do know. You can’t control what happens, or even your emotions, but you do have agency in how you choose to respond to it all, Leo.
Believe in yourself, Virgo. This week you’re likely to find yourself grappling with anxiety, in part because you are outgrowing something or someone that is ultimately holding you back. Instead of trying to predict what will happen, strive to stay centred and in alignment with what’s true and right for you in the here and now. It may sound paradoxical, but the more present you are, the more certain your future becomes.
If you can focus on your values and the people and situations that reflect them, you will not only feel better, you’ll do better. This week, there will be many things vying for your attention and the best you can do is to be intentional about what you centre and feed. You are capable of leveraging your agency to better reflect your deepest cares—don’t allow petty distractions to keep you from it, Libra.
This week, it’s important that you focus on your relationships, and that focus should ideally be an internal one. Consider what has been happening in recent months between you and the people you care about, and whether or how it reflects your desires or your fears. Things may be in a state of flux, but the hope for you is that you are able to show up authentically with the people that you care about and trust them to do the same.
Your anxieties will tell you that nothing is safe and the possibilities for problems are endless; your optimism may tell you that everything is safe and that nothing could possibly go wrong. What your mind and heart need now is balance. Taking a pragmatic and balanced view of your situation and what’s possible within it will help you to pour your energy in the direction of what can be most constructive and supportive, Sagittarius.
Just because you can’t conceive of what comes next, or things haven’t developed as far as you wished they would, it doesn’t mean that they’re going in a bad direction or that clarity isn’t around the corner. This week, your challenge is to stay present with vulnerability—especially when anxiety kicks in. Dare to be hopeful and to experience your yearning as evidence of how deeply you desire a thing, instead of evidence that it is unattainable, Capricorn.
You may find yourself pulled in too many directions and caught up in restless, nervous, and obsessive thinking. This week, the problems that you face are not ones that you can figure your way out of. Instead, tend to your foundations, get grounded, and care for and support your emotions—which are the real problems that you are struggling with. Nurture yourself into alignment and the clarity will come, Aquarius.
It’s time to acknowledge your feelings and strive to regain some equilibrium, Pisces. If you’ve been pushing yourself too hard or are invested in too many things, you might be feeling burnt out. This week, it’s important to slow down so that you can both reconnect to your vitality and be more intentional about what you give attention to and what you take in and on. Instead of focusing on everything all at once, allow yourself to identify your most pressing priorities and start there.
It would be easy to shift from clarity and focus of intent to demoralization and confusion this week. The key is to emotionally care for and nurture yourself as you engage with growing pains. This is a time when you are likely to feel that you must take risks, and that is likely to cause some waves. Take it slow and be intentional so that you can make sure that the way you do the things you do reflects what’s most important to you, Aries.
If you allow your restlessness and your desire to evade challenging emotions to drive you, you’ll end up digging a deeper hole for yourself this week. Stay present with your challenges, even if they’re a bit painful, while at the same time envisioning your dreams and exploring what’s possible. You’re going to have to go through some of your issues in order to get to the other side of them, but it’s well worth it.
If you’re going to put yourself out on a limb, you better be doing it for something that you truly believe in. You can, of course, be of many minds about a thing, but this week you are being confronted with something that requires your clarity and decisiveness. What is truly authentic for you, Twin Star? The answer to this question is what will help you to focus your energies and set you free.
When you identify and communicate your boundaries, inevitably someone is going to get their feelings hurt or feel confused if you don’t typically have or hold boundaries with them. This doesn’t mean that it’s your fault or theirs, it simply means that growing pains are normal and it’s a reminder that we often allow them to halt progress. Give yourself and others the latitude needed to adjust to change this week, Moonchild.
