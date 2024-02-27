Hope is a beautiful thing, but when it is not grounded in the reality that you find yourself in, it can be a fancy way of disassociating and checking out. This week, it’s important that you get grounded into the here and now so that you can be intentional about not only your dreams for the future but how you navigate the present. This may seem like it’s slowing you down, but I promise, it’s the best way to conserve your time and energy, Sagittarius.