Your Weekly Horoscope: August 6-12, 2025

July 23-Aug. 22

Focus on telling the truth, Leo. The full moon in your solar relationship house on the 10th is likely to bring some big interpersonal dynamics to the surface. You don't need any strategy other than authenticity, and you don't need to change or cajole others. Honour yourself and your relationships by embodying your boundaries this week. Now is a time for change, and let it be change based on clarity, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This is a good week to wrestle with your ego, Virgo. The ego is not a good or bad thing; it is simply a part of you. That said, when you have an exaggerated sense of self-importance based on pain and suffering or on success and achievement, you have slipped into a state where your subjectivity and personal drives can inspire you to ignore the people and things around you. This is a valuable time to listen to yourself and others and reflect, in good faith, on whatever comes up.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Your relationship to anxiety is getting activated this week, Libra. Do your best to slow down and get grounded in your body so that you can be present for your thoughts and impulses without losing connection to the present moment. The assignment is for you to develop a healthier relationship with your ego, whether that means that you need to strengthen it or rein it in. What’s important is that you know yourself well enough to be a supportive friend to yourself through the process.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

When you centre your values, even if you find yourself engaged in a struggle, you are on the right path. It’s important that you don't define yourself by your circumstances, but instead by how you respond to them and engage with the world around you. You don't need to be perfect, and neither do other people. Instead, strive to understand and accept others as they are and adjust your expectations, boundaries, and behaviours accordingly, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

You may be feeling pulled in lots of directions this week, and there is a fine line between that being exciting and it just having you in a state of distraction. Engage with your restlessness by streamlining it through your convictions, Sagittarius. This isn't the time for perfectionism any more than it's the time to lean into your habits just because they are tried and true. That said, the best way to be the change that you want to see in your life is by making thoughtful—not just impulsive—changes, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Your anxieties are a reflection of your fears and not a reflection of what's most true for you. Your assignment this week is to navigate what activates or frightens you with intention. Whether you need to be more accountable, more patient, more gentle, or more direct, there are ways that you can adapt to better meet this moment. Strive to be interested in your situation instead of reactive to it, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This may be a good time for you to take some risks, but if you do so as if you are an island, it's likely to backfire on you this week. Remember that you are part of a community and that your relationships are really important, Aquarius. How you impact others and whether or not you include them—these things are all really important. Make conscious efforts to share your thinking and plans with others and allow them to help inform your understanding of what will work.

Feb. 19-March 20

Slow down and catch your breath this week, Pisces. There's a lot going on in your head, and it's important that you sort through your ideas, imagination, and impulses so that you can determine which of them are worthy of investment and what needs to be put on the back burner. Give yourself the space you need to process whatever comes up for you instead of allowing it to drive you to reactiveness that is more about the provocation and less a reflection of who you are.

March 21-April 19

You're not supposed to have the answers right now, and that is super frustrating—but it also could be kind of liberating? This is the time for you to seek balance within yourself, regardless of your circumstances. Balance does not require perfection as much as it is an invitation for you to be able to accept the present moment and locate yourself, without resistance, within it. Nurture yourself and the things that you care about instead of trying to force them this week, Aries.

April 20-May 20

The astrology of this week is likely to have you feeling pretty vulnerable, and the worst thing you can do in reaction to that is try to create certainty and stability where there is none as of yet. Sometimes you just need to sit with the unknown, as uncomfortable as that may be, Taurus. As you seek to explore what is happening inside of you and what you need to do about it, know that your emotions—even the challenging ones—are there to give you information, if only you will listen.

May 21-June 21

Patience is a great concept, but what is it in practice, really? It requires the ability for you to hang out in the present moment without attachment to what comes next. Your task is to not allow your restlessness or discomfort to unground you when what you need most is to hang out in the here and now, even if that's really challenging. Set your boundaries and then honour them this week, even though it's hard, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

The full moon on the 10th is likely to have you really in your emotions, and in particular, you might find yourself focused on what isn't working, what you don't have, and other emotional upsets. Give yourself the space you need to feel your feelings, and then ask yourself this important question: What are you going to do with this information? How you rise to the occasion, whatever the occasion may be, is of the utmost importance this week, Moonchild.