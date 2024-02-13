If you find yourself stuck in resentments and feeling particularly defensive this week, you’re not alone. You may be in a position where you need to have it out with somebody, and while quarreling with people is no fun, sometimes it can’t be avoided. It might be the best way to air certain things out. Just make sure that you’re fighting for something. In other words, if you’re going to fight, make sure the goal is to improve the relationship and not just win points, Pisces.