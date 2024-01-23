What you thought you knew and wanted for your life is going through a reassessment. When you think of your overall life direction, your life path and your contribution to your corner of the world, how do you want to be remembered? And how do you want to be known right now—even if you’re someone who prefers to be unknown and not very public in your work? Ask yourself, who do you want to be when you “grow up?” It’s never too late to redefine who you are.