If you are trying to figure out what other people think, what’s going to happen next, what you “should” do, or are otherwise fixated on seeking answers outside of yourself—you’re likely to be pretty out of sorts. You have one job and that is to figure out your truth in this moment, Libra. What is it that you believe? What can you stand on? What have you promised and how have you honoured your word? These are the things that most deserve your attention this week.