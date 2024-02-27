You are moving through really deep emotional terrain, and it has the power to help you get free, Pisces. The challenge for you this week will be to stay connected to your own emotional integrity and to preserve some space for soulful self-reflection, while also embodying the changes you're working so hard to create. Act in ways that reflect who you want to be and not who you once were.
It’s hard to fully trust yourself when you're comparing yourself to other people or even to old goals and ideas about where you should be. This week, it's important to get emotionally right with yourself, and the best way of doing this is by figuring out what you actually feel. You are in a good place to be laying foundations for future successes, but if you don’t do it in a self-appropriate way, it won’t be sustainable. Slow down to speed up, Aries.
If you can slow down long enough to get present with yourself, you will likely be able to achieve a greater amount of acceptance for something that you don’t like but that's objectively real for you. You are changing, and in order to do this in a healthy direction, you need to be able to learn from your past instead of being chained to it. As paradoxical as it sounds, a little stillness this week will deliver great momentum, Taurus.
This week, power struggles with others are likely to reflect the power struggle you have within yourself. You may be feeling like you have to defend the things you want and need, but you really don’t. In fact, if you align your actions with your values, you will be able to sidestep some major drama as you exhibit both self-awareness and a healthy and balanced amount of entitlement, Twin Star.
You may be feeling particularly worried about the consequences of your actions this week, so the best thing that you can do is to get grounded into the motivations that have steered you. If doing this inspires you to make changes, that’s great. If you actually find a sense of alignment on this front, it’s important that you stay connected to that. You don’t need to be perfect—just stay true, Moonchild.
They say that ignorance is bliss, and that’s because when you actually confront the truth, you then need to do something about it. This may bring some overwhelm as you deal with pressures to mobilize amidst uncertainty about how to do it or what it’ll cost you. Give yourself the gift of checking in with your own inner wisdom, Leo. You don’t need to write anything in stone—slow down, reflect, and explore what’s right for you at this time.
This week is all about relationships for you, Virgo. How you show up for people when they need you is deeply important. This is not only relevant to what you do for other people but also whether or not you abandon yourself when things get real. Pay attention to the patterns in your life—they are pointing you towards what needs awareness and healing. Don’t let the details distract you, my highly analytical friend.
This is a time of struggle for you, and as unpleasant as that may be, it’s well worth staying with it. Strive to understand the difference between fears that keep you safe versus the ones that keep you small. Finding peace within yourself requires that you are able to stay present with all of your parts—not just the pleasant and easy ones. Stay present, even when your emotions get intense, and you'll achieve more self-awareness from the constructiveness in your fears.
If you get too in your head about what isn’t working or what's stressing you in your relationships, you’re likely to act out in ways that reflect your insecurities rather than your intentions. The antidote for this kind of self-sabotage is sitting with your feelings before you communicate them. Carve out space to be uncomfortable and reflect on what you're feeling so that you can direct your energy and attention towards creating solutions, Scorpio.
Hope is a beautiful thing, but when it is not grounded in the reality that you find yourself in, it can be a fancy way of disassociating and checking out. This week, it’s important that you get grounded into the here and now so that you can be intentional about not only your dreams for the future but how you navigate the present. This may seem like it’s slowing you down, but I promise, it’s the best way to conserve your time and energy, Sagittarius.
This week, it’s not only important that you clarify your boundaries for yourself and others but that you respect the boundaries of the people around you. People that you’re close to are telling you where they’re at and what they need, and you may be having a hard time truly listening because of your inward focus. Open up your heart so that it’s big enough to hold it all, Capricorn.
How can you have a healthy and well-adjusted ego and assert yourself from that place without veering into being egotistical or selfish? This week, that is exactly the question for you to be asking. You’re not meant to literally find the answer, but instead, exploring the question will help you to stay in alignment with yourself and make healthy choices as you seek to expand your world, Aquarius.
