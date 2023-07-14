Your Horoscope For August 2023

August will be moving at a snail’s pace—which you may find a relief, or infuriating, or maybe even both. It’s essentially retrograde season—as Venus remains in its backward motion, Mercury joins the retrograde party and Mars enters Libra at the end of the month where it struggles to act in its usual speedy and urgent nature. The reminder here is to go slowly. Don’t force things when they’re not flowing—take pauses and try again later. Some plans may not pan out or will require redoes and reassessments.

Dates to remember this August:

August 1: Full Moon at 9° Aquarius

August 16: New Moon at 23° Leo

August 23: Sun enters Virgo, Mercury stations retrograde at 21° Virgo

August 27: Mars enters Libra

August 30: Full Moon at 7° Pisces

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

July 23-Aug. 22

You will need to make hard decisions around your finances this month ahead, dear Leo. While taking stock of your spending and setting budgets, look at the big questions: what needs to be in place for you to feel resourced enough to live a good life? The answers may be more than just financial, and you may need to let go of things and situations so you can make space for what you’re inviting in.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

August is the month of contrasts, and the oppositional pull of your desire to both hide and be seen is strong—and confusing! The thing is, you can absolutely do both. Stay present to gauge what you’re capable of at any given moment. If it’s contradictory—if you’re feeling drained but need connection—perhaps you can strategize a compromise where you get what you need. It doesn’t have to be stressful. Each new day is a chance to try again.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Take it easy this month as you recharge your socializing batteries. Opt for smaller gatherings and intimate one-on-ones over large crowds. Or perhaps a more unstructured social event—like work dates at a coffee shop where you get the benefit of being around people, but still have a bubble of solitude. Even though it’s peak summer, you might benefit from a bit more alone time so you can feel more present when you spend time with people you care about.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

There may be interpersonal dynamics you’re privy to—or possibly quite enmeshed in!—that are important, but still taking a lot out of you. To top it off, you may be feeling a bit uncertain about your future. Remember that you don’t need to always be 100 percent certain to take decisive action. You can move forward even from a place of hesitation. Remind yourself of what’s most important to you in moments of confusion.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Even if you’re feeling disappointed with yourself, detach from the expectations of others—and don’t be too hard on yourself, either. Sometimes the hardest work is to extend some self-compassion for your failures. Remember, failing is part of the human experience (and often the best way to learn!). Let it flow through you so you can metabolize it as lessons learned—then let it go.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You may feel a bit up-in-the-air and unsure about your next steps—especially after finishing a particular objective. Sometimes there’s a certain emptiness that accompanies accomplishing a goal. This is a reminder that there is plenty of magic during the process—just as there is a relief that comes with finishing. But if you’re not certain about what comes next, instead of over-planning and overthinking, just show up and see where the road takes you. You’ll learn and gain clarity along the way.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

New collaborations are on the horizon if you put yourself out there. Find out how you can expand your circle of connections by learning to ask the right questions. When you’re not sure of the answers, ask more questions instead. This energy can show up in your relationships this month ahead. You may find that your curiosity is enhanced and you can discover the clarity you’re seeking as a result.

Feb. 19-March 20

You may be stretching yourself too thin, dear Pisces. Are you doing too much? Not because you can’t say no (well, a little bit of this, sure), but because you’re genuinely interested? Picture a little kid eating too much sugar and then crashing, hard. This might be you this month if you don’t cool it with some RSVPs. Prioritize so you don’t spend the last weeks of summer so haggard that you’re too tired to even enjoy yourself.

March 21-April 19

Your task this month ahead is to understand how work and play overlap as an experience of purpose and pleasure. Like how work can be pleasurable, and play can be purposeful. This can teach you how to integrate various contradictions and contrasts in your life—you don’t have to negate the presence of one by virtue of another. More than one thing can be true at the same time. How can you better handle contradicting situations and experiences?

April 20-May 20

The events of your past may have already taken place, but your relationship with them is not fixed in time. That is—how you relate to the past isn’t static, and your understanding of it changes as you also change. Revisiting the past can be hard, but if you’re feeling up to it, it’s worth it. Because, sometimes, change can be painful—but also, in the end, liberating.

May 21-June 21

A literal or metaphorical journey is possible for you dear Gemini. Change is on the horizon—even if it’s just a seed of an idea or a desire being planted. Or perhaps you’re already deep in transition. There’s a part of you that’s yearning to take some distance from what’s familiar so you can experience a separation that’s ultimately good for you. Some of your big dreams are also starting to become less relevant. It’s time to make new ones. But take that first step outside of your comfort zone.

June 22-July 22

August is for opting to save your funds and enjoy your immediate surroundings instead of venturing on a faraway adventure. Occupy your time with homebound and local escapades and get creative with spending time without spending too much. You may be inspired to learn some new information or skill. Hit up your local library and community recreation centres to sign up for free events and courses. You’ll be in the mood for an intellectually stimulating and inspiring time.

