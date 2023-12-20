In January it truly feels like we’re handed a reset button. This month will ignite fresh motivation for a new beginning. Forge ahead with as much pragmatism and kindness as you can muster and use this month’s astrological weather to craft a road map towards greater confidence and skills. Then, with self-kindness as your guide, follow it with renewed determination and purpose. Dates to note are:

January 1: Mercury stations direct at 22° Sagittarius January 4: Mars enters Capricorn January 11: New Moon at 20° Capricorn January 13: Mercury re-enters Capricorn January 20: Sun and Pluto enter Aquarius January 23: Venus enters Capricorn January 25: Full Moon at 5° Leo January 26: Uranus stations direct at 19° Taurus



I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To determine these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app or online. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Reconnect with yourself by acknowledging past hurdles as stepping stones, not dead weights. Engage in practices that nourish your spirit—movement, arts, meditation—anything that feels like a conversation with your core sense of self. Use them to reflect, then release the weight of what was. Remember, you’ve bounced back before, and use that sense of hope to propel you forward.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This month, confront past shadows head-on. Welcome the discomfort—it’s the threshold to healing. Let your wounds breathe and remember they’re not your identity. The year’s start carries an intimidating, exhilarating energy that gives you a sense of second chances. Accepting who you are today allows you the space to dive into the unknown with courage. You’re not rebuilding—you’re evolving. Build more trust in yourself.

Feb. 19-March 20

As you invest time in healing past hurts, notice how your hopes and dreams start to shift and take on new shapes. It’s a natural change as your heart makes space for new beginnings. As your aspirations refine, they will become more authentic. Let this metamorphosis give you a new frame to write your story. Your past doesn’t have to wholly define you—it’s the canvas for painting a resolute and inspiring future.

March 21-April 19

This month marks a genuine new beginning. Moreover, fresh connections are emerging to bolster you on this uncharted journey. Embrace this transformative phase with open arms—it’s your time to shine. And remember, you do not need to have all the information to take action. Allow your friendships and budding connections to support and guide you towards a bright future.

April 20-May 20

As the new year begins, you’re infused with that first-day-of-school energy. Use it to look at the world through a fresh lens and propel your pursuit of new life goals. Lean into this youthful enthusiasm as it fuels your journey ahead. Let this perspective shift nurture your ambition, paving the way for accomplishments that align with the vibrant, maturing version of yourself you’re becoming.

May 21-June 21

This month may seem calm on the surface, yet within, a dynamic tension brews. It’s a time to confront loss, to heal, and to shower yourself with the love you need and deserve. Your internal storm will help birth new ground and newfound power. Usher out hopelessness because through grieving, recovery, and self-compassion, you’re forging a stronger foundation for your path forward.

June 22-July 22

This month, you’re in taskmaster mode in your relationships. No more avoiding critical issues that lead to stagnation and resentment. It’s a call to action, confronting conflicts head-on and engaging in crucial conversations. By month’s end, the goal is closeness—an intimacy forged through openness and honesty. Be more proactive for the sake of developing deeper connections. Face challenges together and watch your bonds reach new levels of strength.

July 23-Aug. 22

January signals a time for both literal and metaphorical decluttering and project management. Streamline your responsibilities—work smarter, not needlessly harder. In your relationships, as with everything else, change is inevitable. So focus your energies on organizing chaos, paving the way for transformative shifts. Navigate this period with purpose and intention—it will help you discover newfound clarity and depth within yourself and your connections.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The start of the year will see you filled with vibrant energy, infusing more play and pleasure into life. Engage in creative outlets to prevent work burnout—they’ll be a vital part of your healing journey. Embrace the joy of a creative practice that helps you restore and replenish. Remember that the point is to get creative, not about being good at whatever you choose to do. By integrating fun and passion into your routine, you’re nurturing your well-being and fostering a sustainable, fulfilling approach to life.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s a time for homebound activities! Revamp your physical space, nurturing your relationships with family and folks you share your home with. Renew your ancestral veneration through dedicated work. Whether sprucing up your living environment, repairing and strengthening family ties, or honouring your lineage, dive in. This period offers a chance for both tangible and emotional replenishment, fostering a harmonious, supportive environment that echoes the reverence for your roots.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Reconnect with the people in your local communities; rediscover old friends, get in touch with your cousins, and revisit childhood haunts. Rekindle the magic of familiar places and reanimate your daily commute. Incorporate these small joys to infuse your everyday life with a sense of delight and breathe new life into your daily routines.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Gain control of your finances and material resources by improving your financial literacy. Knowledge is power. Explore areas of money management that previously eluded your understanding. Consider seeking professional guidance to assist your decision-making. By expanding your financial knowledge and leveraging expert support, you’re equipping yourself to make informed, confident choices. This journey towards financial empowerment sets the stage for a more secure and fulfilling future.

