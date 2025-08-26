Your Weekly Horoscope: August 27-September 2, 2025

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

As you navigate your boundaries, both internally and dynamically with others, there are bound to be some bumps in the road. Rather than feeling demoralized, strive to identify the problems that you have as indicators of what needs care and further work instead of what's “wrong.” As you stay actively engaged in making things better in your life, there are inevitably going to be things that exist outside of your control, things that are still very much in development, and places where you need more time and information. Embrace the process of development instead of rushing towards reassurances and certainties this week, Virgo.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The best thing you can do this week is hunker down and reflect on the patterns making their way through your life. The common denominator in your patterns is, of course, you. This is not a way of assigning fault, but a way of understanding your own participation. If you rush to react, you are likely to continue to play the same role you have always played. Instead, try to sit in the discomfort and vulnerability of your situation long enough to assess what the next steps are, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It would be very easy to slip into a scarcity mindset this week, and, in truth, it is wise for you to assess your resources and be honest with yourself about where there is flow versus stagnation or abundance versus lack. Awareness, when handled correctly, can empower you to work with your situation instead of against it. Don't let your awareness of what isn't optimal inspire you to shut down and stop thinking progressively. Seek solutions instead of blame this week, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If your optimism requires that you be uninformed or disconnected from the world around you, that's not quite optimism; it's escapism. This week it's important that you cultivate hopefulness and acknowledge how there may be labour involved in doing so. Hope is a practice that requires determination and awareness, and the more clearly you pursue and embrace those qualities, the more substantive and impactful your mindset will be, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You are unlikely to have all the information quite yet, and that can make it challenging to consider not just this specific moment but also plan for the future. Sitting with the unknown is an important part of navigating risk and opportunity, and this week it's also an emotionally charged challenge. Rise to it with care by reflecting on where you're at instead of making plans based on that information, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The truth is true whether you know it or not, or whether you accept it or not. This week your assignment is to seek the truth, even if you don't know what to do with it quite yet. It is vulnerable and can be daunting to have information that you're not sure how to process, but you don't always need to be certain or to be doing something about what you know. Give yourself the space you need to digest information and process not only what you think but what you feel, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

You are striving to find your place in the world, and as you do so, it's important that you stay true to yourself. It's inevitable to act in ways that are disingenuous at times, but if you lie to yourself about the fact that you're doing it or about your motivations for your behaviour, then you're doing yourself a real disservice. Be honest with yourself about what you're doing and why so that you don't ensnare yourself in entanglements that diminish you, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

The deep transitions that you are going through are inherently activating, and that means that you are likely to be feeling pretty stirred up these days. Give yourself the grace that you need in order to explore these emotions—even the hard ones. You can only begin from where you're at, and that's okay. Strive to cultivate acceptance for yourself and your situation this week. This will empower you to not only feel better but to cultivate much-needed changes, Aries.

April 20-May 20

You are allowed to have limits. This week it's important that you honour the limitations of your energy, resources, and whatever else is important to you. This doesn't mean that you're incapable—it means that you love yourself enough to navigate your own boundaries with intention and care. Strive to have a healthy relationship with yourself that empowers you to know what you can and can't take on in a healthy way, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Have you allowed distractions to consume your attention? This week it's possible that other people can see your potential better than you can because you are looking in the wrong direction. It's time for you to slow down and reconnect with your sense of self, your purpose, and the big picture of what you really want for yourself. You may have to make changes or feel that you have a long way to go, but all you can do is good enough. Start where you're at and put one foot in front of the other.

June 22-July 22

This is a consequential time for you, Moonchild. The choices you make will have a meaningful impact not only on you but on the people and situations close to you. Strive to take a broad-minded view that is considerate not just of what you want or need in the immediate future, but that also lays the groundwork for your needs in the big picture. Strive to be creative in how you explore your options and connect to opportunities this week.

July 23-Aug. 22

This is a powerful week for change, but if you let your ego drive you, you're likely to end up chasing your tail and going in circles. Be brave enough to sit in your own vulnerability, Leo. By doing this, you can identify what needs more and what needs less, what needs nutrients and what needs limitations. Tend to the internal parts of the changes you feel called to make instead of rushing to act as a way to change how you feel. Introspection and reflection will yield the best results.