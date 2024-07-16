Advertisement
Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: July 17-23, 2024

The full moon on July 21 in Capricorn brings big emotions.
By Jessica Lanyadoo
July 16, 2024
An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The full moon in Capricorn in your relationship house on the 21st will inevitably challenge your connections to others or bring up dynamics and emotions that desperately need your attention. Don’t allow fear or insecurity to rob you of this moment for deep healing, Moonchild. Note the patterns that you find yourself playing, and if they don’t serve you or your relationships, take this time to shift the script and show up in new, more authentic ways.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

This is not a time for you to build a fortress or an empire, Leo—you don’t need more walls in your life. Instead, it is a time when you are invited to build solid bridges so that you may get where you intend to go. Pour your energy and attention into the present, encompassing your dreams, hopes and goals, so that your clarity is embodied and heartfelt instead of defensive and reactionary, Leo.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The Capricorn full moon on the 21st will bring with it the exact energies that you need to make some much-needed change, Virgo. You have been building foundations and doing the inner work, and now it’s time to let go and shift from preparation to creating forward-moving momentum. Luckily, you don’t need to do this alone; enlist the support and insight of the people that you trust. Your biggest successes will come from collaborative engagement this week.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you are trying to figure out what other people think, what’s going to happen next, what you “should” do, or are otherwise fixated on seeking answers outside of yourself—you’re likely to be pretty out of sorts. You have one job and that is to figure out your truth in this moment, Libra. What is it that you believe? What can you stand on? What have you promised and how have you honoured your word? These are the things that most deserve your attention this week.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, is heavily involved with the full moon on the 21st and it’s likely to have you feeling pretty activated and overwhelmed. It’s really vulnerable to be honest with yourself about what you’re feeling when part of what you’re feeling is so unsure about both your present and your future. Developing the ability to stay present with the unknown and the unknowable is a power that has many returns. Do your best to stay emotionally present this week, Scorpio.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The full moon on the 21st is likely to upset your equilibrium, Sagittarius. This is not a fun experience, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing either. Take the time you need to slow down and get grounded so that you can better understand your own impulses, defences and fears. By doing this, you will not be shutting parts of yourself down or acting out dramatically; instead, you can validate your feelings and needs while acting in concert with your environment.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

On the 21st, there will be the second full moon in your sign of the summer, and that’s a lot of big emotions for you! The best thing you can do is show up with as much emotional honesty and integrity as you know how. You can worry all you like about what’s right or wrong, but if you are considering this through the lens of other people instead of yourself, that’s not true accountability. Be honest with yourself and others about where you’re at, Capricorn. 

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The July 21st full moon comes with a bunch of rattling astrology. What this means for you is that you are likely to see something more clearly than you have before, but not necessarily be thrilled with what you understand. This is a powerful time for you to be deeply intentional about the choices you make and the approach that you take to the people and things that you care about. This is a momentous time to break patterns and habits that have been long holding you back, Aquarius.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

This week’s full moon in Capricorn is meant to stir up some deep emotions. There’s so much that exists outside of your control and it can make you feel helpless and hopeless, which is demoralizing at best. Focus your attention on what you do know this week, Pisces. The things that you cannot control or understand yet are what they are—don’t let them rob you of the benefits of the clarity and self-awareness that you do have.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

You are in an intense process of stepping into your power and it’s a beautiful thing. Within this, you are bumping up against boundaries in both graceful and pretty clumsy ways. When you overstep or come on too strong, the way to handle it is simple (if not challenging): just say you’re sorry. True leadership and strength encompass the ability to be humble, to ask for help, and to honour all of your emotions, including the most sticky ones, Aries.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

This full moon on the 21st marks a fertile time for you, Taurus. You are able to let go of habits or even identities that you have been holding onto, despite them no longer serving you. While really big change is possible this week, you may find yourself digging in your heels or fixating on what can go wrong instead of aligning with what’s authentic for you and embracing change. Be brave and willing to honour what’s possible instead of falling back into what’s probable.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You’re likely to find yourself in a paradoxical place this week where you need to let go in order to hold on. There’s a major shift brewing within you, and the best way to greet it is by consciously confronting your fears. Instead of trying to control your feelings or circumstances, tend to your emotions so that your behaviour can better reflect what is true for you. This is a powerful time to honour the truth of your heart, Twin Star.

