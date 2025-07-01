Your Weekly Horoscope: July 2-8, 2025

June 22-July 22

It's valuable to understand how you arrived at the place you're at, but a fixation on the past or the desire to assign blame to yourself or others will take more energy from you than it gives, Moonchild. Explore without attachment, feel without rumination, and be willing to be changed by it all. You are in the process of major growth—but it will take authentic openness and empathy in order to get where you need to go this week.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

This is an exciting time for you to start something new or further your plans and passions, but it's super important that you do so with clarity about your boundaries. If you can honour your limits, capacity, and what you can authentically offer, you will find that the seeds you plant grow beautifully. If, by contrast, you cave to old habits and others’ expectations, you will miss out on the best possible outcomes and potential of this week’s astrology.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You may be feeling pretty overwhelmed this week—you have taken on a lot—and there may not be a clear path forward. Instead of trying to do everything all at once, do your best to take a temperate and creative approach to your priorities this week. If you are not being perfectionistic, but instead meeting the moment as it is, you will be able to perceive more opportunities and potential than if you come into it with a fixed idea of how things need to be, Virgo

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

As tempting as it may be for you to make some changes and look around yourself for answers, this week it's all about tuning in, Libra. Do your best to slow down, get grounded, and align yourself with your values. People in situations continue to reveal themselves to you and it's important that you are present enough to consider what it means and how you feel about it. If you're going to respond to a situation, do it from a place of self awareness instead of reactiveness for best results.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

As you sort through some of your fears and concerns about what could go wrong, you are also in a good position to consider what might go right, Scorpio. It's important that you are in a collaborative state of mind because one way or another, you've gotta work well with others. This week may bring about some challenges and you will be most successful in coping with them if you are willing and able to let go of what isn't serving you and hold space for all that is possible—even if it isn't easy.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you're feeling anxious, it's likely because you were trying to control something that is technically outside of your jurisdiction. The best way to put your assignments this week can be found in the words of the serenity prayer: "grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference." External struggle may just be a distraction from what's truly needed—inner clarity.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It's time for you to invest in the material things that you care about in your day-to-day practice, and to cultivate a vision for what you want to be building towards over time. It's important that you explore the difference between your short and long-term goals this week. That’s because you can only make progress in them both if you understand the ways in which they are different—and the different approaches that they require, Capricorn.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week the assignment is to confront the mechanics of your situation—what is and isn't working, and to be realistic about it. There are a lot of opportunities present in your life right now, but opportunity alone will not create the circumstances you want. Be intentional about what you want to do, and what it will take to make that happen. Practically speaking, you may need to let some things go in order to make room for what you want to invite in, Aquarius.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

As you purge what doesn't serve you, you have the opportunity to embrace what does. This week’s astrology asks you to be present for whatever is, whether you find it challenging or validating, whether it flows or feels obstructive. It is only by being and staying present that you can identify what needs your attention, and what kind of care is called for, Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

March 21-April 19

As you embrace possibility and show up for the people and situations that you care about, it's important that you pace yourself. If you take on too much, move too quickly, or over-extend yourself in any other way, you're likely to end up feeling pretty exhausted—and that can lead to being easily demoralized this week. Do your best to show up for yourself in tandem with the people and things you care about, Aries.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

April 20-May 20

I can't stress enough how important it is for you to pace yourself, Taurus. You are in an excellent place to start something new and invest in creating circumstances that you can grow into. That said, if you take on too much all at once, you will not allow room for spontaneity and growth, and if one thing goes sideways on you, it can progress just as you get going. Just because you can doesn't mean you should, this week.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

If ever there was a time to go with the flow, this is it, Twin Star. As you set intentions and open up to the projects and dynamics that you want to co-create, it's important that you stay connected to what's authentic for you. If you're focused on pushing your agenda or responding in real time to everything as it happens, you may lose track of how you're feeling and what's real for you in the here and now this week. And that would be a waste of your precious energy.