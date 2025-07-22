July 23-Aug. 22

The new moon in your sign on the 24th is meant to dredge things up within you so that you may transform what needs healing and deepen your connection to yourself. Don't allow insecurities to inhibit you from embracing your authentic self, Leo. Explore your reactions and the stories you tell yourself without attaching to them this week. Strive to live more closely with your values and make choices that are reflective of your sense of purpose, even if that requires some big adjustments.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

How you hold and respond to uncertainty and even anxiety is key this week. Don't allow feeling unmoored to disconnect you from yourself, Virgo. Your number one assignment this week is to get grounded and connect or reconnect with who you are and where you're at. This is not a race, and it's important that you take your time to sit with yourself and truly listen to others. When there isn't an answer, it's wise to learn how to sit with the questions.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Be honest with yourself and others even when it's hard. There's so much getting activated, not just in you but in the people around you, that it may be pretty destabilizing this week. If you are prioritizing everything being smooth and everyone getting along over moving through the sticky and tricky stuff, you are likely to be grappling with some anxiety as a result. Things are changing, Libra, and the less you resist change, the better.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

As your ruling planet, Pluto, shakes things up this new moon, it's a really good time to consider what you need to be letting go of. Create some space in your life to reflect on how your time and energy are spent. If you are prioritizing your investment in what you value, you're likely to be in a pretty good place. If your energy is being frittered away on things that don't give you a sense of purpose, you're more likely to be flirting with burnout. Awareness is the first step towards evolution, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Don't be in such a rush to come up with a plan that you don't fully sit with where you're starting from. Every good plan requires a solid foundation, and this week you will create that foundation by being emotionally present with wherever you're currently at, Sagittarius. As vulnerable as it may feel, sit with your hopes, insecurities, ambitions, and big messy feelings so that you may reflect on whatever wisdom they have to impart to you.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

What are your big-picture plans? This week you are likely to find yourself pushing up against the limits of your imagination, and that is when your pragmatism often kicks in. Don't allow rigidity to stop you from exploring possibility this week. Sometimes the best thing you can do is explore an idea, as opposed to generating plans and strategies. Don't underestimate the importance of creative exploration, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It is hard to think yourself out of a problem that your mind itself created. This week you are likely to be feeling pretty anxious, and you're unlikely to be able to analyze your way out of trouble. Your problems at this time require that you tap into your emotional intelligence and that you pair self-awareness with empathy and approach your concerns in self-appropriate ways so that you can sustain your efforts.

Feb. 19-March 20

It is valuable and healthy to reflect on your worries and concerns so that you can better understand what's happening inside of you. This empowers you to take better care of yourself, which in turn enables you to show up for and with others. But, there is a fine line between reflection and rumination. If you are doing the latter, you are basically fixating on what you don't want, which unintentionally draws it closer to you. Strive to keep it constructive this week, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

Inevitably, there are things in your life that you don't like and things about yourself that you want to change. If you approach these things with kindness and patience, you can identify not only what needs doing, but where things are actually really good. If you rush in, as you wont to do, then you may just end up bulldozing yourself or others, creating more problems than you solve. Use a little tenderness this week, Aries.

April 20-May 20

This week's new moon is an opportunity to be intentional about what you want to nurture in your life. This requires not just awareness about what you want to support and help grow, but also the patience to sit with whatever stage of progress you are currently at. Don't confuse being at the beginning stages of a thing with failure to succeed at it. Be open to where you're at and the learning curves that are inherent to that stage, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

If you fixate on what the "right" thing to do is instead of reflecting on what is in alignment for you, you'll end up feeling overwhelmed and confused this week. Take a creative and innovative approach to exploring what's possible for you this week, Twin Star. By doing this, you can find answers to the important parts of your questions. Tap into your sense of agency so that you can prioritize what's authentic over what looks good on paper.

June 22-July 22

It would be easy for you to fixate on your fears and insecurities this week, but not particularly helpful. Instead, strive to identify your capacity. What can you do in a healthy way? What are the limitations of your energy? Your resources? Of the people around you? By acknowledging and owning your boundaries and the boundaries of the people around you, you can more effectively engage with your life, making plans and setting intentions that you can sustain, Moonchild.