On the 24th, there will be a full moon in your relationship house, and it is meant to bring not only big emotions but also big consequences. As you become more clear about what’s important to you, it’s crucial that you also take ownership of how you do what you do and your motivations for doing it. Whether or not the people you’re dealing with are cleaning their side of the road, it’s important that you take responsibility for you, Pisces.
If you look deep within yourself, you’ll find the answers that you need, even if they aren’t the ones that you want. This week may find you wrestling with some difficult truths. You may be struggling with dueling impulses to preserve the peace and assert some much-needed boundaries. You don’t need to forgo diplomacy as you prioritize your inner peace, Aries. Be kind and patient with others as you take care of yourself.
Just because you’re right, doesn’t mean you have the right-of-way. This week, you may find yourself in a situation where you are technically correct, but by forcing your will, you end up in power struggles that do you very little good. There may be more than one “right” way of doing things. Consider your impulse to prove yourself or get validation from others before you unintentionally stir the pot, Taurus.
The full moon in Virgo on the 24th is likely to kick up some pretty intense anxieties for you. While it’s really useful to think critically about your life and the world, to consider what may go wrong, and to be practical in organizing your efforts to prevent those things from happening, when you allow anxiety and fear to motivate you, you may still end up feeling scared, worried, and stuck. Whenever you get overwhelmed this week, affirm your agency, Twin Star.
Don’t let your anxieties stop you from investing in the things that are truly important to you. It’s all too easy to compare yourself to other people, but it’s a huge waste of your very precious energy. Spend some time reflecting on what’s most important to you, and consider how you can make adjustments to better reflect your priorities. Just because your path is winding, doesn’t mean you won’t get where you want to be, Moonchild.
Consider your priorities, and make sure that your life reflects them, Leo. In order to make room in your life for the things that you want, you may need to let go of some of the habits, dynamics, projects, or even relationships that are taking up space inside of you or in your day-to-day life—but that aren't actually helping to advance what’s important to you. You may need to make some difficult decisions this week—just make sure they reflect your conscience and not your impulses.
There will be a full moon in your sign on the 24th, and it will inevitably bring up some big emotions about what is and isn’t working in your life, Virgo. You may feel pretty overwhelmed, and that’s okay. Just make sure that you are doing your best to identify what’s out of balance, and let go of what isn’t serving you. Chief among those may be guilt, perfectionistic thinking, and fixation on things that are out of your control. Learn from the past, don’t obsess on it.
This isn’t a great time to start new things, even though it is a wonderful week for exploring ideas and considering possibilities. Do your best to cultivate patience as the full moon on the 24th is likely to reveal to you what’s truly important. You may need to make some meaningful adjustments in order for your actions to better reflect your values, and if that’s the case, it will be wise to take your time and come up with a plan, Libra.
It may feel really challenging to act in collaborative ways this week, but that’s the assignment. Instead of trying to force your will on situations, consider not only what you want but also how it will impact the people around you. You may need to figure out how to finesse your approach (so that it is more collaborative) without watering down what’s most important to you, Scorpio.
The full moon on the 24th is an invitation for you to explore uncertainty, indecision, and even the unknowable, Sagittarius. You are not the most patient in the zodiac, and yet this is a moment that calls for you to sit in the discomfort of what you don’t know while buoyed by the things that you do know. Explore possibilities without rushing into action or converting exploration into fixed plans this week.
This week is a good time for you to take some risks, as long as they point you in the direction of living in greater accord with your values. The challenging part is to make sure that you are approaching whatever it is that you do with patience and grace. Otherwise, you run the risk of feeling really overwhelmed and stressed, which will lead to insecurity. It’s not just what you do; it's also how you do it, Capricorn.
This week may find you finally coming into understanding of something important or admitting a truth to yourself that you have been struggling to accept. This is all really powerful stuff! You run the risk, however, of trying to act too quickly based on these insights. Allow yourself to sit with any realizations that occur, or you may find yourself inadvertently starting something that you’re not ready to finish, Aquarius.
