Your Horoscope For July 2023

July is all about the Venus retrograde story unfolding this month, which can help you assess the quality of your relationships. But also, what you truly value and desire can become clearer. You’ll also examine your beliefs around stability and how you establish it. Overall, there will be some realizations that may inspire breakups and/or breakthroughs—or, at least, a strengthening of bonds. But remember—change, even if it’s positive, can be scary, but it’s ultimately good for you, so stick with it.

Dates to remember this July:

July 3: Full Moon at 11° Capricorn

July 10: Mars enters Virgo, Mercury enters Leo

July 17: New Moon at 24° Cancer; True Lunar North Node enters Aries / True Lunar South Node enters Libra

July 22: Venus stations retrograde at 28° Leo, Sun enters Leo

July 28: Mercury enters Virgo

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

June 22-July 22

Realizations around how your relationships have been shifting for the past six months will finally culminate and crystallize this July. There may be precise and blunt words that need to be exchanged, but sometimes this is better than beating around the bush and making zero progress. Prioritizing how you need to establish a sense of stability in your life is important for you right now.

July 23-Aug. 22

There is an emphasis on your health this month ahead, dear Leo. It means tend to yourself and make sure you’re taking care of what your body needs—is it rest, is it specific kinds of food, is it movement? Take stock of your emotional and mental baseline and focus on what feels the most urgent and necessary.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

July is the month where your true ambivert nature shines. That is, with the right people and the right vibes, you can feel replenished by being just as social as you desire. And when your energy meter dwindles, you must return into the shadows of mystery and invisibility so you can recharge from too much people-ing. Exciting new things are brewing inside you—you must give them both their time out in the sun and the internal processing they require.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Time to get out of your safe house, literally and metaphorically, and face the world that wants to hear from you and get to know you. Something new is brewing and it’s in your best interest to support this emergence. Collaborate and connect with people who are interested in supporting your growth. Don’t surround yourself with just “yes people.” Make sure there are folks around you who can be honest (and kind) for your own good.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You’ll be compelled to learn something new that will ultimately support your current path in life. Whatever it may be, even if it doesn’t make sense yet, it’s the kind of exploration that will take you closer to the work you wish to contribute to the world. It’s all about alignment for you right now, dear Scorpio. Don’t do things just because they’re safe. Do them because they excite you.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Part of engaging with the material world is determining why you spend your money on specific things. Right now, you’re tasked with reviewing your expenditures to understand the value you attach to things. When you can identify the cause of your financial decisions, then you’ll be better equipped at unlearning beliefs and behaviours that can stretch your resources (and the Earth’s!). Be less mindless with your spending.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Do you feel that you’re spending enough time with the people who matter the most in your life? Do you have any regrets about how you’ve handled past conflicts and separations? Do you wish to unlearn the ways you’ve equated your sense of worthiness to what you can offer in relationships—an equation that ultimately spirals into feeling like you’re not enough? July is a bit of a psychological processing kind of month for you, which is a good thing. But it’s also hard work. Just remember to be gentle with yourself.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The practice of articulating your needs is a practice of self-advocacy and self-intimacy. You may want to appear easy by agreeing to other people’s whims, but it can be challenging to articulate what it is you really want. Get to know this part of yourself by learning how to communicate clearly what it is exactly you desire. You can still go with the flow in the end.

Feb. 19-March 20

There is an issue of excess at the moment. Remember the cliché: too much of a good thing might actually do you more harm than good. So figure out where you might need to tone some things down—especially as it relates to your health. The point is finding the balance between having fun while also working hard. (And finding the sweet spot where they can both be pleasurable and enjoyable.)

March 21-April 19

Get outside and get creative. It doesn’t have to have any particular goal or outcome—just get lost in play because that’s the point. There doesn’t have to be any deep meaning. But ultimately the intention is to ignite the part of you that has been burnt out and exhausted by your life’s responsibilities. When was the last time you genuinely enjoyed yourself?

April 20-May 20

The month ahead might be heavy on the topic of family and home. Or perhaps on a need to explore the past so you can understand your relationship dynamics in the present. You’re invited to root down and contemplate the meaning of belonging to people and places, especially if you’ve been feeling uprooted for some time. Nostalgia may be one hell of a drug this July. May it help you hold space to name what you’re yearning for.

May 21-June 21

It’s a great month for having lighthearted conversations that (hopefully!) facilitate a deeper connection with the people around you. Tour an unknown part of your city and see it with fresh eyes. Sometimes the familiar just needs a spark of novelty. Connect to the non-human world around you and see how it supports you in your life. There are places to go and people to see.