There will be a full moon in your sign on the 24th, and it will inevitably bring up some big emotions about what is and isn’t working in your life, Virgo. You may feel pretty overwhelmed, and that’s okay. Just make sure that you are doing your best to identify what’s out of balance, and let go of what isn’t serving you. Chief among those may be guilt, perfectionistic thinking, and fixation on things that are out of your control. Learn from the past, don’t obsess on it.