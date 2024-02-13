With Venus and Pluto meeting in your sign this week, you’re likely to be feeling pretty motivated to get to the bottom of things. If you’re going to dig into your relationships, make sure that you are doing it with clean motivations and clear energy, Aquarius. Otherwise, you may find yourself embroiled in power struggles that you weren’t banking on.
If you find yourself stuck in resentments and feeling particularly defensive this week, you’re not alone. You may be in a position where you need to have it out with somebody, and while quarreling with people is no fun, sometimes it can’t be avoided. It might be the best way to air certain things out. Just make sure that you’re fighting for something. In other words, if you’re going to fight, make sure the goal is to improve the relationship and not just win points, Pisces.
You need to take a beat, Aries. This week, the best thing that you can do is move slowly and with great consideration through your days. You run the risk of pushing yourself too hard and acting impulsively in ways that create fissures and power struggles in your relationships. For best results, bring intention to your self-care so that you can pace yourself in your dealings with others.
As much as you want love in your life, it’s important that you don’t mistake attention for care. Also, don't settle for less than you deserve out of fear that you won’t get anything better. The stories you tell yourself about love and your lovability likely need some deep revisions, and that will take some development of self-worth. Don’t let your fears and insecurities drive your life, Taurus.
Your anxiety may be really turned up this week, and it’s important for you to remember this: fear can be really helpful or really destructive. If your fears are protecting you from harm, then they're helpful. If your fears are making you feel out of control and dysregulated, then it’s time to let go of your attachment to them so that you can make room for more constructive thinking, Twin Star.
Prioritize collaboration in your relationships this week. You may find yourself in a particularly stressful dynamic with someone else, and it’s important to know that you’re both feeling worried. You will be happiest with outcomes if you stay connected to the ways in which the two of you are on the same team. Build foundations patiently and with love this week, Moonchild.
This week, it’s important that you mean what you say and say what you mean. You may be able to force your will on situations and even gain some control, but it’s important that you ask yourself if it’s worth it. This isn’t the week to play with fire or act in ways that are contrary to your values. Instead, strive to understand where others are coming from, and compromise where appropriate. When it comes to relationships, happiness is the true victory.
When you prioritize creativity and play in your life, it helps to promote resiliency and hopefulness within you. No matter what you have going on this week, make sure that you are creating room in your days for things that are life-affirming and that generate joy. This may seem like a distraction from your more serious goals and responsibilities, but I promise that it’s not, Virgo.
You may be feeling really triggered this week, and that can lead to jumping to conclusions, negative obsessions, and some seriously fear-based thinking. Do your best to get grounded and present, Libra. If you are able to access your own sense of agency, then you’ll be able to explore the emotions and impulses you're experiencing. When you can see your own patterns playing out, the choices around how you engage with them will be more clear.
It’s important that you understand where other people are coming from, Scorpio. You don’t need to agree with them or share the same worldview, but the best way to make progress in any situation that includes other humans is by caring enough to consider their viewpoints. In doing so, you can make well-informed decisions about how you want to engage and the healthiest ways to show up.
Sometimes the heart must be treated like a blown glass—in other words, very gently. While seeking the truth and having deep conversations is incredibly valuable, it’s important this week that you take care around how you say what you say. And while you’re at it, when other people are sharing something deep with you, make sure that you are listening to not only what they’re saying but how they’re saying it as well as what they’re not saying.
This isn’t the time to look for quick solutions or to indulge knee-jerk reactions when it comes to your relationships. Instead, do your best to show up in your relationships in ways that reflect who you are and what you believe, even if that means that you have to confront some uncomfortable truths. This can be really vulnerable. This is the time for change, so whatever you do, make it count, Capricorn.
